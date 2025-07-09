BYU forward Yoeli Childs (23) shoots against Pepperdine center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) during an NCAA college basketball game between Pepperdine and BYU Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Yoeli Childs is on the move.

The former BYU star big man has signed to play for the Kobe Storks of the Japanese B.League, the team announced Wednesday.

Childs has played in Japan since 2023, spending the past two seasons with the Saga Ballooners. In his most recent campaign, Childs averaged 17.3 points per game with 9.5 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

The Storks will be Childs’ sixth professional team. The South Jordan native played for both the Erie Bayhawks and Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G-League and Ludwigsburg and Hamburg Towers in Germany before heading to Japan, where he suited up for Saga before joining Kobe.

In five professional seasons, Child has averaged 14.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

During his time at BYU, Childs became one of the most prolific big men in program history, earning All-WCC first-team honors three times and averaging 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds. He ranks first all-time for the Cougars in career rebounds (1,053), sixth in points (2,013) and fifth in blocks (159).