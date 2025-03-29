Former Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals does the broad jump during USU's annual Pro Day on March 20, 2025.

Editor’s note: Second in a multi-part series profiling Utah State standout Jalen Royals as he prepares for the 2025 NFL draft.

All that’s left now for Jalen Royals is the NFL Draft.

All of the major events that take place in advance of the 2025 draft are over and done with for the former Utah State football standout — the Senior Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine and, as of last week, Utah State’s annual Pro Day.

Royals has done them all, while dealing with lingering issues from the injury that cut short his final collegiate season.

It has been a whirlwind for the Georgia native, currently projected by ESPN’s Matt Miller as an early third round selection. But Royals feels great about what he’s put on display for NFL teams over the past couple of months.

“I feel amazing about it,” Royals told the Deseret News. “I feel like I’ve showcased everything that I need to showcase.”

At the Senior Bowl, Royals went head-to-head with some of the best players in college football, many of whom played for the most storied programs in the sport.

He rubbed shoulders with Power conference stars and “got out there and proved myself,” Royals said.

At the scouting combine, Royals dealt directly with teams and coaches and put on display some of the athleticism that made him a standout at USU.

At Utah State’s Pro Day he did more of the same, although he was somewhat limited, in front of representatives from 18 NFL franchises.

Now the draft itself is quickly approaching. Getting drafted will be a dream come true for a player who, after not signing with a Division 1 school out of high school, kind of stopped believing the NFL would ever be part of his football career.

“One word I would use to describe it is blessing,” Royals said. “I’ve been put in this opportunity to be drafted and I don’t want to take it for granted. I just want to embrace it and be happy with whatever happens.”

What did Jalen Royals get out of Utah State’s Pro Day?

Royals didn’t do everything at USU’s pro day.

As one of 12 former Aggies who auditioned for NFL roster spots, Royals was only tested in the vertical and broad jumps.

He recorded a 36.0-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump. His vertical was on par with receivers like Jordan Watkins (Ole Miss), Kyle Williams (Washington State) and Ricky White III (UNLV).

His broad jump was similar to that of receivers like Josh Kelly (Texas Tech) and LaJohntay Webster (Colorado).

Royals wanted to run the 40-yard dash, but it didn’t happen.

More than anything else, Pro Day afforded Royals the opportunity to talk to scouts and representatives of teams. At this point in the pre-draft cycle, that opportunity seems to be much more important than any additional measurements taken.

“They are already starting to quiz me on stuff,” Royals said. “They told me to just be patient and pay attention to the details.”

That last part is what Royals took away the most from his Pro Day interactions. Details matter to NFL teams.

“They told me to be real detailed and take good notes,” he said. “And gave me some of the tips and tricks I need to know for when I get to the league.”

In an attempt to be more prepared for the NFL, Royals has reached out to people for advice, including former USU quarterback turned starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Jordan Love.

“I’ve talked to him several times,” Royals said.

And what advice did Love give his fellow Aggie?

“Just keeping going, and whatever role I’m given in the next chapter (of my football career), just embrace it,” Royals said.

Is there more to Jalen Royals than projections say?

Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) | AP

Wherever Royals is taken in the draft, be it in the third round like Miller projects or higher, he believes that he still has a considerable ceiling as a player. A lot of room for growth. As a slot receiver as many have projected, including Miller, or elsewhere.

Royals’ collegiate career stands as evidence to that.

In his first season at USU he didn’t record a single statistic and his second year he broke multiple school receiving records. Had he not gotten hurt midway through his senior season Royals was on pace — statistically — to become one of the most productive receivers ever at Utah State.

And he believes he has only scratched the surface on his potential.

“I definitely have ways to improve,” he said. “You can always improve.”

Royals admitted that his injury has slowed him a little bit in pre-draft workouts.

“I’m still battling the injury a little bit,” he said. “I won’t say it’s like, like, hurting me but there are days where it’s a little sore.”

Because of that, he is excited for the day when he is fully healthy.

“Getting back from that and showcasing what I can do when I actually can be healthy,” Royals said, “that would be amazing.”