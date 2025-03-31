View Comments
Here is a list of events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community that are going on in April. It’s broken down by type of event or activity throughout the month.
Utah markets, festivals and activities in April
- April 2-5 — Baby Animal Days | American West Heritage Center, Wellsville
- April 4 — Salt Lake City Gem Faire | Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy
- April 4 — Jurassic Quest 2025 | Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy
- April 4-5 — Ophir, Tintic & Western 2025 Spring Train Show | Spanish Fork Fairgrounds
- April 4-6 — Spring Vendor Market | Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy
- April 5 — Dixie Power Kite Festival | Utah Tech University Encampment Mall
- April 5 — Spring Spectacular | South Jordan Parks and Recreation, South Jordan
- April 5 — Salt Lake City Reptile Expo | Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy
- April 5 — Crazy Daisy Boutique | Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy
- April 5 — Downtown Salt Lake City Saturday Farmers Market | Salt Lake City
- April 5 — Winter Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City
- April 5 — Layton Vendor Market | Layton
- April 5-6 — Kayenta Street Painting Festival | Kayenta Art Village, Ivins
- April 5-6 — Spring Orchid Show | Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City
- April 10-31 — Spring Festival | Cross E Ranch, Salt Lake City
- April 11 — Layton Home Show | Davis Conference Center, Layton
- April 11 — Hidden Waters Unveiling Tour | City Creek Park, Salt Lake City
- April 11 — Lehi’s Easter Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt | Lehi City Sports Park
- April 11-19 — Breakfast with the Easter Bunny | Gardner Village, West Jordan
- April 11-19 — Washington County Fair | Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane
- April 12 — Winter Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City
- April 12 — Coral Pink Sand Dunes Egg Hunt | Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Kanab
- April 12 — Lindon Easter Egg Hunt | Anderson Farms Park, Lindon
- April 12 — Alta Earth Day Market | Goldminer’s Daughter Lodge, Alta
- April 12-13 — Spring Bonsai Show | Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City
- April 13 — Urban Flea Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City
- April 14 — Easter Family Night | Bean Life Science Museum, Provo
- April 16-19 — Spring Utah Art Market | Four Lemons, Holladay
- April 17 — Easter Dog Bone Hunt | Wheeler Historic Farm, Murray
- April 18 — Saint George Art Festival | UT Town Square, St. George
- April 18 — Farmington Spring Home Expo | Legacy Events Center BMX Course, Farmington
- April 19 — Clearfield Vendor Market | Winegars, Clearfield
- April 19 — Winter Market | The Gateway, Salt Lake City
- April 19 — Payson’s Easter Egg Hunt | Hillman Fields, Payson
- April 19 — Alpine Easter Egg Hunt | Creekside Park, Alpine
- April 19 — Fisher Farm Easter Event | Hurricane
- April 19 — Kaysville Easter Egg Hunt | Barnes Park, Kaysville
- April 19 — Tooele Easter Egg Hunt | Tooele Valley Museum & Historic Park
- April 19 — Easter Egg Hunt in Cottonwood Heights | Butler Park, Cottonwood Heights
- April 20 — Easter Egg Hunt at Brian Head Resort
- April 21-26 — Spring Utah Art Market | Four Lemons, Holladay
- April 21-27 — Washington City Cotton Days | Washington
- April 24-26 — Red Cliffs Bird Fest at Greater Zion | Hilton Garden Inn, St. George
- April 25 — Wasatch Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show | Bastian Agricultural Center, South Jordan
- April 25 — Arbor Day Celebration | Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City
- April 26 — Quilombola Roots: A Celebration of Afro-Brazilian Heritage | Urban Arts Gallery, Salt Lake City
- April 26 — Dutch King’s Day | Millcreek Common
- April 27 — Beltane Festival | Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City
- April 28 — Astronomy Month Celebration | Orem Public Library
- April 29 — Lindon Mother’s Day Boutique | Lindon Community Center, Lindon
Utah concerts and shows in April
- April 2 — Nashville Tribute Band | Tuacahn Amphitheatre
- April 2 — Refused | Union Event Center
- April 3 — Papa Roach | Maverik Center
- April 4 — Kansas | Tuacahn Amphitheatre
- April 4 — Russell Dickerson | Union Event Center
- April 5 — Larry the Cable Guy | Tuacahn Amphitheatre
- April 8 — Naruto | Eccles Theater
- April 8 — Remi Wolf | Union Event Center
- April 10-19 — Easter Bunny Train | Heber Valley Railroad
- April 11-12 — Revolution: The Music of The Beatles | Abravanel Hall
- April 12 — Cirque du Soleil: Crystal | Maverik Center
- April 12 — Wild Symphony | Abravanel Hall
- April 13 — Machine Head and In Flames, with special guests | Union Event CenterLacuna Coil and Unearth
- April 15 — Rauw Alejandro | Delta Center
- April 15 — Darkside | Union Event Center
- April 16 — Kraftwerk | Union Event Center
