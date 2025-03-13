BYU runners compete in the Big 12 indoor championships last month. The Cougars will be sending 15 athletes to compete in the NCAA championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia, this weekend.
Doug Robinson
By Doug Robinson

BYU’s Lexy Lowry and Riley Chamberlain, ranked first and second in the country in the 3,000-meter run, will lead the way for BYU as the Cougars compete in this weekend’s NCAA indoor track and field championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Lowry, a senior from Meridian, Idaho, posted a time of 8:40.60 at the Husky Classic in Seattle last month, making her the fastest time in the country and the school record holder. She finished just .29 of a second ahead of Chamberlain, her teammate. Lowry also will compete in the 5,000-meter run, where she ranks third.

The BYU men’s and women’s teams have qualified athletes in 11 individual events and three relays for the NCAA championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday.

BYU’s Meghan Hunter, a senior from Provo, has the third-fastest time in the 800-meter run, a school record 2:00.21. Stanford’s Juliette Whittaker, who qualified for the Olympic final last summer, has a time of 1:59.44.

BYU’s distance medley relay team of Carmen Alder, Hunter, Tessa Buswell and Chamberlain have the fastest time in the nation heading into the meet.

Who to look for

A list of BYU’s qualifiers, with their national rankings:

Women

  • Sami Oblad, 400-meter dash (No. 15). Set a school record of 51.70 last month
  • Carmen Alder, mile (No. 16). Second-fastest miler in school history
  • Meghan Hunter, 800-meter run (No. 3). School record holder
  • Lexy Lowry, 3,000-meter (No. 1), 5,000-meter (No. 3). School recordholder in both races
  • Riley Chamberlain 3,000-meter run (No. 2). School recordholder in the mile and fifth fastest in collegiate history
  • Maren Garnett, pole vault (No. 12). Set school record of 14-7 ½ this year
  • Distance medley relay (No. 1)

Men

  • Casey Clinger, 5,000-meter run (No. 12). School recordholder at 3,000 and 5,000 meters
  • Creed Thompson, 5,000–meter run (No. 13). Third fastest in school history
  • Joey Nokes, 5,000-meter run (No. 15). Second fastest in school history
  • Danny Bryant, shot put (No. 11). Fifth fastest in school history
  • Ben Barton, heptathlon (No. 3). Set school record this season
  • 4 x 400 relay (No. 12)
  • Distance medley relay (No. 11)
