Here is a list of events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community that are going on in April. It’s broken down by type of event or activity throughout the month.

Utah markets, festivals and activities in April

April 2-5 — Baby Animal Days | American West Heritage Center, Wellsville

April 4 — Salt Lake City Gem Faire | Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy

April 4 — Jurassic Quest 2025 | Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy

April 4-5 — Ophir, Tintic & Western 2025 Spring Train Show | Spanish Fork Fairgrounds

April 4-6 — Spring Vendor Market | Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy

April 5 — Dixie Power Kite Festival | Utah Tech University Encampment Mall

April 5 — Spring Spectacular | South Jordan Parks and Recreation, South Jordan

April 5 — Salt Lake City Reptile Expo | Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

April 5 — Crazy Daisy Boutique | Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

April 5 — Downtown Salt Lake City Saturday Farmers Market | Salt Lake City

April 5 — Winter Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City

April 5 — Layton Vendor Market | Layton

April 5-6 — Kayenta Street Painting Festival | Kayenta Art Village, Ivins

April 5-6 — Spring Orchid Show | Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City

April 10-31 — Spring Festival | Cross E Ranch, Salt Lake City

April 11 — Layton Home Show | Davis Conference Center, Layton

April 11 — Hidden Waters Unveiling Tour | City Creek Park, Salt Lake City

April 11 — Lehi’s Easter Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt | Lehi City Sports Park

April 11-19 — Breakfast with the Easter Bunny | Gardner Village, West Jordan

April 11-19 — Washington County Fair | Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane

April 12 — Winter Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City

April 12 — Coral Pink Sand Dunes Egg Hunt | Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Kanab

April 12 — Lindon Easter Egg Hunt | Anderson Farms Park, Lindon

April 12 — Alta Earth Day Market | Goldminer’s Daughter Lodge, Alta

April 12-13 — Spring Bonsai Show | Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City

April 13 — Urban Flea Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City

April 14 — Easter Family Night | Bean Life Science Museum, Provo

April 16-19 — Spring Utah Art Market | Four Lemons, Holladay

April 17 — Easter Dog Bone Hunt | Wheeler Historic Farm, Murray

April 18 — Saint George Art Festival | UT Town Square, St. George

April 18 — Farmington Spring Home Expo | Legacy Events Center BMX Course, Farmington

April 19 — Clearfield Vendor Market | Winegars, Clearfield

April 19 — Winter Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City

April 19 — Payson’s Easter Egg Hunt | Hillman Fields, Payson

April 19 — Alpine Easter Egg Hunt | Creekside Park, Alpine

April 19 — Fisher Farm Easter Event | Hurricane

April 19 — Kaysville Easter Egg Hunt | Barnes Park, Kaysville

April 19 — Tooele Easter Egg Hunt | Tooele Valley Museum & Historic Park

April 19 — Easter Egg Hunt in Cottonwood Heights | Butler Park, Cottonwood Heights

April 20 — Easter Egg Hunt at Brian Head Resort

April 21-26 — Spring Utah Art Market | Four Lemons, Holladay

April 21-27 — Washington City Cotton Days | Washington

April 24-26 — Red Cliffs Bird Fest at Greater Zion | Hilton Garden Inn, St. George

April 25 — Wasatch Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show | Bastian Agricultural Center, South Jordan

April 25 — Arbor Day Celebration | Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City

April 26 — Quilombola Roots: A Celebration of Afro-Brazilian Heritage | Urban Arts Gallery, Salt Lake City

April 26 — Dutch King’s Day | Millcreek Common

April 27 — Beltane Festival | Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City

April 28 — Astronomy Month Celebration | Orem Public Library

April 29 — Lindon Mother’s Day Boutique | Lindon Community Center, Lindon

Utah concerts and shows in April

April 2 — Nashville Tribute Band | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

April 2 — Refused | Union Event Center

April 3 — Papa Roach | Maverik Center

April 4 — Kansas | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

April 4 — Russell Dickerson | Union Event Center

April 5 — Larry the Cable Guy | Tuacahn Amphitheatre

April 8 — Naruto | Eccles Theater

April 8 — Remi Wolf | Union Event Center

April 10-19 — Easter Bunny Train | Heber Valley Railroad

April 11-12 — Revolution: The Music of The Beatles | Abravanel Hall

April 12 — Cirque du Soleil: Crystal | Maverik Center

April 12 — Wild Symphony | Abravanel Hall

April 13 — Machine Head and In Flames, with special guests | Union Event CenterLacuna Coil and Unearth

April 15 — Rauw Alejandro | Delta Center

April 15 — Darkside | Union Event Center

April 16 — Kraftwerk | Union Event Center

April 17 — Mozart’s Requiem in Ogden | Browning Center at WSU

April 17-18 — America 250 Freedom Pageant | Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane

