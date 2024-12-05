A wonderland of lights greets Hogle Zoo guests during the opening night of ZooLights in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

December hosts a variety of events and activities for Utahns to enjoy.

Here are events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community that are going on in November. It’s broken down by type of event or activity throughout the month.

Utah markets, festivals and activities in December

Dec. 1-23, 26-30 — Zoolights at Hogle Zoo | Salt Lake City

Dec. 1-7 — Christmas Town Festival | Helper, Utah

Dec. 1-Jan. 1 — Ogden’s Christmas Village | Ogden

Dec. 1-Apr. 19 — Salt Lake City Winter Market | The Gateway

Dec. 1-23 — Christmas in the Canyon at Tuacahn | St. George

Dec. 4-7 — Festival of Trees | Sandy

Dec. 4-7 — Draper City’s Candy Cane Hunt | Draper

Dec. 4-7 — Christkindlmarkt | Salt Lake City

Dec. 4-7 — Dickens Festival | St. George

Dec. 6 — Ephraim City’s Christmas Celebration | Ephraim

Dec. 6-7 — Payson Community Creche | Payson

Dec. 6-7 — Moab Holiday Craft Fair | Moab

Dec. 6-14 — Living Bethlehem and Christmas Market | American Fork

Dec. 8 — The First Presidency Christmas Devotional | Salt Lake City

Dec. 8 — A Living Nativity | Mountain Green

Dec. 9 — Live Nativity at University Place | Orem

Dec. 9 — Live Nativity at Nature Hills Farm | Cedar City

Dec. 11 — Live Nativity sponsored by Miro | Heber City

Dec. 11-17 — Gingerbread House Contest | Ogden

Dec. 12-14 — Hurricane Christmas Tree Festival | Hurricane

Dec. 13 — Hindu Festival of Lights Karthigai Deepa Puja | South Jordan

Dec. 13-15 — Annual Silly Holiday Bazaar | Park City

Dec. 13-14 — Christmas Maker’s Market and Ceramic Holiday House Competition | Orem

Dec. 17-18 — Christmas Carol Services at The Cathedral of the Madeleine | Salt Lake City

Dec. 19-21, 23 — A Babe is Born Live Nativity | Lehi

Dec. 20-23 — Hunt Family Live Nativity | Ogden

Dec. 21 — Winter Solstice Celebration | Salt Lake City

Dec. 26 — A Utah Chanukah Celebration | Salt Lake City

Utah concerts and shows in December

Dec. 5-7 — A Kurt Bestor Christmas | Eccles Theater

Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan | Delta Center

Dec. 8 — Leslie Odom, Jr. | Eccles Theater

Dec. 13 — God is a Scottish Drag Queen | Eccles Theater

Dec. 16-17 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas | Eccles Theater

Dec. 18-19 — Derek Hough | Eccles Theater

Dec. 20 — Mat and Savanna Shaw | Eccles Theater

Dec. 26 — A Magical Cirque Christmas | Eccles Theater

Dec. 27-29 — Shrek the Musical | Eccles Theater

Utah theater productions in December

Dec. 1 — “Annie - The Musical!” | Egyptian Theater Park City

Dec. 1-7 — “A Christmas Carol” | Midvale Performing Arts Center

Dec. 1-7 — “Almost Maine” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center

Dec. 1-7 — “Crazy for You” | BYU West

Dec. 4-21 — 2024 Home for the Holidays Music and Dinner Show | Gardner Village

Dec. 5-7 — Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” | Frontier Middle School

Dec. 5-7 — “Amahl and the Night Visitors & A Christmas Carol” | SLCC Grand Theatre

Dec. 5-14 — “A Christmas Carol” | Sky View High School

Dec. 5-14 — “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings” | St. George Musical Theater

Dec. 6-16 — “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” | Brigham City Fine Arts Center

Dec. 6-21 — “A Christmas Story: The Musical” | SCERA Center for the Arts

Dec. 6-21 — Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” | IMPAC Studio Theatre

Dec. 6-21 — “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever the Musical” | Lehi Arts Center

Dec. 7 — El Senor Grinch | South Hills Middle School

Dec. 10-15 — “Kimberly Akimbo” | The Eccles Theater

Dec. 11-16 — “Holiday Follies” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center

Dec. 11-21 — “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” | Timpanogos Valley Theatre

