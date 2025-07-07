Delcia Lopez, The Monitor via the Associated Press

KEY POINTS Shooter identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda opened fire at U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas.

Mosqueda was killed by Border Patrol agents and local police.

Three people were injured in the shooting and were taken to the hospital.

A shooter opened fire early Monday at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas.

The shooter, identified by police as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, arrived at the facility with an assault rifle and a utility vest and began shooting, federal agents returned fire and killed him. Three people were injured in the shooting.

The shooting took place across the street from McAllen International Airport, which got shut down as a precaution, per The Associated Press.

McAllen is a city in southern Texas that borders Mexico. The AP reported that the FBI will be handling the investigation moving forward.

3 people were injured in the shooting

CNN reported that a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Mosqueda “opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex” and “Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter.”

The exchange of bullets reportedly included dozens of rounds. Two police officers and one Border Patrol employee were injured in the shooting.

“All three have gone to the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI,” the DHS spokesperson said, per CNN.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said that officials do not believe there are any more related threats in the area.

Vehicle belonging to suspect with the words "Cordis Die" written on its door is towed away from the scene at Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Annex, Monday, July 7, 2025, McAllen, Texas. | Delcia Lopez, The Monitor via the Associated Press

Who is Ryan Louis Mosqueda?

In a news conference, Rodriguez said that Mosqueda has a known address in Michigan and that he arrived in Texas in a vehicle that was registered in Michigan.

Mosqueda was reported missing from an address in Weslaco, Texas, at 4 a.m. Monday morning. The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. local time, per the AP. Weslaco is about 20 miles from the Border Patrol facility.

Along with what he was carrying with him, officials found “another rifle and other assaultive weapons” in Mosqueda’s car. He was able to shoot dozens of rounds of ammunition before he was killed.

Officials reported that Mosqueda had no known criminal record, per CBS. His motive is currently unknown.

