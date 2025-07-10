Girls hug during a vigil for flooding victims at Tivy Antler Stadium on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.

After tragic floods in central Texas killed over a hundred people with many still missing, families, communities, churches, schools and other organizations have come together to mourn, remember and honor those who died.

Here is a look at what people shared about their loved ones who died in the devastating floods.

Summer camp remembers director Jane Ragsdale

Dan Beazley, of Michigan, center left, and Abigail Smithson hold a large cross during a vigil for flooding victims at Tivy Antler Stadium on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. | Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

According to the website for Heart O’ the Hills, a summer camp for girls in Kerr County, camp director Jane Ragsdale was the “heart and soul” of the camp. Ragsdale was killed in the floods that hit the camp last weekend.

Ragsdale first came to the camp as a camper, then was a counselor before becoming a co-owner of the camp, later serving as the camp’s program director. In 1988 she became the camp director.

The camp, located “right in the path of the flood,” was between sessions when the floods hit so no children were staying there. The facilities did sustain serious damage.

“She embodied the spirit of Heart O’ the Hills and was exactly the type of strong, joyful woman that the camp aimed to develop with the girls entrusted to us each summer,” the camp said in a statement.

The camp posted about Ragsdale’s death on Instagram, with the post including a video of Ragsdale singing and playing the guitar.

Abril Burgos, who worked at the camp, also posted a video of Ragsdale on Instagram in honor of her passing.

School district pays tribute to longtime teacher

Another victim of the floods was Jeff Wilson, a high school teacher with the Humble Independent School District.

In a post on X, the school district paid tribute to Wilson, who had been a teacher with the district for 30 years, working both at Humble High School and Kingwood Park High School

“He was a beloved teacher and co-worker to many and will be deeply missed. Jeff’s brother-in-law also shared that Jeff’s wife Amber and son Shiloh are still considered missing. Please continue to keep their entire family, and ours, in your prayers,” the post read.

Camp Mystic owner remembered by family

The owner of Camp Mystic died as he tried to save campers amid last weekend’s floods, The Washington Post reported.

According to The Houston Chronicle, he was described by family and friends “as a father figure for generations of girls who attended the summer camp.”

His grandson George posted a tribute on Instagram where he remembered Eastland as a “dear friend, fishing buddy, hunting guide, golf partner, avid Texas Longhorns fanatic, my #1 fan, and above all else: a hero."

“If he wasn’t going to die of natural causes, this was the only other way, saving the girls that he so loved and cared for,” George Eastland wrote in the post. “That’s the man my grandfather was. A husband, father, grandfather, and mentor to thousands of young women, he no longer walks this earth, but his impact will never leave the lives he touched,” the post continued.

Police department honors officer lost in the deadly flooding

A 23-year-old police officer with the Odessa Police Department, Bailey Martin, was among those killed in the flooding. He worked in his hometown police department.

“We are deeply saddened to share with our community that Odessa Police Officer Bailey Martin has been found and, tragically, is deceased,” the police department posted on Facebook.

Martin had traveled with family to the Guadalupe River near Kerrville for the Fourth of July. His father and stepmother were also killed and his girlfriend is still missing, per USA Today.

“I wanted to join because the world we live is always changing,” Martin said in 2022 when he joined the force, per USA Today. “I wanted to do everything I can to be part of my community as it grows, allowing me to preserve the peace and safety.”

The post from the department asked people to respect the family’s privacy “as they have not only lost Bailey but also several other family members.”

“Our prayers go out to them and to everyone affected by this devastating natural disaster,” the post continued. “At this time, all OPD officers are wearing mourning bands over their badges and all flags in front of OPD have been lowered to half-staff. The Odessa Police Department would like to encourage the citizens of Odessa to replace their porch lights with blue bulbs for the rest of the week in remembrance of Bailey.”

Parents remember their daughter who died at Camp Mystic

Ellen and Jorge Toranzo shared a post on Facebook remembering their daughter who was at Camp Mystic during the flooding and was among those killed in the disaster.

“Greta was thrilled to return to Camp Mystic for a third summer this year. She was overjoyed to be reunited with her camp friends for weeks of fun, laughter, sports, and sisterhood,” the Facebook post read.

Her parents shared that Greta was “kind, creative, and full of love and also brave, athletic, and determined,” and that she was a “caring big sister” to her little brother Oliver.

“Our hearts are broken beyond words. We miss her bright spirit, her sweet smile, and her endlessly loving heart,” the Toranzos wrote.

They also shared their thanks for the love and support they’ve received from their community, friends and family, and shared their gratitude for the first responders, search and rescue teams, and volunteers who worked during the flooding.

Louisiana church remembers camper who died attending Camp Mystic

Another camper at Camp Mystic who was killed was 9-year-old Lainey Landry.

St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana shared a Facebook post about Landry’s death.

The church’s statement asked people to keep her family in their prayers as well as other family who are grieving loss from the tragic floods.

“As we mourn Lainey’s passing, we also lift up the families of the ten young girls who remain missing in the wake of the flood. May God surround them with hope, courage, and the unwavering support of a loving community in this time of deep uncertainty,” the post read.

Camp Mystic counselor remembered and honored by family

Along with campers who died at Camp Mystic, there were also counselors who died, including 19-year-old Chloe Childress.

“Returning as a counselor to the place she loved so dearly, Chloe was looking forward to dedicating her summer days to loving and mentoring young girls at Camp Mystic,” her family wrote in a statement, according to People.

“While we know that her joy is now eternal and her faith has become sight, our hearts are shattered by this loss and the similar heartbreak of other families like ours,” the statement continued. “We desire to grieve privately during this time and thank so many caring people, in advance, for respecting this wish.”

Childress graduated this year from the Kinkaid School and was set to begin her first semester at the University of Texas in the fall, per ABC News.

There were 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic who died in the floods.