The NCAA March Madness logo is pictured on the basketball court at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Jackson Payne
By Jackson Payne
Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

No. 6 seed BYU (26-9) vs. No. 2 seed Alabama (27-8)

  • Tip: Thursday, 5:09 p.m. MDT
  • Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: CBS
  • Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Series: Alabama leads 2-0 (most recent meeting: 2017)

The trends

  • For BYU: Defeated Wisconsin 91-89; won 11 of its past 12 games; 8-7 in Quad 1 opportunities; No. 25 in NET and No. 24 in KenPom; No. 9 nationally in offensive efficiency (124.2).
  • For Alabama: Defeated Saint Mary’s 80-66; advanced to SEC tournament semifinal; 11-8 in Quad 1 opportunities; No. 6 in NET and No. 6 in KenPom; No. 4 nationally in offensive efficiency (126.7).
1 of 7
Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3), forward Richie Saunders (15) and guard Trevin Knell (21) laugh during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 7
Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 7
Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 7
Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 7
BYU head basketball coach Kevin Young speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 7
BYU head basketball coach Kevin Young speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
7 of 7
Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The stakes

For BYU: Now in the Sweet 16 for the third time in program history, a win over Alabama would put the Cougars in the Elite Eight for the first time since the days of Danny Ainge in 1981.

For Alabama: Head coach Nate Oats is 10-4 in the NCAA Tournament with the Crimson Tide, with the team looking to win its way out of Newark to reach a second consecutive Final Four.

Players to watch

  • For BYU: First Team All-Big 12 selection Richie Saunders and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection Egor Demin.
  • For Alabama: First Team All-SEC selection Mark Sears and career 1,800-point scorer, 1,000-rebound man Grant Nelson.

Pregame prep

Here are some stories to get you ready for the Sweet 16 matchup between BYU and Alabama.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
Buy Now
Related
‘Intensity and urgency’: BYU focusing on what got it here in Thursday’s matchup with Alabama
‘We got no limits’: Surprising (to some) BYU far from satisfied after reaching first Sweet 16 in 14 years
‘Our defense is going to have to be at an elite level’: Alabama coach, players preview Sweet 16 clash with BYU
Rutgers transfer Mawot Mag, BYU’s ‘3 and D specialist,’ takes center stage in return to Big Apple
Dawson Baker cherishing chance to play in Sweet 16 with the Cougars, and do something ‘historic’
‘This is a special part of the country for me:’ Kevin Young happy to return back east for the Sweet 16
Amid a top-heavy Sweet 16, BYU may be the best underdog story left in the dance
Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.