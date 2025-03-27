The NCAA March Madness logo is pictured on the basketball court at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

No. 6 seed BYU (26-9) vs. No. 2 seed Alabama (27-8)

Tip: Thursday, 5:09 p.m. MDT

Thursday, 5:09 p.m. MDT Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

102.7 FM/1160 AM Series: Alabama leads 2-0 (most recent meeting: 2017)

The trends

For BYU: Defeated Wisconsin 91-89; won 11 of its past 12 games; 8-7 in Quad 1 opportunities; No. 25 in NET and No. 24 in KenPom; No. 9 nationally in offensive efficiency (124.2).

Defeated Wisconsin 91-89; won 11 of its past 12 games; 8-7 in Quad 1 opportunities; No. 25 in NET and No. 24 in KenPom; No. 9 nationally in offensive efficiency (124.2). For Alabama: Defeated Saint Mary’s 80-66; advanced to SEC tournament semifinal; 11-8 in Quad 1 opportunities; No. 6 in NET and No. 6 in KenPom; No. 4 nationally in offensive efficiency (126.7).

1 of 7 Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3), forward Richie Saunders (15) and guard Trevin Knell (21) laugh during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 7 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 7 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 7 Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 7 BYU head basketball coach Kevin Young speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 7 BYU head basketball coach Kevin Young speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 7 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The stakes

For BYU: Now in the Sweet 16 for the third time in program history, a win over Alabama would put the Cougars in the Elite Eight for the first time since the days of Danny Ainge in 1981.

For Alabama: Head coach Nate Oats is 10-4 in the NCAA Tournament with the Crimson Tide, with the team looking to win its way out of Newark to reach a second consecutive Final Four.

Players to watch

For BYU: First Team All-Big 12 selection Richie Saunders and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection Egor Demin.

First Team All-Big 12 selection Richie Saunders and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection Egor Demin. For Alabama: First Team All-SEC selection Mark Sears and career 1,800-point scorer, 1,000-rebound man Grant Nelson.

Pregame prep

Here are some stories to get you ready for the Sweet 16 matchup between BYU and Alabama.