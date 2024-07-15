Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, talks about regulatory reform at Zions Bank Head Office in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Owens launched the Merit Caucus this past week in Washington.

In his time on the Education Committee, Rep. Burgess Owens has talked about meritocracy as the key to creating a strong country, as schools nationwide integrated diversity, equity and inclusion-based policies and curriculums with critical race theory into their systems.

But tenacity and grit are crucial in the path to success, said Owens. The Utah congressman said he decided to put together the Merit Caucus to start conversations about overcoming challenges through hard work and rejecting notions of racism when it comes to high standards and expectations.

“America is the land of equal opportunity, not the land of equal outcome,” Owens, who represents Utah’s 4th District, said in a press release. “I’m proud to launch the first-ever House Merit Caucus to bring back the old-fashioned common sense that my dad, a WWII vet, taught me growing up: there is no substitute for meritocracy and hard work.”

The Merit Caucus, launched last week, is focused on advancing merit-based policies in public school systems to ensure students receive a good education regardless of their background through policy.

“We’re excited about getting my colleagues on board,” Owens, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, told the Deseret News last Thursday. He announced this caucus alongside Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y.

“The fight to keep the American Dream alive starts in our classrooms,” said Williams. “To prepare our children for the complex challenges that await them in the decades to come, we must commit to encouraging excellence and rewarding merit. I am excited to join Rep. Owens in this effort, in support of students and families across America.”

Merit stripped out of education policy

Owens said the left wages war on academic excellence and achievement by “lowering stands for students and teachers ... all in the name of equity.”

In the interview, Owens cited an example where Duke Medical School labeled being on time as “white supremacy culture,” in a 2021 anti-wokeness plan titled “Dismantling Racism and Advancing Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the School of Medicine.”

There are many other examples of merit being stripped out of education policy, he said. In California, the Education State Board previously allowed students to take algebra I in eighth grade. But in recent years, the board attempted to stop students from enrolling in this math class until ninth grade. The Merit Caucus argues this delay could make it difficult for students to pass calculus, which is required to graduate high school. The board’s policy proposal was watered down to a suggestion after pushback from parents.

The Seattle Public School system announced it plans to phase out its gifted program by 2027-2028 school year, as a Fox News affiliate said in April. This move came after a survey result showed this program didn’t include enough Black and brown students. But this takes away opportunities from students learning above their grade level and forces them to be held back, according to the Merit Caucus.

The Boston Public Schools System spent $120,000 to reform its traditional grading system deemed inequitable, according to Chalkboard News. The Portland Public Schools system is considering something similar: it’s changing its grading policy to include a 50% minimum grade for students who cheat, and taking away penalties for late work and opportunities for extra credit.

Could changing these metrics lower the standards and expectations for students? That’s a question the Merit Caucus asks.

What is Rep. Burgess Owens’ legacy?

Owens recalled spending six years in the Deep South at an early age, where getting a C grade was unacceptable. “It means you need to study some more. It means you can turn the TV off. ... They wanted excellence,” he said.

Education advocates from nationwide came together for the Merit Caucus’ launch, put together by Defending Education, a conservative parental rights nonprofit. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Rep. John James, R-Mich., Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., spoke to the crowd.

“Hard work, virtuosity and excellence are universal traits that should be celebrated by the American education system,” Nicole Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education, said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are deeply grateful that Rep. Owens has created the Merit Caucus, and look forward to working together to encourage students to strive for greatness.”

Owens said he wants his legacy to be about disrupting the education system, and this caucus fits right into his plans. Although this coalition is barely a day old, the Utah congressman hopes to make it the No. 1 caucus every incoming congressman joined. The Merit Caucus will also “recognize hardworking people across our country every single month,” he said, adding he hopes this work inspires a school to create a merit scholarship.