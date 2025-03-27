No. 6 seed BYU (26-9) vs. No. 2 seed Alabama (27-8)
- Tip: Thursday, 5:09 p.m. MDT
- Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM
- Series: Alabama leads 2-0 (most recent meeting: 2017)
The trends
- For BYU: Defeated Wisconsin 91-89; won 11 of its past 12 games; 8-7 in Quad 1 opportunities; No. 25 in NET and No. 24 in KenPom; No. 9 nationally in offensive efficiency (124.2).
- For Alabama: Defeated Saint Mary’s 80-66; advanced to SEC tournament semifinal; 11-8 in Quad 1 opportunities; No. 6 in NET and No. 6 in KenPom; No. 4 nationally in offensive efficiency (126.7).
The stakes
For BYU: Now in the Sweet 16 for the third time in program history, a win over Alabama would put the Cougars in the Elite Eight for the first time since the days of Danny Ainge in 1981.
For Alabama: Head coach Nate Oats is 10-4 in the NCAA Tournament with the Crimson Tide, with the team looking to win its way out of Newark to reach a second consecutive Final Four.
Players to watch
- For BYU: First Team All-Big 12 selection Richie Saunders and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection Egor Demin.
- For Alabama: First Team All-SEC selection Mark Sears and career 1,800-point scorer, 1,000-rebound man Grant Nelson.
Pregame prep
Here are some stories to get you ready for the Sweet 16 matchup between BYU and Alabama.
Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.