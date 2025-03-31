Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) celebrates his three-point shot against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The BYU Cougars men’s basketball program has been making moves to be one of the elite teams in the country since Kevin Young became head coach last spring, and right now the Cougars are reportedly in contention for one of the top transfer players available — and they’ll have to beat out some top programs to get him.

On Monday afternoon, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported on X that Georgia transfer guard Silas Demary Jr. “is currently visiting St. John’s and plans to visit both UConn and BYU, per his father.”

Rothstein also wrote that Demary has a “scheduled meeting” with Duke.

UConn has won the last two national championships, Duke is in the Final Four this year and St. John’s was a 2 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament (BYU was a 6 seed).

Demary is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from North Carolina who played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Georgia and started in 69 of 70 games.

In the 2024-25 campaign he averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Demary is widely considered to be among the 10 best players currently in the transfer portal.

Though BYU’s season ended just last Thursday night, there has already been plenty of transfer portal activity for the team. It has reportedly added Washington transfer Dominique Diomande, while Kanon Catchings and Elijah Crawford have entered the portal.