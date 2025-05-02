This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each week.

While the NFL draft ignored BYU players in 2025, this should change in 2026 with some key players set to draw attention.

According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s projection of draftees in 2026, Keanu Tanuvasa will be taken in the first round. Isaiah Glasker and Jack Kelly should follow in subsequent rounds. Chase Roberts could be another draft candidate as could tight end Carsen Ryan.

Offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho could also hear his name called.

Surprisingly, BYU did not have a player taken in the 2025 NFL draft. What do you make of that? What does it mean or say about the 2024 season?

Jay Drew: I chatted with an NFL agent Monday and asked him about BYU not having a player drafted this year, and his word of advice to BYU fans was to not let it bother them. He said absolutely nothing can be read into it, other than the fact that Kalani Sitake and his staff did a masterful job coaching the team in 2024. BYU won 11 games without having any stars. That’s pretty incredible. As I wrote midway through the season, the MVP of BYU’s 2024 football team was the team itself.

It is pretty telling that as of Monday afternoon that no fewer than eight BYU players had received opportunities to continue playing, either with undrafted free agent contracts or minicamp invitations. That’s evidence of a deep team, which is what Sitake has been trying to build in Provo.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the NFL draft is largely about potential. The feeling I get is that teams believe a lot of Cougars have already reached their potential and that their ceiling is limited. Again, that’s another tribute to the coaching staff, which got a lot out of their guys in 2024.

Dick Harmon: Tyler Batty should have been drafted. Period. Stop. He had the combine numbers and the game video to show his abilities and potential in the NFL. But as we’ve learned over the years, the draft isn’t an exact science but an educated guess with a lot of money on the line.

I think a positive way to look at things is the Big 12 had player draft numbers (31) behind the SEC (79), Big Ten (71), and ACC (42) and that’s a league challenge. Yet, ASU was just two plays from beating Texas (12 draft picks), who played for the CFP title.

On the other hand, by being a free agent, you have a choice of what team to sign with and can more fully choose the situation that fits. That is huge, albeit a tougher way to advance at the next level. Chris Hoke comes to mind. He was undrafted, but had an 11-year NFL career as a defensive lineman for the Steelers.

To see BYU go 11-2, finish ranked No. 13 and as high as No. 6 with no draft picks in 2025 says Sitake, Aaron Roderick and Jay Hill did a phenomenal job of coaching players to achieve and play as a team. It speaks to the culture they built last year and why they are successful right now in recruiting four-star players.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake pauses on the sideline during game against Arizona State Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. | AP

Kevin Young’s basketball staff received a commitment from guard Kenneth Davis, who is expected to fill a key role as a shooter and defender.

BYU football got a commitment from Lone Peak offensive lineman Bott Mulitalo and Snow College freshman wide receiver Reggie Frischknecht.

Former BYU volleyball coach Tom Peterson just led another program to a national championship, You can read about it here.

Jay Drew takes a look at five BYU players who have improved their stock during spring football practices in this piece.

