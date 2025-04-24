Utah’s Amelie Morgan performs on the balance beam as they compete in the NCAA regional semifinals for gymnastics at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Amelie Morgan’s gymnastics career is officially over.

The former British national team member — who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics — and Utah gymnastics standout announced on Instagram Thursday that she is done with her competitive career.

“Thank you gymnastics for the life you have given me,” Morgan wrote. “I couldn’t be more grateful for all the love and support throughout this journey and couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

It isn’t too much of a surprise that Morgan is finished.

Last year, her junior season at the University of Utah, Morgan revived her career with the British national team in an attempt to qualify for the Paris Olympics before ultimately deciding to retire from elite gymnastics.

And over the weekend she competed for the final time as a Red Rock, in the 2025 NCAA women’s gymnastics championship.

Morgan, along with fellow seniors Jaylene Gilstrap (fifth-year), Grace McCallum (four-year) and Jaedyn Rucker (sixth-year) left an indelible mark on the Utah program.

The quartet experienced some major highs (the best run for the Red Rocks since the mid-2000s) and some real lows (finishing last in the 2025 national title meet), plus a great deal of upheaval along the way that included a head coaching change for Utah only two months before the start of the 2024 season.

Referencing a quote from billionaire Warren Buffett, Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf said at the Red Rocks’ end of year banquet, “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted the tree a long time ago.’

“To the senior class, you have laid the foundation for this new era of Utah Gymnastics, and you are leaving a legacy.”

Utah’s Amelie Morgan celebrates with Red Rocks assistant coach Jimmy Pratt after performing her bars routine during the NCAA gymnastics regionals at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

McCallum will be with the team next season working as a student-coach, but what about Morgan? What is next for Utah’s other Tokyo Olympian?

She told the Deseret News in March that it is her plan is to stay in Salt Lake City post-college and she hopes to be involved with the Red Rocks as much as she is able.

“Hopefully I will start an internship here and leap into a full time job,” Morgan said. “I want to stay involved in the program, maybe come back for some camps and come visit, kind of join the alumni relationship circle.

“I love this program, so I’ll definitely be coming to all of the meets. I’ll definitely have some FOMO (fear of missing out), but I’ll try and be the biggest supporter of this program. I have to go into the working world now, so we’ll see how that goes.”

Morgan wasn’t initially going to attend Utah for college (she was previously committed to Cal) but after four years she has nothing but good things to say about the U. and her time there.

“I honestly feel like I’ve grown so much as a person,” she said, reflecting on her time in college. “I think this (Utah) is a place where you feel safe, you feel like you have a family and you really feel like these people have your back and they genuinely want to see you grow.

“Gymnastics aside, I feel like I’ve grown in confidence. I’ve gained so much confidence in kind of who I am. I feel like I know who I am now, and I feel defined in ways other than gymnastics. I feel like I have so many other strengths to me and I think that’s been something that’s really important to me.”

When it comes to gymnastics, Morgan had plenty of highlights, moments that will be remembered by fans for years to come, but for her, the relationships she built as a part of Utah gymnastics are the most important thing she gained by competing for the Red Rocks.

“Knowing that I have the support system, that I have friends and people that I’ll have relationships for for life,” Morgan said, “That’s the most important thing for me.”

Utah’s Amelie Morgan gets a hug after finishing her uneven bars routine during a gymnastics meet against Arizona at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, on Friday, March 3, 2023. Utah won. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News