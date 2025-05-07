Ryan and Ashley Smith, co-owners of the Utah Mammoth and Smith Entertainment Group, are joined by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman as they pose with jerseys after a press conference announcing the Utah Hockey Club is changing their name to Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

It’s rare that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks publicly without getting booed. It’s become a tradition throughout the league. But when he comes to Utah he receives no such treatment. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

Bettman was just as positive about Utah Mammoth owners Ryan and Ashley Smith on Wednesday as Utah fans are about him.

Ryan and Ashley Smith, co-owners of the Utah Mammoth and Smith Entertainment Group, are joined by their family and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after a press conference announcing the Utah Hockey Club is changing their name to Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

He spoke at a press conference alongside the Smiths Wednesday morning at the Delta Center, following the unveiling of the team’s new identity, where he shared plenty of praise for the couple.

“You have the ability, both of you, to have an incredible vision, to motivate people and to execute beyond anybody’s expectations,” he said.

The agreement to move the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City was done, at first, on little more than a handshake; the process had moved so fast that they didn’t have time to draw up all the legal documents before initiating the relocation of the team.

Trust became a necessity, and both Bettman and the Smiths exceeded each other’s expectations.

“Not only did we trust you — you did more than we ever could have expected, and we’re grateful for that," Bettman raved.

The trust didn’t stop after the pen hit the paper, either. Bettman admitted that when Smith Entertainment Group asked for the league’s permission to hold a fan vote and allow the community to choose the team name, he was skeptical. But he’s pleased with the result.

People wait in line to shop in the team store after a press conference announcing the Utah Hockey Club is changing their name to Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“The community weighing in on the treatment of the team’s identity, we thought it was crazy — but we do crazy pretty good,” he said.

Bettman also weighed in on the downtown redevelopment project, which will be funded in part by taxpayer dollars in exchange for a public benefits fund provided by SEG.

“Being part of the community and making a difference in the quality of life here and transforming downtown — not just for the next few years, not just for the Olympics, but generationally — is a testament to your vision and everything you and your people accomplished," Bettman said.

Ryan Smith, co-owner of the Utah Mammoth and Smith Entertainment Group, points out features of the new logo during a press conference announcing the Utah Hockey Club is changing their name to Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Making a difference in the local residents’ quality of life was a theme of Bettman’s remarks. He commended SEG for doing so through the Learn to Play programs, which collectively saw 10,000 Utah children try out hockey for the first time. He mentioned the life skills that those children can learn through the game of hockey as a benefit.

He shared a quote from Thomas Edison: “Vision without execution is nothing more than a hallucination.”

“Well, watching all this, I feel like I’m hallucinating,” he said. “You are executing beyond our wildest imagination.”

“When you win the Stanley Cup, I hope I’m still doing this (job) to present it.”