April 18 — Mozart’s Requiem | Abravanel Hall

April 19 — Draper’s Easter Egg Hunt | Galena Park, Draper

April 21 — Fontaines D.C. | Union Event Center

April 23 — Sam Fender | Union Event Center

April 24-26 — Utah Symphony - Pirates of the Caribbean

April 26 — Half Alive | Union Event Center

April 30 — Blind & Visually Impaired Night at the Opera | Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

Utah theater productions in April

April 1-5 — “The Pajama Game” | Terrace Plaza Playhouse, Ogden

April 1-6 — “Life of Pi” | Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City

April 1-12 — “Prince of Egypt” | Hale Center Theatre, Sandy

April 1-19 — “Man of La Mancha” | St. George Musical Theater, St. George

April 1-19 — “Bright Star” | Draper Historic Theatre, Draper

April 1-22 — “The Sound of Music” | CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Centerville

April 1-23 — “Little Women” | Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy

April 1-30 — “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” | The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove

April 2-6 — “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” | Egyptian Theatre, Park City

April 3-12 — “Ride the Cyclone” | Westminster Performing Arts Center, Salt Lake

April 4-26 — “Titanic the Musical” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton

April 4-30 — “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” | Hurricane City Fine Arts Center, Hurricane

April 10-30 — “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” | Covey Center for the Arts, Provo

April 11-19 — “Kiss Me, Kate” | Vernal Theatre, Vernal

April 11-19 — “Seussical TYA” | The Ziegfeld Theater, Ogden

April 11-26 — “Grease High School Edition” | Hopebox Theatre, Kaysville

April 11-26 — “Puffs” | Empress Theatre, Magna

April 11-30 — “The Wizard of Oz” | SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem

April 11-30 — “A Chorus Line” | West Valley Performing Arts Center, West Valley

April 16 — “Disney’s ”Alice in Wonderland Jr." | SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem

April 16-30 — “Wicked” | The Eccles Theater, Salt Lake

April 17-18 — America 250 Freedom Pageant | Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane

April 18-30 — “Little Women: the Broadway Musical” | Timpanogos Valley Theatre, Heber City

April 18-30 — “Legally Blonde” | Heritage Theatre, Brigham City

April 24-28 — “Pied Piper the Musical” | Brigham City Fine Arts Center, Brigham City

April 25-30 — “Seussical Jr” | Ziegfeld Theater, Ogden

April 35-30 — “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” | Terrace Plaza Playhouse, Ogden

Utah Hockey Club April schedule

April 1 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Calgary Flames | 7 p.m.

April 3 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Los Angeles Kings | 7 p.m.

April 5 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Winnipeg Jets | 5 p.m.

April 8 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Seattle Kraken | 7 p.m.

April 10 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Nashville Predators | 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz April schedule

April 9 — Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers | 7 p.m.

April 11 — Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder | 7:30 p.m.

Utah Royals April schedule

April 11 — Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns | 8 p.m.

April 18 — Utah Royals vs. Chicago Stars | 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake schedule

April 5 — Real Salt Lake vs. LA | 2:30 p.m.

April 19 — Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto | 7:30 p.m.

Brigham Young University sports in April

April 1 — BYU softball vs. UVU | 6 p.m.

April 2 — BYU women’s gymnastics NCAA Regionals

April 3 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. Stanford | 7 p.m.

April 4 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. Stanford | 7 p.m.

April 8 — BYU softball vs. Utah Tech | 5 p.m.

April 10 — BYU women’s tennis vs. UCF | 12 p.m.

April 10 — BYU men’s tennis vs. U of U | 5 p.m.

April 10 — BYU softball vs. UCF | 6 p.m.

April 11 — BYU softball vs. UCF | 6 p.m.

April 12 — BYU women’s tennis vs. Houston | 11 a.m.

April 12 — BYU softball vs. UCF | 12 p.m.

April 14 — BYU softball vs. Fresno State | 1 p.m.

April 15 — BYU baseball vs. Utah Valley University | 6 p.m.

April 17 — BYU baseball vs. Arizona | 4:30 p.m.

April 17 — BYU softball vs. U of U | 6:30 p.m.

April 18 — BYU baseball vs. Arizona | 4:30 p.m.

April 18 — BYU softball vs. U of U | 6:30 p.m.

April 18 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. Pepperdine | 7 p.m.

April 19 — BYU baseball vs. Arizona | 11:30 a.m.

April 19 — BYU softball vs. U of U | 1:30 p.m.

April 19 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. Pepperdine | 7 p.m.

April 30 — BYU Robison Invitational for men’s and women’s track & field

University of Utah sports in April

April 1 — U of U baseball vs. Utah Tech | 4 p.m.

