Former Utah Rep. Mia Love’s son, Peyton Love, and husband, Jason Love, speak with her in the lounge via FaceTime of the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The Love family announced on social media that Love is now losing her battle with brain cancer. Love became the first Black Republican woman in Congress, serving in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019. Before that, she served both as mayor and city councilor of Saratoga Springs.

With her family, first in the House chamber and then the Senate, and with Mia Love attending virtually, the Utah Legislature honored the former Utah congresswoman on Wednesday with an official citation honoring her service to the state and the nation.

Love’s family recently went public that her brain cancer is no longer responding to treatment.

The legislative citation was presented in the House by Majority Leader Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs, who served with Love in the Saratoga Springs city government. In the Senate, the citation was presented by Sen. Heidi Balderree, R-Saratoga Springs, who has known Love for more than two decades.

Moss shared his admiration for Love’s ability to find common ground and make friends with anybody. He said he really appreciated “her positive attitude, her optimism, (and) her grace under pressure.”

House Speaker Mike Schultz shared that he would never forget the splash she had in Washington, and how she represented Utah, taking what Utah valued most to the nation’s capitol. He thanked her and her family for their service to the state.

In the Senate, an emotional Balderree called Love a “dear friend,” comparing her to a supernova and calling her a force of nature who is “unapologetically bold, endlessly passionate and radiating a light that has touched so many.” Balderree continued: “Because Mia was not too big to do the little things, she was able to do big things.”

“She has taught us to apply for the job, run for the office, make the move, take the trip, tackle the issue, and stand up to the ‘big guys,’ especially when others say that you can’t. Because for Mia, the answer has always been to live boldly, love deeply and take every opportunity that life presents.”

Balderree left her colleagues with a challenge based on Love’s name: M: Make every moment count. I: Ignore fear and take risks, and A: Act with passion and purpose.

Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love speaks to family and friends in the lounge of the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The Love family announced on social media that Love is now losing her battle with brain cancer. Love became the first Black Republican woman in Congress, serving in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019. Before that, she served both as mayor and city councilor of Saratoga Springs. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Senate held a moment of silence for Love before giving her and her family a standing ovation.

The citation reads as follows:

“Official Citation from the Utah Legislature Recognizing Mia Love

“Mia Love made history as the first Black Republican woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Utah’s Fourth Congressional District from 2015 to 2019. During her time in Congress, Congresswoman Love tirelessly advocated for policies in tax reform, economic development and public safety, always prioritizing the well-being of her constituents.

“Before her service in Congress, Congresswoman Love distinguished herself as the Mayor of Saratoga Springs, Utah, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership in promoting community growth, effective governance, and local economic prosperity.

“The Utah legislature deeply appreciates Congresswoman Love for the time, energy, and dedication she devoted to serving the State of Utah and its citizens, and for the profound impact she made both locally and nationally.

“Congresswoman Love’s admirable leadership, commitment to public service and inspiration to future generations will continue to resonate long into the future.

“Despite her courageous battle with brain cancer, Mia Love exemplifies strength, resilience and unwavering determination, inspiring all who know her story.

“The Utah legislature expresses its deepest sympathy to Congresswoman Love and her family during this difficult time, offering them comfort and support as they navigate her ongoing battle.

“Now therefore be it known on this fifth day of March, 2025, that the Utah state legislature honors Mia Love for her extraordinary contributions to public service, her groundbreaking role in American politics and her lasting legacy of leadership, dedication and perseverance in service to Utah and the nation.

“Signed, President J. Stuart Adams, Speaker Mike Schultz, Sen. Heidi Balderree, and Rep. Jefferson Moss.”