December hosts a variety of events and activities for Utahns to enjoy.
Here are events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community that are going on in November. It’s broken down by type of event or activity throughout the month.
Utah markets, festivals and activities in December
- Dec. 1-23, 26-30 — Zoolights at Hogle Zoo | Salt Lake City
- Dec. 1-7 — Christmas Town Festival | Helper, Utah
- Dec. 1-Jan. 1 — Ogden’s Christmas Village | Ogden
- Dec. 1-Apr. 19 — Salt Lake City Winter Market | The Gateway
- Dec. 1-23 — Christmas in the Canyon at Tuacahn | St. George
- Dec. 4-7 — Festival of Trees | Sandy
- Dec. 4-7 — Draper City’s Candy Cane Hunt | Draper
- Dec. 4-7 — Christkindlmarkt | Salt Lake City
- Dec. 4-7 — Dickens Festival | St. George
- Dec. 6 — Ephraim City’s Christmas Celebration | Ephraim
- Dec. 6-7 — Payson Community Creche | Payson
- Dec. 6-7 — Moab Holiday Craft Fair | Moab
- Dec. 6-14 — Living Bethlehem and Christmas Market | American Fork
- Dec. 8 — The First Presidency Christmas Devotional | Salt Lake City
- Dec. 8 — A Living Nativity | Mountain Green
- Dec. 9 — Live Nativity at University Place | Orem
- Dec. 9 — Live Nativity at Nature Hills Farm | Cedar City
- Dec. 11 — Live Nativity sponsored by Miro | Heber City
- Dec. 11-17 — Gingerbread House Contest | Ogden
- Dec. 12-14 — Hurricane Christmas Tree Festival | Hurricane
- Dec. 13 — Hindu Festival of Lights Karthigai Deepa Puja | South Jordan
- Dec. 13-15 — Annual Silly Holiday Bazaar | Park City
- Dec. 13-14 — Christmas Maker’s Market and Ceramic Holiday House Competition | Orem
- Dec. 17-18 — Christmas Carol Services at The Cathedral of the Madeleine | Salt Lake City
- Dec. 19-21, 23 — A Babe is Born Live Nativity | Lehi
- Dec. 20-23 — Hunt Family Live Nativity | Ogden
- Dec. 21 — Winter Solstice Celebration | Salt Lake City
- Dec. 26 — A Utah Chanukah Celebration | Salt Lake City
Utah concerts and shows in December
- Dec. 5-7 — A Kurt Bestor Christmas | Eccles Theater
- Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan | Delta Center
- Dec. 8 — Leslie Odom, Jr. | Eccles Theater
- Dec. 13 — God is a Scottish Drag Queen | Eccles Theater
- Dec. 16-17 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas | Eccles Theater
- Dec. 18-19 — Derek Hough | Eccles Theater
- Dec. 20 — Mat and Savanna Shaw | Eccles Theater
- Dec. 26 — A Magical Cirque Christmas | Eccles Theater
- Dec. 27-29 — Shrek the Musical | Eccles Theater
Utah theater productions in December
- Dec. 1 — “Annie - The Musical!” | Egyptian Theater Park City
- Dec. 1-7 — “A Christmas Carol” | Midvale Performing Arts Center
- Dec. 1-7 — “Almost Maine” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center
- Dec. 1-7 — “Crazy for You” | BYU West
- Dec. 4-21 — 2024 Home for the Holidays Music and Dinner Show | Gardner Village
- Dec. 5-7 — Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” | Frontier Middle School
- Dec. 5-7 — “Amahl and the Night Visitors & A Christmas Carol” | SLCC Grand Theatre
- Dec. 5-14 — “A Christmas Carol” | Sky View High School
- Dec. 5-14 — “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings” | St. George Musical Theater
- Dec. 6-16 — “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” | Brigham City Fine Arts Center
- Dec. 6-21 — “A Christmas Story: The Musical” | SCERA Center for the Arts
- Dec. 6-21 — Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” | IMPAC Studio Theatre
- Dec. 6-21 — “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever the Musical” | Lehi Arts Center
- Dec. 7 — El Senor Grinch | South Hills Middle School
- Dec. 10-15 — “Kimberly Akimbo” | The Eccles Theater
- Dec. 11-16 — “Holiday Follies” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center
- Dec. 11-21 — “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” | Timpanogos Valley Theatre
- Dec. 13-21 — “A Christmas Carol the Musical” | Liahona Theater for the Community
- Dec. 13-28 — “Anastasia the Musical” | Draper Historic Theatre
- Dec. 19-21 — The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square Christmas Concert | Salt Lake City
Utah museum exhibitions and specials in December
- Dec. 1-31 — “Orcas: Our Shared Future” exhibit | Natural History Museum of Utah, Salt Lake City
- Dec. 1-Jan. 8 — Spiritual Religious Art of Utah | Springville
Utah Hockey Club December schedule
- Dec. 2 — Utah hockey vs. Dallas Stars at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 7 — Utah hockey at Buffalo Sabres | 11 a.m.
