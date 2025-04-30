Utah sports fans finally have a clear picture as to what the Delta Center will look like next year.

Smith Entertainment Group released details on its renovation plans Wednesday morning. The goal is to improve sight lines for hockey while maintaining them for basketball. The first phase of construction will focus on the lower bowl.

SEG and its associates in this project have designed a retractable seating system that will have a range of 12 feet to adjust between the two sports. It will also allow for additional seating behind the two nets and around the event tunnels on the north and south sides of the lower bowl.

The retractable system will consist of 29 rows of seats for basketball, ranging 28 feet from the main concourse to the court behind each baseline.

A rendering of the renovated Delta Center for hockey. | Smith Entertainment Group

SEG will also install a new ice floor slab, raising the floor 2 feet and adding approximately 12 feet at each end of the playing surface. This is meant to improve sight lines along the boards, in the corners and throughout the upper and lower bowls.

When all phases of construction are complete, the seating capacity for hockey will increase from 11,131 (plus 4,889 obstructed-view seats) to approximately 17,000. Basketball capacity will jump from 18,206 to nearly 19,000.

Other updates will include:

A 450-stall parking structure, which will not be completed during this phase of construction

A 12% increase to bathroom capacities

New premium spaces on Level 1

Four new dehumidifiers

Future renovation plans include:

Remodeling the upper bowl to improve sight lines

An east-facing main entrance and plaza

Redesigning the existing plaza and concourses

The Delta Center renovation is the first step in a revitalization plan for downtown Salt Lake City, which SEG says will reconnect the east and west sides of the city, increase visitation, bolster existing cultural assets and improve the downtown experience overall.

“By taking such significant steps to transform Delta Center into a world-class facility for both professional basketball and hockey, the Jazz and Utah’s NHL team will become anchors of downtown Salt Lake City for decades to come,” said SEG co-founders and owners of the Delta Center, Ryan and Ashley Smith in a press release.