BYU forward Richie Saunders lays the ball up past Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore (7) during NCAA Tournament second-round game held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

DENVER — After the speakers boomed out “pump-it-up songs,” in the words of Trevin Knell, and enough water was splashed around to fill a swimming pool, the theme that emerged from the BYU locker room after the Cougars edged Wisconsin 91-89 Saturday night to make it to their first Sweet 16 since 2011 was that there is still business to finish.

“We’re not satisfied,” said backup guard Trey Stewart, one of the keys to BYU’s midseason turnaround.

“We got no limits,” said backup big man Mihailo Boskovic. “If we play our game a whole 40 minutes, and stick to the game plan, we can beat any team in the country.”

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Added senior Fouss Traore, perhaps the most underrated of all the Cougars: “We can do anything. But, we are not going to focus on what we’ve done. We are going to focus on the next game. That has always been the thing with this team — we always focus on what’s next. We feel like we can beat anybody we are going to play against.”

BYU’s first Sweet 16 game since it lost 83-74 in overtime to Florida in New Orleans in 2011 will take place Thursday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, against the winner of Sunday afternoon’s Alabama-Saint Mary’s game. The Prudential Center is the home of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the Big East’s Seton Hall Pirates.

“If we play our game a whole 40 minutes, and stick to the game plan, we can beat any team in the country.” — Mihailo Boskovic

Remarkably, sixth-seeded BYU (26-9) is just two wins away from erasing one of the most dubious and nagging labels in the school’s athletic history. The Cougars have appeared in more NCAA tournaments — this is their 32nd appearance in the Big Dance — without making it to the Final Four than any school in the country.

Could this be their year?

“Absolutely,” said guard Dawson Baker, who was ejected from the game in which BYU never trailed with 3:11 remaining for committing what officials deemed to be a flagrant two foul.

“It is surreal in the moment to realize you can be one of those Final Four teams after two more wins. I think we are all looking at the stars right now, but we just gotta stay in the moment. That means take it one game at a time, one practice at a time.”

A camera set up in BYU’s locker room at halftime to catch the Cougars’ celebration ended up catching Baker’s personal celebration when Mawot Mag forced Wisconsin star John Tonje to badly miss a last-second shot that would have tied the game. The video has gone viral.

“I have never been ejected before,” Baker said. “Maybe when I was little my dad ejected me because I wasn’t playing hard. But other than that I have never been ejected from a game.”

This is where the team’s maturity and experience needs to take over, said Stewart, who is good at keeping things light and fun and then flipping the switch when it needs to be flipped.

“I mean, we have had expectations of ourselves all year, at least internally, of what we can do,” Stewart said, noting that on a preseason video the team made the players listed “win the national championship” as their primary goal.

1 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) controls the ball while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives the ball toward the hoop while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (7) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 47 BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) lays the ball up while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 47 BYU Cougars assistant coach Tim Fanning high-fives forward Mawot Mag (0) as he and his teammates take the bench after a play against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) takes a shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up amid Wisconsin Badgers defenders during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 47 Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard calls out during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the BYU Cougars held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) lays the ball up while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 47 BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) lays the ball up against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) goes up for a shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 47 The BYU ROC Band plays during a second-round college basketball game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 14 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) looks up as he and his teammates huddle during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 15 of 47 A BYU fan holds a sign up for forward Richie Saunders (15) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 16 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) reacts to a referee’s call during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 17 of 47 Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard reacts after a play against the BYU Cougars during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 18 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) celebrates his basket against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 19 of 47 BYU Cougars guards Trey Stewart (1) and Dawson Baker (25) gesture as they look to the bench during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 20 of 47 BYU fans hold up a sign for forward Richie Saunders (15) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 21 of 47 BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young talks with his fellow coaches during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 22 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) slaps hands with coaches as he comes off the floor against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 23 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 24 of 47 A BYU fan reacts after a play against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 25 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) has a wound tended to during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 26 of 47 A BYU fan hangs his head late in the second half during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 27 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) hugs Greg Wrubell, the Voice of the Cougars, after they defeated the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 28 of 47 BYU fans react after a play against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 29 of 47 BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) high-fives fans after the Cougars defeated the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 30 of 47 BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 31 of 47 BYU President C. Shane Reese claps after the Cougars defeated the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 32 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) lays the ball up while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 33 of 47 BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) takes a hook-shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 34 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 35 of 47 BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players while guard Egor Demin (3) controls the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 36 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) smiles as time runs out with the Cougars leading the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 37 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) pulls up for a shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 38 of 47 BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls out during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 39 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) controls the ball as he’s swarmed by Wisconsin Badgers forwards Carter Gilmore (7) and Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 40 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) lays the ball up while guarded b y Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 41 of 47 BYU fans cheer during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 42 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) guards Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 43 of 47 BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) takes a hook-shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 44 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) takes a shot against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 45 of 47 BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls out during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 46 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) chest-bumps fellow guard Egor Demin (3) after Knell made a shot to end the first half during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 47 of 47 BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) takes a hook-shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“We all said that. We all had to make sure our actions reflected that. So all through the year we have been preparing to play for the national championship. That’s obviously the goal in this NCAA Tournament,” Stewart continued. “So we are happy to be in the Sweet 16. It is awesome. That’s just a steppingstone. We really have a lot of life left in us, so I am excited to go see how we play.”

It will be BYU’s third trip to the Sweet 16 in the tournament’s modern era. Remarkably, BYU is now 2-0 as a 6 seed facing a 3 seed after never trailing against the Badgers. Actually, BYU hasn’t trailed since VCU led 19-17 midway through the first half of Thursday’s first-round game.

Baker hit a 3-pointer to put BYU ahead 20-19, and the Cougars haven’t trailed since, a span covering almost 70 minutes of game time.

“We have a really strong belief in each other that whatever (adversity) comes, we are going to be able to handle it,” said Baker, a junior who said he “hasn’t had any thoughts about (whether he will be back at BYU next year).

Wisconsin, which lost to Sweet 16 entrant Michigan in the Big Ten tournament championship game, had not allowed more than 88 points this season before giving up 91 to the Cougars. BYU has won 37 straight games when scoring 80 points or more, dating back to last season.

The Cougars have also won 54 straight games when leading at halftime.

“Words can’t even describe how great this feels,” said Mag, the Rutgers transfer. “There’s a lot of emotion, a lot of excitement, and a lot of belief. Everybody here from top to bottom works hard. To see that, to see us win, it means a lot. Hard work does pay off.”

Richie Saunders said there was belief during the last timeout with 13 seconds left and Young was telling everyone they had won close games against top-flight competition before and could do it again, and that same belief will accompany the Cougars to New Jersey.

Related What Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said about losing to BYU in the NCAA Tournament

“It was just belief in each other, belief in what we have done and belief that we can do it again,” he said after scoring a team-high 25 points to become one of the cult hero personalities to emerge from this year’s tournament due to his NIL deal with Ore-Ida, the maker of tater tots.

If you haven’t heard, Saunders’ great, great grandfather F. Nephi Grigg, co-founded Ore-Ida and invented the Tater Tot.

What’s the ceiling for this team? Saunders said it will stick to its mantra of “stacking days” and not worry about any limitations.

“Yeah, let’s keep moving. I don’t know the ceiling. That’s something I could talk a lot about, right, is the ceiling. But I am grateful for the experience we have had all year that has led us to this point. We are super balanced. That’s who we are,” Saunders said. “And as we have another opportunity … we are ready and we will be ready.”