Canadians are showing more patriotism this year on Canada Day, celebrated July 1, following the recent political and economic rifts between the U.S. and its northern neighbor.

Recent political rhetoric, such as President Donald Trump’s comments about making Canada the 51st state and the tariffs imposed on Canadian goods, stirred something new in Canadians, according to CTV.

This July 1, more Canadian flags are flying and people are seeking out local goods and reconsidering traveling to the U.S.

“There has definitely been a surge of patriotism,” said Matthew Hayday, a history professor at the University of Guelph, according to CTV. “And it is a defensive form of nationalism … (that) results from Canada seeming to be under threat from a country we have thought of for many decades as a close ally.”

Mark Carney leading the resurgence of Canadian patriotism

This year, Canadians elected Liberal Party leader Mark Carney as prime minister to “lead them away from America,” per The Atlantic.

On Tuesday, Carney gave a statement to the country about Canada Day.

“In a more divided and dangerous world, Canadians are uniting. Together, we will build one Canadian economy — connected by major projects, powered by Canadian energy, transformed by Canadian technology, and crafted by Canadian workers,” he said.

“Together, we’re breaking down barriers across the country so you can buy Canadian everywhere and work anywhere. Together, we’ll rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in our Armed Forces — because Canadian leadership is defined not only by the strength of our values, but also by the value of our strength,” Carney continued.

According to The Conversation, the surge in nationalism and patriotism fueled by Trump’s tariffs and comments about Canada played a significant role in Carney’s election.

The prime minister’s new liberal government has indicated an interest in pursuing multiple nation-building projects.

What is Canada Day?

Canada celebrates the confederation, or creation, of the nation, which happened on July 1, 1867, with the British North America Act (known today as the Constitution Act, 1867.)

“Canadians across the country and around the world show their pride in their history, culture and achievements. It’s been a day of celebration since 1868, where many festivities are held across the nation,” according to canada.ca.

This year’s Canada Day coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag as well as the 45th anniversary of “O Canada” becoming the country’s official national anthem, according to the National Post.