April 5 — U of U lacrosse vs. Mercer | 12 p.m.

April 10 — U of U women’s tennis vs. Houston | 4 p.m.

April 10 — U of U baseball vs. BYU | 6 p.m.

April 11 — U of U softball vs. Arizona State | 5 p.m.

April 11 — U of U baseball vs. BYU | 6 p.m.

April 12 — U of U track & field Utah Spring Classic

April 12 — U of U lacrosse vs. Jacksonville | 11 a.m.

April 12 — U of U women’s tennis vs. UCF | 11 a.m.

April 12 — U of U baseball vs. BYU | 2 p.m.

April 12 — U of U softball vs. Arizona State | 5 p.m.

April 13 — U of U softball vs. Arizona State | 12 p.m.

April 15 — U of U softball vs. Weber State | 5 p.m.

April 25 — U of U softball vs. Iowa State | 5 p.m.

April 25 — U of U baseball vs. Kansasa | 6 p.m.

April 26 — U of U softball vs. Iowa State | 12 p.m.

April 26 — U of U baseball vs. Kansas | 2 p.m.

April 27 — U of U baseball vs. Iowa State | 12 p.m.

April 27 — U of U baseball vs. Kansas | 1 p.m.

Utah State University sports in April

April 2 — USU softball vs. New Mexico | 1 p.m.

April 2 — USU gymnastics NCAA Regionals | 2 p.m.

April 4 — USU women’s tennis vs. Wyoming | 11 a.m.

April 4 — USU women’s soccer vs. Weber State | 5 p.m.

April 6 — USU women’s tennis vs. Colorado State | 11 a.m.

April 8 — USU softball vs. Idaho State | 4 p.m.

April 11 — USU softball vs. Fresno State | 4 p.m.

April 12 — USU softball vs. Fresno State | 12 p.m.

April 12 — USU women’s soccer vs. Utah Valley University | 12 p.m.

April 13 — USU men’s tennis vs. Idaho | 12 p.m.

April 13 — USU softball vs. Fresno State | 12 p.m.

April 17 — USU men’s tennis vs. New Mexico | 11 a.m.

April 19 — USU men’s tennis vs. Air Force | 11 a.m.

April 25 — USU track & field Aggie Invitational

April 25 — USU softball vs. UNLV | 4 p.m.

April 26 — USU softball vs. UNLV | 12 p.m.

April 27 — USU softball vs. UNLV | 12 p.m.

Weber State University sports in April

April 8 — Weber State softball vs. UVU | 3 p.m.

April 11 — Weber State track & field Weber State Spring Classic

April 11 — Weber State softball vs. Idaho State | 1 p.m.

April 12 — Weber State softball vs. Idaho State | 12 p.m.

Apri 12 — Weber State football spring game | 1 p.m.

April 25 — Weber State softball vs. Northern Colorado | 1 p.m.

April 26 — Weber State softball vs. Northern Colorado | 12 p.m.

Utah Valley University sports in April

April 1 — UVU baseball vs. Colorado Mesa | 2:05 p.m.

April 3 — UVU women’s soccer vs. Utah Royals

April 4 — UVU softball vs. Abilene Christian | 2 p.m.

April 4 — UVU volleyball vs. Weber State | 3:30 p.m.

April 5 — UVU softball vs Abilene Christian | 12 p.m.

April 5 — UVU women’s soccer vs. U of U | 1 p.m.

April 12 — UVU volleyball UVU Spring Tournament

April 15 — UVU softball vs. Idaho State | 5 p.m.

April 17 — UVU baseball vs. Tarleton State | 6:05 p.m.

April 18 — UVU baseball vs. Tarleton State | 3:05 p.m.

April 19 — UVU women’s soccer vs. Utah Valley alumni | 11 a.m.

April 19 — UVU baseball vs. Tarleton State | 11:05 a.m.

April 21 — UVU baseball vs. BYU | 6:05 p.m.

April 22 — UVU baseball vs. U of U | 6:05 p.m.

April 25 — UVU baseball vs. California Baptist | 6:05 p.m.

April 26 — UVU baseball vs. California Baptist | 4:05 p.m.

April 27 — UVU baseball vs. California Baptist | 12:05 p.m.

Southern Utah University sports in April

April 3 — SUU women’s gymnastics regional championship

April 4 — SUU women’s gymnastics regional championship

April 5 — SUU women’s soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern

April 11 — SUU softball vs. Utah Tech | 1 p.m.

April 12 — SUU softball vs. Utah Tech | 12 p.m.

April 19 — SUU football spring game

April 26 — SUU softball vs. UT Arlington | 1 p.m.

April 27 — SUU softball vs. UT Arlington | 12 p.m.

Utah Tech University sports in April