- Dec. 8 — Utah hockey at Philadelphia Flyers | 5:30 p.m.
- Dec. 10 — Utah hockey vs. Minnesota Wild at home | 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 12 — Utah hockey at Colorado Avalanche | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 14 — Utah hockey at San Jose Sharks | 8 p.m.
- Dec. 18 — Utah hockey vs. Vancouver Canucks | 8 p.m.
- Dec. 20 — Utah hockey at Minnesota Wild | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 22 — Utah hockey vs. Anaheim Ducks at home | 3 p.m.
- Dec. 23 — Utah hockey vs. Dallas Stars at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 27 — Utah hockey vs. Colorado Avalanche at home | 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 30 — Utah hockey at Seattle Kraken | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31 — Utah hockey at Edmonton Oilers | 7 p.m.
Utah Jazz December schedule
- Dec. 1 — Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers at home | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 3 — Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 6 — Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers | 8 p.m.
- Dec. 8 — Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 13 — Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns at home | 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 16 — Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers | 8:30 p.m.
- Dec. 19 — Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons | 5 p.m.
- Dec. 21 — Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets | 5:30 p.m.
- Dec. 23 — Utah Jazz at Cleveland Cavaliers | 5 p.m.
- Dec. 26 — Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers | 8 p.m.
- Dec. 28 — Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers at home | 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 30 — Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at home | 7 p.m.
Brigham Young University sports in December
- Dec. 3 — BYU men’s basketball at Rhode Island | 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 5 — BYU women’s basketball at UTEP | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 7 — BYU women’s and men’s track and field at Boston Colyear-Danville Season Opener | 8:15 a.m. / 8:50 a.m.
- Dec. 10 — BYU men’s and women’s track December Invitational at home
- Dec. 10 — BYU women’s basketball vs. UVU at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 11 — BYU men’s basketball vs. Fresno State at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 13 — BYU women’s basketball at Washington State | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 14 — BYU men’s basketball vs. Wyoming at Delta Center | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 20-21 — BYU men’s and women’s swimming & diving at Arizona | 1 p.m. / 10:30 a.m.
- Dec. 20 — BYU men’s basketball vs. Florida A&M at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 21 — BYU women’s basketball vs. Arizona at home | 2 p.m.
- Dec. 31 — BYU men’s basketball vs. Arizona State at home | 2 p.m.
University of Utah sports in December
- Dec. 4 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming and diving vs. US Open
- Dec. 4 — U of U women’s basketball vs. Utah State at Delta Center | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 5 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming and diving vs. US Open
- Dec. 5 — U of U women’s volleyball vs. College of Charleston | 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 6 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBD
- Dec. 7 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBD
- Dec. 7 — U of U men’s basketball vs. St. Mary’s at home | 5 p.m.
- Dec. 8 — U of U women’s basketball vs. Princeton at home | 2 p.m.
- Dec. 10 — U of U track & field vs. BYU December Invite
- Dec. 11 — U of U track & field vs. BYU December Invite
- Dec. 12 — U of U track & field vs. BYU December Invite
- Dec. 13 — U of U gymnastics vs. Red Rocks Preview | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 14 — U of U men’s basketball vs. Radford at home | 5 p.m.
- Dec. 14 — U of U women’s basketball at Washington | 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 17 — U of U men’s basketball vs. Florida A&M | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBA
- Dec. 19 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBA
- Dec. 20 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBA
- Dec. 21 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving | TBA
- Dec. 21 — U of U women’s and men’s swimming & diving vs. Utah Winter Classic | TBA
- Dec. 21 — U of U men’s basketball at Iowa | 4 p.m.
- Dec. 21 — U of U women’s basketball vs. Arizona State | 4 p.m.
- Dec. 31 — U of U men’s basketball at Baylor | 12 p.m.
- Dec. 31 — U of U women’s basketball at Arizona | 12 p.m.
Utah State University sports in December
- Dec. 4 — USU women’s basketball vs. U of U at Delta Center | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 4 — USU men’s basketball vs. Wyoming at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 7 — USU men’s basketball vs. Utah Tech at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 8 — USU women’s basketball at Grand Canyon University | 1 p.m.
- Dec. 10 — USU track and field at BYU December Invite
- Dec. 11 — USU track and field at BYU December Invite
- Dec. 12 — USU track and field at BYU December Invite
- Dec. 14 — USU men’s basketball vs. South Florida at home | 2 p.m.
- Dec. 15 — USU women’s basketball at Idaho | 1 p.m.
