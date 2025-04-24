Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) and other teammates celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

BYU continues to bolster its tight end corps.

Transfer Keayen Nead has committed to the Cougars, according to a Thursday report from On3 Sports’ Kentucky insider, Jacob Polacheck.

Nead spent the past two seasons at Weber State, catching 16 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown while being primarily utilized as a blocking tight end.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

He transferred to New Mexico in January and participated in spring practices with the program before entering the portal again on April 16.

Nead had also received an offer from Kentucky before choosing the Cougars.

Related BYU football just added this transfer tight end

A native of Sugar City, Idaho, Nead is the nephew of former BYU standout Spencer Nead, a fellow tight end who ultimately reached the NFL.

With Nead’s reported commitment, the Cougars have added two transfer tight ends in the past two days, as Ethan Wood announced his own commitment on Wednesday.

Other notable tight ends on BYU’s roster include projected starter Carsen Ryan and upperclassmen Anthony Olsen and Ethan Erickson.