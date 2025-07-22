Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) puts up a shot during an NBA Salt Lake City Summer League game between the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Just a few hours ago, Kyle Filipowski didn’t even know the NBA Summer League MVP award was a thing.

But the second-year Jazz forward first learned of its existence in arguably the best way possible: earning the award himself, with the NBA officially announcing his new honor Tuesday.

“It’s pretty cool. I don’t even know if I get a trophy or anything, but it’s pretty cool just kind of seeing my hard work pay off and with little accolades like these,” Filipowski told reporters via Zoom. “But Summer League is over now, and as fun as that was with how well I played, now it’s next-step mentality, next-play mentality, with the the next goals for the season.”

In six Summer League games, Filipowski averaged 23.2 points with 9.5 rebounds, while shooting 53.2% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range.

Related Las Vegas scoring leader Kyle Filipowski puts up 35 points in fiery game for Utah Jazz

During his final three Summer League appearances in Las Vegas, the 21-year-old scored 29.3 points per contest on 56.1% shooting.

“I think I was just trying to show how good of a player I am, how dominant of a player I am,” Filipowski said of his mentality going into Summer League. “I didn’t think I would be the MVP of the league this summer. I didn’t even think about that for a second. But I was just trying to show how dominant and unique of a player I am.”

As a rookie, Filipowski played in 72 games, averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. While his inaugural NBA campaign was solid, he said he embraced the opportunity to get even better during Summer League and build chemistry with his newly-drafted teammates such as Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr.

“I kind of look at Summer League as part showcase and part team bonding. You’ve got the new guys coming in, you’ve got to make them feel welcome, get to know them, start that chemistry going into the year, but also the opportunity for you to work on things that you’ve been working on in the offseason and you may not be able to showcase right away as a rookie or maybe even second-year guy.

“... But looking at this summer league MVP, it’s just another positive step towards improving myself and trying to be a positive factor to a winning team and its culture.”