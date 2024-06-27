In preparation for the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show, F-16 Fighting Falcons fly over Hill Air Force Base on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Our photo (and gallery) of the day comes from photojournalist Kristin Murphy who photographed the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as they arrived in their F-16 Fighting Falcons on Thursday in preparation for the upcoming Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show. Prior to landing, they did a 15-20 minute flying survey of the airspace.

The 2024 Warriors over the Wasatch Utah Air show will be held at Hill Air Force Base, located in David County just north of Layton, on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. Tickets and parking are free, however parking is limited. Flying will start at 10 a.m. each day and continue until 4:30 p.m. There will be several performances on the ground and of course the skies throughout the two days of the event, and various airplanes will be on display for the public to see up close.

For more information on the event, visit the organizer’s website at: https://theutahairshow.com/