Dec. 13-21 — “A Christmas Carol the Musical” | Liahona Theater for the Community

Dec. 13-28 — “Anastasia the Musical” | Draper Historic Theatre

Dec. 19-21 — The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square Christmas Concert | Salt Lake City

Utah museum exhibitions and specials in December

Dec. 1-31 — “Orcas: Our Shared Future” exhibit | Natural History Museum of Utah, Salt Lake City

Dec. 1-Jan. 8 — Spiritual Religious Art of Utah | Springville

Utah Hockey Club December schedule

Dec. 2 — Utah hockey vs. Dallas Stars at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 — Utah hockey at Buffalo Sabres | 11 a.m.

Dec. 8 — Utah hockey at Philadelphia Flyers | 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 — Utah hockey vs. Minnesota Wild at home | 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 — Utah hockey at Colorado Avalanche | 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 — Utah hockey at San Jose Sharks | 8 p.m.

Dec. 18 — Utah hockey vs. Vancouver Canucks | 8 p.m.

Dec. 20 — Utah hockey at Minnesota Wild | 6 p.m.

Dec. 22 — Utah hockey vs. Anaheim Ducks at home | 3 p.m.

Dec. 23 — Utah hockey vs. Dallas Stars at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 — Utah hockey vs. Colorado Avalanche at home | 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 — Utah hockey at Seattle Kraken | 6 p.m.

Dec. 31 — Utah hockey at Edmonton Oilers | 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz December schedule

Dec. 1 — Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers at home | 6 p.m.

Dec. 3 — Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder | 6 p.m.

Dec. 6 — Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers | 8 p.m.

Dec. 8 — Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings | 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 — Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns at home | 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 — Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers | 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 — Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons | 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 — Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets | 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 — Utah Jazz at Cleveland Cavaliers | 5 p.m.

Dec. 26 — Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers | 8 p.m.

Dec. 28 — Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers at home | 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 — Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at home | 7 p.m.

Brigham Young University sports in December

Dec. 3 — BYU men’s basketball at Rhode Island | 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 5 — BYU women’s basketball at UTEP | 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 — BYU women’s and men’s track and field at Boston Colyear-Danville Season Opener | 8:15 a.m. / 8:50 a.m.

Dec. 10 — BYU men’s and women’s track December Invitational at home

Dec. 10 — BYU women’s basketball vs. UVU at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 — BYU men’s basketball vs. Fresno State at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 — BYU women’s basketball at Washington State | 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 — BYU men’s basketball vs. Wyoming at Delta Center | 7 p.m.

Dec. 20-21 — BYU men’s and women’s swimming & diving at Arizona | 1 p.m. / 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 20 — BYU men’s basketball vs. Florida A&M at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 — BYU women’s basketball vs. Arizona at home | 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 — BYU men’s basketball vs. Arizona State at home | 2 p.m.

University of Utah sports in December

Dec. 4 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming and diving vs. US Open

Dec. 4 — U of U women’s basketball vs. Utah State at Delta Center | 7 p.m.

Dec. 5 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming and diving vs. US Open

Dec. 5 — U of U women’s volleyball vs. College of Charleston | 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBD

Dec. 7 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBD

Dec. 7 — U of U men’s basketball vs. St. Mary’s at home | 5 p.m.

Dec. 8 — U of U women’s basketball vs. Princeton at home | 2 p.m.

Dec. 10 — U of U track & field vs. BYU December Invite

Dec. 11 — U of U track & field vs. BYU December Invite

Dec. 12 — U of U track & field vs. BYU December Invite

Dec. 13 — U of U gymnastics vs. Red Rocks Preview | 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 — U of U men’s basketball vs. Radford at home | 5 p.m.

Dec. 14 — U of U women’s basketball at Washington | 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 — U of U men’s basketball vs. Florida A&M | 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBA

Dec. 19 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBA

Dec. 20 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBA

Dec. 21 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBA

Dec. 21 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving vs. Utah Winter Classic | TBA

Dec. 21 — U of U men’s basketball at Iowa | 4 p.m.

Dec. 21 — U of U women’s basketball vs. Arizona State | 4 p.m.

Dec. 31 — U of U men’s basketball at Baylor | 12 p.m.

Dec. 31 — U of U women’s basketball at Arizona | 12 p.m.