- April 17 — Mozart’s Requiem in Ogden | Browning Center at WSU
- April 17-18 — America 250 Freedom Pageant | Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane
- April 18 — Mozart’s Requiem | Abravanel Hall
- April 19 — Draper’s Easter Egg Hunt | Galena Park, Draper
- April 21 — Fontaines D.C. | Union Event Center
- April 23 — Sam Fender | Union Event Center
- April 24-26 — Utah Symphony - Pirates of the Caribbean
- April 26 — Half Alive | Union Event Center
- April 30 — Blind & Visually Impaired Night at the Opera | Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre
Utah theater productions in April
- April 1-5 — “The Pajama Game” | Terrace Plaza Playhouse, Ogden
- April 1-6 — “Life of Pi” | Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City
- April 1-12 — “Prince of Egypt” | Hale Center Theatre, Sandy
- April 1-19 — “Man of La Mancha” | St. George Musical Theater, St. George
- April 1-19 — “Bright Star” | Draper Historic Theatre, Draper
- April 1-22 — “The Sound of Music” | CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Centerville
- April 1-23 — “Little Women” | Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy
- April 1-30 — “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” | The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove
- April 2-6 — “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” | Egyptian Theatre, Park City
- April 3-12 — “Ride the Cyclone” | Westminster Performing Arts Center, Salt Lake
- April 4-26 — “Titanic the Musical” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton
- April 4-30 — “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” | Hurricane City Fine Arts Center, Hurricane
- April 10-30 — “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” | Covey Center for the Arts, Provo
- April 11-19 — “Kiss Me, Kate” | Vernal Theatre, Vernal
- April 11-19 — “Seussical TYA” | The Ziegfeld Theater, Ogden
- April 11-26 — “Grease High School Edition” | Hopebox Theatre, Kaysville
- April 11-26 — “Puffs” | Empress Theatre, Magna
- April 11-30 — “The Wizard of Oz” | SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem
- April 11-30 — “A Chorus Line” | West Valley Performing Arts Center, West Valley
- April 16 — “Disney’s ”Alice in Wonderland Jr." | SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem
- April 16-30 — “Wicked” | The Eccles Theater, Salt Lake
- April 17-18 — America 250 Freedom Pageant | Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane
- April 18-30 — “Little Women: the Broadway Musical” | Timpanogos Valley Theatre, Heber City
- April 18-30 — “Legally Blonde” | Heritage Theatre, Brigham City
- April 24-28 — “Pied Piper the Musical” | Brigham City Fine Arts Center, Brigham City
- April 25-30 — “Seussical Jr” | Ziegfeld Theater, Ogden
- April 35-30 — “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” | Terrace Plaza Playhouse, Ogden
Utah Hockey Club April schedule
- April 1 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Calgary Flames | 7 p.m.
- April 3 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Los Angeles Kings | 7 p.m.
- April 5 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Winnipeg Jets | 5 p.m.
- April 8 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Seattle Kraken | 7 p.m.
- April 10 — Utah Hockey Club vs. Nashville Predators | 7 p.m.
Utah Jazz April schedule
- April 9 — Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers | 7 p.m.
- April 11 — Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder | 7:30 p.m.
Utah Royals April schedule
- April 11 — Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns | 8 p.m.
- April 18 — Utah Royals vs. Chicago Stars | 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake schedule
- April 5 — Real Salt Lake vs. LA | 2:30 p.m.
- April 19 — Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto | 7:30 p.m.
Brigham Young University sports in April
- April 1 — BYU softball vs. UVU | 6 p.m.
- April 2 — BYU women’s gymnastics NCAA Regionals
- April 3 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. Stanford | 7 p.m.
- April 4 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. Stanford | 7 p.m.
- April 8 — BYU softball vs. Utah Tech | 5 p.m.
- April 10 — BYU women’s tennis vs. UCF | 12 p.m.
- April 10 — BYU men’s tennis vs. U of U | 5 p.m.
- April 10 — BYU softball vs. UCF | 6 p.m.
- April 11 — BYU softball vs. UCF | 6 p.m.
- April 12 — BYU women’s tennis vs. Houston | 11 a.m.
- April 12 — BYU softball vs. UCF | 12 p.m.
- April 14 — BYU softball vs. Fresno State | 1 p.m.
- April 15 — BYU baseball vs. Utah Valley University | 6 p.m.
- April 17 — BYU baseball vs. Arizona | 4:30 p.m.
- April 17 — BYU softball vs. U of U | 6:30 p.m.
- April 18 — BYU baseball vs. Arizona | 4:30 p.m.
- April 18 — BYU softball vs. U of U | 6:30 p.m.
- April 18 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. Pepperdine | 7 p.m.
- April 19 — BYU baseball vs. Arizona | 11:30 a.m.
- April 19 — BYU softball vs. U of U | 1:30 p.m.
- April 19 — BYU men’s volleyball vs. Pepperdine | 7 p.m.
