Utah Utes tight end Landen King (82) tries to grab a pass against USU in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Utah’s offense is reportedly losing another veteran piece.

Tight end Landen King has entered the NCAA transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag, 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer reported Thursday afternoon.

King has spent the past two seasons at Utah after transferring from Auburn and started five games over that timeframe.

He had 17 catches for 220 yards and four touchdowns over the past two years.

The 6-foot-5 redshirt senior was expected to have a major role in the Utes’ offense this season, with Brant Kuithe exhausting his eligibility, though the emergence of redshirt freshman Hunter Andrews helps alleviate some cause for concern at the tight end position.

King follows several other Utah players into the transfer portal during the spring window, among them wide receivers Zacharyus Williams and David Washington, quarterback Wyatt Becker, tight end Bear Tenney, safety Jelani Davis and cornerbacks Quimari Shemwell and Sammie Hunter.