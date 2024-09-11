John McCullough, research associate professor prepares samples of protein complexes to view on a high-resolution electron microscope at the Sundquist laboratory, Department of Biochemistry, University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

For the fiscal year ending June 30, research conducted University of Utah investigators received $691 million in research funding.

This was the fifth consecutive year the state’s flagship university secured research funding levels that exceeded $600 million.

Erin Rothwell, the University of Utah’s vice president for research, said the university strives to tackle critical research needs and develop solutions that benefit Utahns and their communities.

“The University of Utah’s status as an R1 institution reflects our extensive portfolio, which spans from creative arts and health care to air quality and the Great Salt Lake,” Rothwell said.

R1 universities are doctoral granting institutions of higher education that are considered to be at the forefront of research and innovation.

In total, University of Utah researchers were awarded more than 2,600 grants in FY24. About 65% of funding came from federal while industry contributed 14% and 8% came from partner universities.

Of the $691 million in research funding, $489 million was provided by federal sponsors such as the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Energy and Veteran Affairs.

Among the recipients of NIH research funding was the university’s CHEETAH Center for Structural Biology of HIV Infection Restriction and Viral Dynamics.

The multi-institutional research center led by University of Utah researchers recently received a five-year, $28 million grant renewal.

Since its founding in 2007, the center has published more than 300 research papers that have led to a better understanding of HIV and its potential treatments.

Wesley Sundquist, the center’s director and professor and chairman of the Department of Biochemistry at University of Utah Health, leads 20 research teams from 12 institutions.

John McCullough, research associate professor, prepares samples of protein complexes to view on a high-resolution electron microscope at the Sundquist Laboratory at the University of Utah on in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The grant renewal will enable the researchers to focus on determining how HIV infects cells; understanding how host cells defend against the virus; analyzing how the virus becomes dormant and rebounds; and developing next-generation tools and methodologies to better understand the structure and mechanisms of HIV.

“The outstanding science stemming from this program is changing an understanding of HIV/AIDS, other viral diseases and cellular biology, enabling the development of novel therapeutics such as lenacapavir and D-peptide inhibitors,” said Dr. Rachel Hess, associate vice president for research at University of Utah Health, referring to two investigational drugs with roots in CHEETAH.

Devin Christensen, research associate, works to harvest cells to better understand how HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, replicates, in the Sundquist Laboratory at the University of Utah on in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Just a half-century ago, HIV infection almost inevitably led to serious illness and death. Newer antiretroviral therapies can suppress the virus and prevent symptoms, but improvement is still needed.

The CHEETAH Center is just one example of the university’s diverse research community.

“The University of Utah is committed to leading in research, discovery and innovation that transform lives and drive economic growth,” said University of Utah President Taylor Randall in a statement.

“Our FY24 funding milestone reflects the dedication of our researchers, students, and staff tackling today’s most pressing challenges. Together, we are advancing knowledge, strengthening Utah’s economy, and enhancing the quality of life in our communities and beyond,” he said.

Beyond the benefits of discoveries that improve lives and the environment, research is an economic driver in terms of employment and support of vendors and businesses.

More than 7,500 university employees were compensated through research dollars in FY24. Over the past four years, research funding contributed more than $850 million in wages.

In the most recent fiscal year, the university’s research expenditures totaled $33 million in Utah, $155 million across the United States.