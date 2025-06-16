With every day that passes, CJ Mascaro’s dream inches closer and closer. Mascaro has high hopes to not only reach the MLB, but to be one of the premier ballplayers in the league.

It’s certainly a lofty goal that only a select few get to accomplish, but when college coaches show interest in you as early as eighth grade, it’s hard not to have high expectations of yourself.

“It was around eighth grade when I started talking to colleges,” Mascaro said. “Once that kind of happened, it kind of became a dream to play D1, but I’ve always had a dream playing in the MLB and being one of the best players that have ever lived. So, I know it just has to keep being built and built over hard work.”

Mascaro has been a strong contributor throughout the recent American Fork dynasty and through all four years of his high school experience. In his four years at American Fork, Mascaro contributed to two 6A state championships and helped the Cavemen reach the state championship series three out of his four high school years.

Mascaro’s skill has always been above what’s expected of his age, and that’s exactly what stood out to American Fork head coach Jerod Ingersoll when he met Mascaro.

“We brought him up (to varsity) as a freshman,” Ingersoll said. “He’s very skilled and you could tell his skill set was above what a freshman is when they typically come in. He was definitely better than what the average one was, and he actually played quite a few games for us.”

During the 2025 season, Mascaro just had a knack to score runs. He led American Fork to its third state championship in five years while recording a .407 batting average with 44 hits, 12 doubles, seven triples and 30 RBIs.

Mascaro also hit 10 home runs on the year and scored 45 runs, which both tallied for fourth highest in the state.

But it wasn’t just his scoring that set him apart, it was also his defense. Mascaro had a 7-0 record on the pitching mound with an 1.59 ERA, while also being one of the premier outfielders in the state.

Mascaro’s excellence everywhere on the baseball diamond named him the 2025 Deseret News Mr. Baseball recipient.

“Being at American Fork, it’s just been the best four years of my life,” Mascaro said. “The experiences I’ve gotten, the friendships and brothers I’ve made over these years, it’s just been the greatest experience I could ever ask for.”

With a hugely successful high school baseball career under his belt, Mascaro now looks forward to July where he’ll climb yet another rung of his long career ladder as he reports to TCU. Mascaro previously signed with TCU in November.

Being a hard worker, getting experience and being a student of the game is a good recipe to be a successful athlete, and that’s what Ingersoll said that’s what made Mascaro stand out to schools.

“The things that make him stand out are, number one, is baseball IQ,” Ingersoll said. “He’s played a lot of games. He really understands the game that at a higher level.

“Then his work ethic, it’s just second to none. He always puts in the extra time. He’s kind of a field rat and a cage rat and he out works everybody.”

Mascaro had interest from a few schools and went on campus visits, but once he traveled to Fort Worth and had a chance to take in the TCU atmosphere, he knew that was the school for him.

“I visited a couple schools, but the one that really stuck out was TCU,” Mascaro said. “It was just a different environment and it’s kind of one of those things where once you get there I just felt like, ‘Wow, this is the place I want to be.’ It’s a ‘dream come true’ kind of moment.”

Before earning Mr. Baseball honors and committing to TCU, when Mascaro was 12 he knew he had to commit to one sport to live his dream. He grew up competing sports like basketball and wrestling, but once he realized he enjoyed baseball the most he put all his time an energy into it.

“I had to stop playing other sports and I thought, ‘Baseball is the one.’ and I just stuck with it,” Mascaro said. “I just realized it was always one of those things where you fell and fell and fell, but you start to love the challenge of always trying to be the best.”

