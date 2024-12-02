French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, and his wife Brigitte Macron, third right, visit the restored interiors of Notre-Dame Cathedral, Friday, Nov.29, 2024 in Paris.

KEY POINTS The monument's restoration included constructing a new roof, spire, cleaning 8,000 organ pipes and the addition of three new bells.

Along with restorations, many previously dulled murals were cleaned and revealed now displaying vibrant color and intricate details.

The venture was funded by 340,000 donors from 150 countries, the donations totaled over $800 million.

In 2019, the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught on fire, and this week, more than five years later, visitors will be able to enter the building once again.

Opening ceremonies will take place on Dec. 7 and the cathedral is set to reopen to the public on Dec. 8, according to CNN.

The cause of the fire on April 15, 2019, still remains unknown, but it is believed that it was accidental.

The fire broke out “in the framework of Notre Dame’s attic and spread, leading to the collapse of its iconic 19th century spire. Some of the stained-glass windows, paintings and tapestries suffered significant damage,” according to NPR.

After the fire occurred, French President Emmanuel Macron set an ambitious goal to have the building restored within five years. Many people doubted him and some experts said it could take 40 years to reconstruct, per CBS.

The reconstruction of the monument included building a new roof and spire on top of the building.

During the restoration, the cathedral received three new bells, one of which was rung during the Summer Olympic Games, per NPR.

The cathedral’s bells rang out for the first time in over five years when they were tested a few weeks ago.

During the restoration many murals covering the walls, ceilings and columns in the 29 chapels surrounding the nave were also uncovered, according to CBS.

Because of the fire the murals were dimmed and cloudy from soot, but they were also covered with centuries of grime. After the restoration the chapels now shine with vibrant colors.

“Restorers revealed intricate murals, gilded stars on ceilings, and vibrant motifs originally created under Eugène Viollet-le-Duc’s direction. Each chapel tells a unique story through its designs and themes,” per The Associated Press.

Other transformations from the restoration include making stone walls and ceilings that used to be dark and gloomy shine, as do marble statues and intricate metalworks throughout the building.

A combo of images showing the altar inside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after the fire on April 16, 2019, top, and showing after the renovation and taken on Friday Nov. 29, 2024. | (Christophe Petit Tesson and Stephane de Sakutin, Associated Press

What it took to restore the building

The restoration of the historic building cost around $737 million, according to CNN.

340,000 donors in 150 countries donated $891 million for the restoration efforts. The extra money was used to restore other monuments.

Of the donations, 45,000 were from Americans totaling over $57 million, per CBS.

According to CNN, 1,500 trees were used to rebuild the frame holding the new roof. The tallest of the trees used was 88 feet tall.

There were 1,300 cubic meters of stone that were replaced, 8,000 organ pipes were cleaned and retuned, 1,500 solid oak pews were hewed.

This was all the work of 2,000 artisans, according to CNN.

Additions to prevent future disasters.

To help prevent future disasters, the restoration included adding state-of-the-art fire prevention systems, according to the AP.

These include thermal cameras on the roof, a fine misting system, fireproof barriers and reinforced water supply lines, all making it so the cathedral is protected more than ever before.

According to CBS, Phillippe Jost, who led the restoration, “believes that rebuilding Notre Dame, as they did, using ‘old’ materials of stone and wood and lead will help the 860-year-old landmark last for another 860 years, ‘and perhaps more.’”

