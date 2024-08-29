Southbound traffic is pictured on I-15 in Sandy on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Planning on traveling this Labor Day weekend? You’re not alone. With the price of gas lower at this time than it was last year, millions of people are expected to travel this weekend — in the air and on the ground.

If you are driving to your destination, the Utah Department of Transportation and AAA have some advice and tips to help you do it safely and without too much delay.

Expected delays in Utah

UDOT released an advisory on Wednesday detailing where drivers can expect delays for Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, Aug. 30, drivers can plan for delays on:

Northbound I-15 in Davis County: Up to 10 minutes of additional delays from 3-6 p.m.

Southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County: Up to 15 minutes of additional delays from 3-6 p.m.

Southbound I-15 near Nephi: Up to 20 minutes of additional delays from 3-8 p.m.

On Monday, Sept. 2, motorists can expect delays on:

Northbound I-15 near Nephi: Up to 10 minutes of additional delays from 2-6 p.m.

Westbound US-6: Up to 30 minutes of additional delays from 1-7 p.m.

Additionally, UDOT said it plans to suspend all construction and open all lanes for most projects throughout the state, but certain areas will leave lane restrictions in place. Those areas are:

SR-201 at 3200 West — “Traffic will continue to be directed up and down exit ramps as crews replace the bridge deck. Expect delays due to change in traffic configuration.”

Bangerter Highway — “Work will pause from Friday at noon through the holiday weekend but current lane restrictions will remain in place to protect the work zones for the new interchanges at 9800 South, 13400 South, 2700 West and 4700 South.”

Check the best times to drive

AAA released a chart of the times they suggest are the best and the worst times to drive over the weekend. They are:

Thursday, Aug. 29

Worst: 1-7:30 p.m.

Best: Before 11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Worst: 2-6 p.m.

Best: Before noon, after 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Worst: 8-11 a.m.

Best: After noon

Sunday, Sept. 1

Worst: 2-8 p.m.

Best: Before noon

Monday, Sept. 2

Worst: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Best: Before 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Worst: 8 a.m.-noon

Best: After 1 p.m.

Tips for safe travel

AAA also has some tips for helping you get to your destination safely. They include:

1. Get your car inspected before your trip, and bring an extra set of keys — AAA said that it expects to help some 300,000 drivers over the weekend, with the most common problems being flat tires, dead batteries and being locked out. Get your car checked before your trip and bring a spare set of keys to avoid these problems.

2. If you do have car trouble, follow these instructions:

Pull as far over on the shoulder as safely possible.

Turn your hazard lights on.

Get to the nearest exit or stopping point if you can.

Call for assistance.

Remain with your vehicle if it is safe to do so.

If you do get out of your vehicle, watch traffic for a good time to exit, and remain alert and close to your vehicle. Avoid turning away from traffic whenever possible.

3. Move over for roadside workers and stranded motorists. If you see emergency lights, hazard lights, or anyone else on the side of the road, slow down and give them room.

4. Advice to help avoid roadside collisions: