Aggie Ice Cream, made at Utah State University, fills a large refrigerator in the campus shop, and can be purchased by the half-gallon — as well as on cones for instant gratification.

Excitement filled the Senate and House chambers early Tuesday as it was announced that Utah State University students would be at the Capitol in the afternoon to hand out Aggie Ice Cream.

“The break we’ve been waiting for all session, Aggie Ice Cream day,” said Rep. Jon Hawkins, R-Pleasant Grove.

The group of students included Utah State University Student Association officers and members of the school’s Institute of Government and Politics and Government Relations Council.

“It’s an opportunity for us to build relationships with legislators and serve them a taste of Aggie Pride and spirit,” said Sydney Lyman, USUSA student advocate vice president.

Lyman and USU’s student body president, Matt Richey, said they see Aggie Ice Cream day as a way to thank the state’s legislators for everything that they do for the state.

“We love Utah State and and there are so many legislators that love Utah State who are either alumni or have family who are alumni,” Richey said. “And there are some that don’t know very much or who’ve never had Aggie Ice cream, which blows my mind, but we’re happy to share with them.”

The group drove down from Logan in the morning. At the Capitol they heard from USU’s interim president Alan Smith and the university’s vice president of government and external relations Devin Wiser. The two spoke about the importance of leadership and the impact that USU has at Capitol Hill.

Because USU is the state’s land-grant university, the Utah Legislature can have a big impact on the university.

“Utah State does have a lot of interests at the Capitol, and I think it does benefit us to stay front of mind right, to remind them that there are some significant needs that we have up there, that the state legislature is in a great position to help us out with,” Richey said.

After lunch, the students spread out around the building to hand out ice cream to legislators and others working at the Capitol. The school’s mascot Big Blue, was also with the group and spent the afternoon greeting legislators, children and others in the building.

Some of the students were able to meet with the Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, an alumni of USU who shared that his favorite Aggie Ice Cream flavor is Space Debris, which is huckleberry ice cream with raspberry, dark chocolate and white chocolate. Richey and Lyman shared that they have the same favorite flavor, Aggie Bull Tracks, which is chocolate ice cream with peanut butter cups and a caramel swirl.

Richey said that their group, more specifically their ice cream, were greeted with overwhelming excitement.

For some of the students in the group, Tuesday was their first time going to the Capitol. Lyman said Aggie Ice Cream day allows these students to become more comfortable and familiar with the state’s government and lawmakers.

“I think sometimes government can feel a little intimidating,” Lyman said. “It’s hard to feel like you belong or see a space for yourself, especially as like a 20-year-old who’s, you know, just learning how to be an adult. So I’m always impressed by the friendliness and the kindness and the empathy and the graciousness of our elected officials.”