Woman’s body found near Taylorsville softball field

A woman's body was discovered in car near a playing field in Taylorsville on Saturday, Taylorsville police said.

The body was found as a result of a call to police. The caller had noticed a suspicious car in the area of the ballpark at 2700 West and 5200 South, police said.

Officers arrived at the parking lot of the Valley Regional Softball Complex, where they found a person in the car, police said. The person was not responsive, police confirmed. The police then verified that the person was dead.

The Taylorsville police said in a statement that they do not suspect any foul play, but the investigation into the woman's death was ongoing.

