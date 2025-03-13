BYU runners compete in the 2025 Big 12 indoor championships. The Cougars will be sending 15 athletes to compete in the NCAA championships in Virginia Beach, Va., this weekend.

BYU’s Lexy Lowry and Riley Chamberlain, ranked first and second in the country in the 3,000-meter run, will lead the way for BYU as the Cougars compete in this weekend’s NCAA indoor track and field championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Lowry, a senior from Meridian, Idaho, posted a time of 8:40.60 at the Husky Classic in Seattle last month, making her the fastest time in the country and the school record holder. She finished just .29 of a second ahead of Chamberlain, her teammate. Lowry also will compete in the 5,000-meter run, where she ranks third.

The BYU men’s and women’s teams have qualified athletes in 11 individual events and three relays for the NCAA championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

BYU’s Meghan Hunter, a senior from Provo, has the third-fastest time in the 800-meter run, a school record 2:00.21. Stanford’s Juliette Whittaker, who qualified for the Olympic final last summer, has a time of 1:59.44.

BYU’s distance medley relay team of Carmen Alder, Hunter, Tessa Buswell and Chamberlain have the fastest time in the nation heading into the meet.

Who to look for

A list of BYU’s qualifiers, with their national rankings:

Women

Sami Oblad, 400-meter dash (No. 15). Set a school record of 51.70 last month

Carmen Alder, mile (No. 16). Second-fastest miler in school history

Meghan Hunter, 800-meter run (No. 3). School record holder

Lexy Lowry, 3,000-meter (No. 1), 5,000-meter (No. 3). School recordholder in both races

Riley Chamberlain 3,000-meter run (No. 2). School recordholder in the mile and fifth fastest in collegiate history

Maren Garnett, pole vault (No. 12). Set school record of 14-7 ½ this year

Distance medley relay (No. 1)

Men