Maple Mountain's Chase Johnston (17) celebrates his grand slam against Wasatch with teammates, including Cy Chrisman (12), during a high school baseball game held at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Chrisman hit has state record 16th and 17th home runs in the 5A playoffs on Wednesday.

6A Playoffs

Skyridge (14-10) staged a dramatic comeback to prevail 10-9 over Bingham (16-9) in a Super Regionals playoff opener. Bingham took an early lead with a six-run fourth inning, but Skyridge clawed back, scoring three runs in the fourth, and continued to chip away, adding runs in the fifth and sixth, ultimately sealing victory with a five-run seventh inning. Max Johanson and Treyson Salcido each went 1 for 1 and sparked Skyridge’s offense in the latter innings. Cohen Plewe also contributed by going 1 for 1, driving in a key run. Skyridge will look to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.

Herriman (12-13) secured a 6-1 victory over Fremont (19-6) in Game 1 of the best-of-3 6A Super Regionals playoff series, positioning themselves for a possible series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow. Despite an early 1-0 lead by the Silverwolves in the third inning, the Mustangs responded with consistent scoring, including a two-run surge in the seventh inning. Mason Greeno led Herriman from the mound with seven strikeouts, while Cameron Pettitt went 2 for 3, driving in two runs to seal the nonregion win.

In a 6A Super Regionals, Game 1, matchup, Mountain Ridge (16-9) shut out Layton (10-14) with a score of 5-0 in a nonregion contest. Ethan Iacono’s 3 RBIs bolstered the Sentinels’ efforts, as they scored one run in the first, three in the third, and one more in the sixth inning. Grayson Riding struck out seven for the win. With this victory, Mountain Ridge has the opportunity to sweep the series in Game 2 tomorrow.

Top-seeded American Fork (21-4) cruised past Farmington (7-21) with an 11-1 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-3 6A Super Regionals. CJ Mascaro went 2 for 3, including a homer in the third inning, contributing two RBIs to the win. American Fork’s offense erupted with three-run innings in both the second and third, while Farmington was only able to score in the fifth. The teams will continue their series, where American Fork aims to complete the sweep.

Lone Peak (11-14) rallied with three runs in the fifth inning to beat Riverton (17-8) 3-2 in a Region 6A Super Regionals playoff game. Grady Slesk secured the win with one strikeout, while Riverton’s Rocky Downs recorded six strikeouts in the loss. With this victory, Lone Peak can complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.

Pleasant Grove (22-4) took an early lead and held on to secure a 7-3 victory over Copper Hills (6-22) in the first game of their 6A Super Regionals best-of-three playoff series. The Vikings scored four runs in the second inning, with R.J. Wilson going 1 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs. Keaton Nordick shone on the mound, recording 14 strikeouts. Pleasant Grove will look to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.

5A Playoffs

Cy Chrisman went 3 for 4 with two home runs and seven RBIs, leading No. 1 Maple Mountain (23-1) past No. 16 Skyline (14-13) in a Super Regionals Game 1 matchup, 11-1. Chrisman came into the game tied for the single-season state home runs record with 15, but soared past it Wednesday and now has 17. The Golden Eagles pulled away with a four-run third inning and added three runs in both the fourth and fifth to secure their victory. Chrisman has 50 RBIs on the season and is batting .462. The junior now has 27 career home runs, just three short of the state record with aother season to play next year.

In a 5A Super Regionals playoff series Game 1, Salem Hills (12-15) edged out West Jordan (21-4) in a tightly contested matchup, winning 2-1. Braxton Harrison played a key role for Salem Hills, driving in two runs, including one in the first inning. West Jordan’s late rally in the seventh inning fell short, giving Salem Hills a chance to complete the series sweep in Game 2.

Cyprus (20-6) secured a 10-4 win over Wasatch (16-12) in Game 1 of the Super Regionals series. After falling behind 3-1 in the second inning, Cyprus rallied with four runs in the third and another in the fourth. Wasatch added two runs in the second and one more in the third, but Cyprus solidified its victory with two additional runs in the sixth inning. Rene Hidalgo and Brody Densley each had three RBIs to bolster the Pirates’ offense.

Olympus (18-7) defeated Woods Cross (18-9) in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals playoff series with a 10-3 victory. Jack Evans played a key role for Olympus, going 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple and driving in two runs. The Titans surged in the third and fourth innings, scoring a total of six runs to pull away from the Wildcats. Woods Cross managed a run in the seventh, but Olympus had already secured the lead. Olympus will seek to complete the series sweep in Game 2.

Brighton (22-3) kicked off the 5A Super Regionals with a commanding 10-0 victory over Northridge (17-10) in Game 1 of the best-of-three series. The Bengals opened strong with two runs in the first inning and maintained their lead with three more in the third, while Josh Mawhinney struck out 10. Easton Fry went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a home run, driving in five runs to help secure the win. Brighton, seeded No. 2, will look to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.

Spanish Fork (11-16) surged to a dominant 11-1 victory over Alta (19-6) in the first game of their best-of-three 5A Super Regionals playoff series, scoring all 11 runs in the opening inning. Key performances for the Dons included Trigg Cloward, who went 2 for 3 and contributed three RBIs, and Boston Duvall, who also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Alta managed to get on the board with a lone run in the third inning. Spanish Fork looks to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.