- Dec. 17 — USU men’s basketball vs. UC San Diego at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 — USU women’s basketball vs. UC Riverside | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 19 — USU women’s gymnastics Blue and White Meet at home | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 22 — USU men’s basketball at Saint Mary’s | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 28 — USU men’s basketball at San Diego State | 2 or 4 p.m.
- Dec. 29 — USU women’s basketball vs. Colorado State at home | 2 p.m.
- Dec. 31 — USU men’s basketball at Nevada | 8 p.m.
Weber State University sports in December
- Dec. 4 — Weber State women’s basketball at North Dakota | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 4 — Weber State men’s basketball vs. North Dakota State at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 6 — Weber State women’s and men’s track & field at Idaho State
- Dec. 6 — Weber State women’s volleyball at Pacific | 12 p.m.
- Dec. 7 — Weber State men’s basketball at North Dakota | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 13 — Weber State men’s basketball at Utah Tech | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 14 — Weber State women’s basketball at Seattle | 2 p.m.
- Dec. 16 — Weber State women’s basketball at Arizona | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 18 — Weber State men’s basketball vs. Lincoln at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 20 — Weber State women’s basketball vs. UVU at home | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 21 — Weber State men’s basketball vs. UVU at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 29 — Weber State men’s basketball at Oregon | 3 p.m.
Utah Valley University sports in December
- Dec. 3 — UVU men’s basketball at Stanford | 8 p.m.
- Dec. 4 — UVU women’s basketball at Air Force | 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 5 — UVU women’s volleyball vs. Washington State | 4 p.m.
- Dec. 6 — UVU wrestling at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational | 10 a.m.
- Dec. 7 — UVU wrestling at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational | 10 a.m.
- Dec. 7 — UVU men’s basketball at James Madison | 2 p.m.
- Dec. 10 — UVU track and field at BYU December Invitational
- Dec. 10 — UVU women’s basketball at BYU | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 11 — UVU track and field at BYU December Invitational
- Dec. 11 — UVU men’s basketball vs. North Dakota at home | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 12 — UVU track and field at BYU December Invitational
- Dec. 14 — UVU men’s basketball at Jacksonville State | 3 p.m.
- Dec. 16 — UVU women’s basketball vs. Jacksonville State at home | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 18 — UVU men’s basketball at Idaho State | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 20 — UVU women’s basketball at Weber State | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 20 — UVU wrestling vs. Oregon State at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 21 — UVU men’s basketball at Weber State | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 28 — UVU men’s basketball vs. Bethesda at home | 2 p.m.
Southern Utah University sports in December
- Dec. 1 — SUU women’s basketball vs. Central Michigan University at Nugget Classic | 12 p.m.
- Dec. 3 — SUU men’s basketball vs. Park University at home | 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 6 — SUU women’s gymnastics vs. 2025 Team Preview | 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 7 — SUU men’s basketball at University of Arizona | 12 p.m.
- Dec. 7 — SUU women’s basketball at University of Colorado | 1 p.m.
- Dec. 10 — SUU men’s and women’s track & field at BYU December Invite
- Dec. 11 — SUU track and field at BYU December Invitational
- Dec. 12 — SUU track and field at BYU December Invitational
- Dec. 16 — SUU women’s basketball vs. Sam Houston | 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 16 — SUU men’s basketball at New Mexico State University | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 — SUU men’s basketball at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley | 5:30 p.m.
- Dec. 20 — SUU women’s basketball vs. Park University | 2 p.m.
- Dec. 21 — SUU men’s basketball vs. Northern Arizona University at home | 2 p.m.
- Dec. 28 — SUU women’s basketball vs. Cal Poly at home | 2 p.m.
Utah Tech University sports in December
- Dec. 3 — Utah Tech men’s basketball at Boise State | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 4 — Utah Tech women’s basketball at Rice | 6 p.m.
- Dec. 6 — Utah Tech women’s basketball at Boise State | 1 p.m.
- Dec. 6 — Utah Tech women’s swimming at Northern Arizona | 4:30 p.m.
- Dec. 7 — Utah Tech women’s swimming at Northern Arizona | 11 a.m.
- Dec. 7 — Utah Tech men’s basketball at USU | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 13 — Utah Tech men’s basketball vs. Weber State at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 14 — Utah Tech women’s basketball vs. UTEP | 1 p.m.
- Dec. 16 — Utah Tech men’s basketball vs. Whittier | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 — Utah Tech women’s basketball at Baylor | 10 a.m.
- Dec. 19 — Utah Tech women’s swimming vs. New Mexico State at home | 4 p.m.
- Dec. 19 — Utah Tech men’s basketball vs. South Dakota at home | 7 p.m.
- Dec. 21 — Utah Tech women’s basketball vs. Pittsburgh at home | 1 p.m.
- Dec. 30 — Utah Tech men’s basketball at Florida International | 10 a.m.