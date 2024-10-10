A water rescue team member walks through flood waters at an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla.

On the heels of Hurricane Helene’s devastating toll on the southeastern United States, Hurricane Milton tore through Florida after initially touching down late Wednesday on the state’s Gulf Coast, killing at least 10 and leaving millions of Floridians without electricity.

Milton initially made landfall in Sarasota County as a Category 3 storm, and pounded the Sunshine State with Category 1 strength, bringing roughly 17 inches of rain to some areas, storm surges along the coast and tornadoes in central and eastern Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The hurricane’s center has left the Sunshine State behind and is headed into the Atlantic Ocean, east-northeast of Cape Canaveral, according to a public advisory from the National Hurricane Center. As of Thursday morning, the center issued key messages regarding Milton, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis echoed during a Thursday press conference:

Storm surge warnings remain in effect through this afternoon for portions of Florida’s east coast and the southern coast of Georgia.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue throughout this afternoon along the southeast coast of the U.S. as well as in the northwestern Bahamas.

Due to Milton’s extreme rainfall, there is significant risk for urban flooding throughout east-central Florida. “Moderate to major river flooding is ongoing and forecast throughout central Florida,” per the National Hurricane Center.

Residual threats are still present, and the National Hurricane Center advised Floridians to use caution as downed power lines, flooded areas and other deadly hazards remain. The center advised residents to ensure generators are properly ventilated and placed away from doors, windows and garages to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Florida rescue efforts

“Rescue missions have been underway throughout the night,” DeSantis said during the Thursday press conference, adding that “state search and rescue teams report at least 48 individuals” had been rescued as of early Thursday morning. “National Guard search and rescue teams have worked overnight and successfully executed rescues of families and pets on the west coast and from the destruction of the tornadoes in the central and eastern parts of Florida.”

According to DeSantis, rescue efforts are continuing into Thursday, with rescue aircrafts being utilized and hundreds of rescuers engaged in rescue missions in over 25 counties. Over 6,500 soldiers have been deployed to assist throughout Florida, DeSantis said, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has made land and water rescues. The State Guard has also been assisting with search and rescue as well as helping with flood evacuations.

Efforts are underway to get Floridians back into their homes as soon as possible, including restoring electricity, inspecting major bridges for any damage and clearing debris from roadways. “Residents, you know, have a right to be back into their homes as soon as the roadways are deemed safe,” DeSantis said.

Surveying Hurricane Milton’s damage

During his Thursday remarks, DeSantis spoke about ongoing damage assessments when he responded to a reporter’s question on the extent of Milton’s damage, an amount that a Wall Street analyst predicted to be roughly $50 billion, per The Hill.

“How the hell would a Wall Street analyst be able to know? It’s been dark all day,” DeSantis responded. “What, you’re just going to know that you’re going to do? I mean, like, give me a break on some of this stuff.”

“I’m not saying there’s not going to be damage, there will be,” the governor later said of Milton. “It cut across the state in a way that Helene did not.”

DeSantis compared Milton’s estimated damage to the damages Florida incurred after Hurricane Ian in 2022, saying, “I don’t think that you’re looking at (a) similar amount of damage to Ian.”

In a Wednesday press conference, President Joe Biden said that he has talked to DeSantis, who Biden said “has been very gracious,” sharing that the governor thanked the president for the Biden administration’s aid in preparations and relief.