Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) smiles after winning an NFL football wild card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz.

Puka Nacua is about to be a father.

On Sunday, Nacua’s girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, announced that the couple is expecting their first child.

She shared a video of the couple learning they’ll soon be the parents of a baby boy alongside photos from her maternity shoot in an Instagram carousel.

“You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of ‘why’s’ in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my ‘why.’ I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy,” Aiono wrote in the caption.

In the video, Nacua laughs after the reveal while Aiono buries her face in the Los Angeles Rams receiver.

“I told you. Oh my goodness. What did I tell you? I knew it,” Nacua said.

The couple did not share Aiono’s due date.

Puka Nacua’s family

Nacua has long been vocal about how important family is to him.

Most recently, he gave a shoutout to his mom for Mother’s Day during a sideline interview at his brothers’ UFL game on Saturday.

“My mom was our head coach and the general manager. She made sure there was love at the dinner table for sure. We had the perfect balance of both (love and competitiveness),” he said as he watched Kai and Samson Nacua.

Nacua sparked an NFL internet debate in March when he said he wanted to retire at age 30.

The reason behind his desire for an early retirement was rooted in family, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“The injuries are something you can’t control (as) part of the game, so you never know,” Nacua said at the time. “Hopefully, the rest of the career can go healthy, but you have shoulder surgery, you have knee surgery, you have ankle. By the time my kids could be 18, I could be barely walking if you play the game and sustain all the injuries and stuff like that, but I want to retire early.”

Family is also the reason Nacua, who played his final collegiate seasons at BYU, changed his number to 12.

His older siblings Chanel, Kai and Samson all wore the No. 12, and “the opportunity to put on the one-two meant a lot to me,” Nacua told Rams’ reporter Stu Jackson.

“Kind of along the lines of wearing number 12, I’ve had the blessing of being able to watch my siblings compete,” he said. “Watched my brothers play at the highest level in football, and always be there to support me. Whenever I looked in the stands, I knew I could find one of my family members there, whether it was one of my brothers or my mom being at every game possible. I know when I put on that number 12, it’s a piece of armor as well that’s representing my family that is always protecting me.”