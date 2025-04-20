Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes during the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

All-American kick returner Keelan Marion of BYU enters the transfer portal?

It is a sign of the times.

BYU has won a lot in the transfer portal, but they’ll lose a big one with Marion if his move to test the transfer portal ends in a more favorable situation.

Could he return?

A small chance.

But after BYU went through this with Kody Epps and worked out a deal for him to return, it actually didn’t work out for him in the end when he fought injuries, transferred to Western Kentucky, then retired from football before playing there.

BYU did not get a great return in re-upping with Epps and drawing him back from the portal in 2024.

Marion believes there might be a better option out there for him. He’s got every right to chase it and he’s a great kid who deserves all he can earn in what is today’s NCAA climate.

So, what does pass-game coordinator Fesi Sitake and special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga do to replace Marion, a first-class speed merchant who took it to the house several times last year including a dramatic kickoff return for a TD against Utah?

Well, first, Sitake has a solid stable of receivers returning, including WR1 Chase Roberts. He is surrounded by some intriguing talent, including JoJo Phillips, Parker Kingston, Dominique McKenzie, Cody Hagen, Tei Nacua,and LaMason Waller III.

Kingston has already proven capable of taking punts to the house and he could slip into Poppinga’s system seamlessly. McKenzie has the speed to make an impact.

The system Poppinga set up in special teams that freed up Marion was a huge part of his success as a kickoff returner. He averaged 16 yards a return at UConn but 26 per return last year for Poppinga and earned Big 12 first team kickoff return honors.

He took two to the house for BYU in 2024, the first player to do that since Stacy Corley back in the 1990s. I’m not sure Marion will repeat his 2024 numbers at another school even in the SEC or Big Ten, if that’s where he lands.

He could benefit from Poppinga’s system if he stays, and as a receiver he would definitely win from being on the end of Jake Retzlaff passes.

Marion admitted this past year it took him a while to settle in and learn BYU’s system. He says he has chemistry with Retzlaff, even more so this past spring with Darius Lassiter gone and Roberts healing from surgery. He was the guy.

Don’t underestimate Poppinga’s magic with the pieces, attention to detail and smart execution by players. And Fesi Sitake is a pretty good receiver coach.

There’s a case to be made that he should return to BYU.

But this is the culture of college sports today, toe-tapping for dough.

Second, while Marion’s speed as a receiver will be missed, his reception numbers from a year ago were 24 catches for 346 yards and one touchdown. He played a role overshadowed by Roberts and Lassiter.

Third, don’t sleep on BYU’s plans for Utah transfer tight end Carsen Ryan. As was evident in spring practice, Retzlaff is going to utilize the tight end threat as a big part of his tool bag, a definite shift in emphasis, especially after BYU got 2026 recruit Brock Harris out of Pine View High this past month. Coordinator Aaron Roderick must return BYU to its roots in deploying tight end talent.

No question the absence of Marion will be a loss for Roderick and Sitake.

They could make a move to secure another experienced receiver, but after spring camp, assistant head coach Jay Hill explained the staff is set unless someone who can make a huge difference is available and interested, mainly at defensive tackle or corner. This was before Marion’s departure.

I saw Kingston at Uinta Golf last week, and he looked like he had put on weight and strength. Kingston could have a breakout year as a returner and elevate his game as a piece in the offense, running jet sweeps and getting downfield.

Marion gone?

The door definitely opens for Phillips, McKenzie, Hagen, Waller, and another Nacua.

With roster limits looming this fall and a handful of Cougars leaving the program the past 10 days, the Marion departure might help shuffle those numbers, although he definitely will be missed.

Testing the waters? toe-tapping for money?

This is the game, circa 2025.