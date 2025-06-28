Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. and center Micah Handlogten celebrates after their win against the Houston in the national championship at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in San Antonio.

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

The Utah Jazz have two summer leagues to prepare for, and a whole slate of young talent that will be featured during Salt Lake City Summer League as well as Las Vegas Summer League.

All of the Jazz’s 2025 draft picks — Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr. and John Tonje — are expected to play in both summer showcases, according to Austin Ainge, Jazz president of basketball operations.

Related Utah Jazz take Ace Bailey with 5th pick in the NBA draft

The summer squad will also include new two-way player RJ Luis Jr. and undrafted rookies on Exhibit 10 deals with the Jazz.

The summer slate of games starts with the contests here in Utah between the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder on July 5, 7 and 8, with all games broadcast on KJZZ.

Then, the Jazz will play at least four games in Las Vegas, the first of which is set to pit No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey against No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel as the Jazz face the Charlotte Hornets on July 11 at 5 p.m. MDT on ESPN.

On July 13 at 8 p.m. MDT on ESPN2 the Jazz will play the Golden State Warriors, on July 14 at 6:30 p.m. MDT the Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs and on July 16 at 8 p.m. MDT the Jazz will face the Washington Wizards on ESPN.

The Wizards team will include Tre Johnson, the player picked No. 6 overall and the Spurs will feature No. 2 selection Dylan Harper, but there is less certainty that they will play as teams often opt to pull their high-lottery players after the first couple of games of summer league.

Ace Bailey arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) | AP

New with the Jazz

Quote of the week

“I ain’t never been to Utah. I heard it gets hot out there though.” — Ace Bailey.

From the archives

Related The Utah Jazz need to draft a player that gives the fanbase some hope

Extra points

Jazz get star upside and scoring in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. (Deseret News)

‘We were definitely surprised’: Jazz excited John Tonje was still available (Deseret News)

Utah Jazz to sign RJ Luis Jr. to two-way deal following draft (Deseret News)

Around the league

Up Next