Utah State University sports in December

Dec. 4 — USU women’s basketball vs. U of U at Delta Center | 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 — USU men’s basketball vs. Wyoming at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 — USU men’s basketball vs. Utah Tech at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 — USU women’s basketball at Grand Canyon University | 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 — USU track and field at BYU December Invite

Dec. 11 — USU track and field at BYU December Invite

Dec. 12 — USU track and field at BYU December Invite

Dec. 14 — USU men’s basketball vs. South Florida at home | 2 p.m.

Dec. 15 — USU women’s basketball at Idaho | 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 — USU men’s basketball vs. UC San Diego at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 — USU women’s basketball vs. UC Riverside | 6 p.m.

Dec. 19 — USU women’s gymnastics Blue and White Meet at home | 6 p.m.

Dec. 22 — USU men’s basketball at Saint Mary’s | 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 — USU men’s basketball at San Diego State | 2 or 4 p.m.

Dec. 29 — USU women’s basketball vs. Colorado State at home | 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 — USU men’s basketball at Nevada | 8 p.m.

Weber State University sports in December

Dec. 4 — Weber State women’s basketball at North Dakota | 6 p.m.

Dec. 4 — Weber State men’s basketball vs. North Dakota State at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 — Weber State women’s and men’s track & field at Idaho State

Dec. 6 — Weber State women’s volleyball at Pacific | 12 p.m.

Dec. 7 — Weber State men’s basketball at North Dakota | 6 p.m.

Dec. 13 — Weber State men’s basketball at Utah Tech | 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 — Weber State women’s basketball at Seattle | 2 p.m.

Dec. 16 — Weber State women’s basketball at Arizona | 6 p.m.

Dec. 18 — Weber State men’s basketball vs. Lincoln at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 — Weber State women’s basketball vs. UVU at home | 6 p.m.

Dec. 21 — Weber State men’s basketball vs. UVU at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 — Weber State men’s basketball at Oregon | 3 p.m.

Utah Valley University sports in December

Dec. 3 — UVU men’s basketball at Stanford | 8 p.m.

Dec. 4 — UVU women’s basketball at Air Force | 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 5 — UVU women’s volleyball vs. Washington State | 4 p.m.

Dec. 6 — UVU wrestling at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational | 10 a.m.

Dec. 7 — UVU wrestling at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational | 10 a.m.

Dec. 7 — UVU men’s basketball at James Madison | 2 p.m.

Dec. 10 — UVU track and field at BYU December Invitational

Dec. 10 — UVU women’s basketball at BYU | 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 — UVU track and field at BYU December Invitational

Dec. 11 — UVU men’s basketball vs. North Dakota at home | 6 p.m.

Dec. 12 — UVU track and field at BYU December Invitational

Dec. 14 — UVU men’s basketball at Jacksonville State | 3 p.m.

Dec. 16 — UVU women’s basketball vs. Jacksonville State at home | 6 p.m.

Dec. 18 — UVU men’s basketball at Idaho State | 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 — UVU women’s basketball at Weber State | 6 p.m.

Dec. 20 — UVU wrestling vs. Oregon State at home | 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 — UVU men’s basketball at Weber State | 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 — UVU men’s basketball vs. Bethesda at home | 2 p.m.

Southern Utah University sports in December

Dec. 1 — SUU women’s basketball vs. Central Michigan University at Nugget Classic | 12 p.m.

Dec. 3 — SUU men’s basketball vs. Park University at home | 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 — SUU women’s gymnastics vs. 2025 Team Preview | 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 — SUU men’s basketball at University of Arizona | 12 p.m.

Dec. 7 — SUU women’s basketball at University of Colorado | 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 — SUU men’s and women’s track & field at BYU December Invite

Dec. 11 — SUU track and field at BYU December Invitational

Dec. 12 — SUU track and field at BYU December Invitational

Dec. 16 — SUU women’s basketball vs. Sam Houston | 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 — SUU men’s basketball at New Mexico State University | 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 — SUU men’s basketball at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley | 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 — SUU women’s basketball vs. Park University | 2 p.m.

Dec. 21 — SUU men’s basketball vs. Northern Arizona University at home | 2 p.m.

Dec. 28 — SUU women’s basketball vs. Cal Poly at home | 2 p.m.

Utah Tech University sports in December