- April 30 — BYU Robison Invitational for men’s and women’s track & field
University of Utah sports in April
- April 1 — U of U baseball vs. Utah Tech | 4 p.m.
- April 5 — U of U lacrosse vs. Mercer | 12 p.m.
- April 10 — U of U women’s tennis vs. Houston | 4 p.m.
- April 10 — U of U baseball vs. BYU | 6 p.m.
- April 11 — U of U softball vs. Arizona State | 5 p.m.
- April 11 — U of U baseball vs. BYU | 6 p.m.
- April 12 — U of U track & field Utah Spring Classic
- April 12 — U of U lacrosse vs. Jacksonville | 11 a.m.
- April 12 — U of U women’s tennis vs. UCF | 11 a.m.
- April 12 — U of U baseball vs. BYU | 2 p.m.
- April 12 — U of U softball vs. Arizona State | 5 p.m.
- April 13 — U of U softball vs. Arizona State | 12 p.m.
- April 15 — U of U softball vs. Weber State | 5 p.m.
- April 25 — U of U softball vs. Iowa State | 5 p.m.
- April 25 — U of U baseball vs. Kansasa | 6 p.m.
- April 26 — U of U softball vs. Iowa State | 12 p.m.
- April 26 — U of U baseball vs. Kansas | 2 p.m.
- April 27 — U of U baseball vs. Iowa State | 12 p.m.
- April 27 — U of U baseball vs. Kansas | 1 p.m.
Utah State University sports in April
- April 2 — USU softball vs. New Mexico | 1 p.m.
- April 2 — USU gymnastics NCAA Regionals | 2 p.m.
- April 4 — USU women’s tennis vs. Wyoming | 11 a.m.
- April 4 — USU women’s soccer vs. Weber State | 5 p.m.
- April 6 — USU women’s tennis vs. Colorado State | 11 a.m.
- April 8 — USU softball vs. Idaho State | 4 p.m.
- April 11 — USU softball vs. Fresno State | 4 p.m.
- April 12 — USU softball vs. Fresno State | 12 p.m.
- April 12 — USU women’s soccer vs. Utah Valley University | 12 p.m.
- April 13 — USU men’s tennis vs. Idaho | 12 p.m.
- April 13 — USU softball vs. Fresno State | 12 p.m.
- April 17 — USU men’s tennis vs. New Mexico | 11 a.m.
- April 19 — USU men’s tennis vs. Air Force | 11 a.m.
- April 25 — USU track & field Aggie Invitational
- April 25 — USU softball vs. UNLV | 4 p.m.
- April 26 — USU softball vs. UNLV | 12 p.m.
- April 27 — USU softball vs. UNLV | 12 p.m.
Weber State University sports in April
- April 8 — Weber State softball vs. UVU | 3 p.m.
- April 11 — Weber State track & field Weber State Spring Classic
- April 11 — Weber State softball vs. Idaho State | 1 p.m.
- April 12 — Weber State softball vs. Idaho State | 12 p.m.
- Apri 12 — Weber State football spring game | 1 p.m.
- April 25 — Weber State softball vs. Northern Colorado | 1 p.m.
- April 26 — Weber State softball vs. Northern Colorado | 12 p.m.
Utah Valley University sports in April
- April 1 — UVU baseball vs. Colorado Mesa | 2:05 p.m.
- April 3 — UVU women’s soccer vs. Utah Royals
- April 4 — UVU softball vs. Abilene Christian | 2 p.m.
- April 4 — UVU volleyball vs. Weber State | 3:30 p.m.
- April 5 — UVU softball vs Abilene Christian | 12 p.m.
- April 5 — UVU women’s soccer vs. U of U | 1 p.m.
- April 12 — UVU volleyball UVU Spring Tournament
- April 15 — UVU softball vs. Idaho State | 5 p.m.
- April 17 — UVU baseball vs. Tarleton State | 6:05 p.m.
- April 18 — UVU baseball vs. Tarleton State | 3:05 p.m.
- April 19 — UVU women’s soccer vs. Utah Valley alumni | 11 a.m.
- April 19 — UVU baseball vs. Tarleton State | 11:05 a.m.
- April 21 — UVU baseball vs. BYU | 6:05 p.m.
- April 22 — UVU baseball vs. U of U | 6:05 p.m.
- April 25 — UVU baseball vs. California Baptist | 6:05 p.m.
- April 26 — UVU baseball vs. California Baptist | 4:05 p.m.
- April 27 — UVU baseball vs. California Baptist | 12:05 p.m.
Southern Utah University sports in April
- April 3 — SUU women’s gymnastics regional championship
- April 4 — SUU women’s gymnastics regional championship
- April 5 — SUU women’s soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern
- April 11 — SUU softball vs. Utah Tech | 1 p.m.
- April 12 — SUU softball vs. Utah Tech | 12 p.m.
- April 19 — SUU football spring game
- April 26 — SUU softball vs. UT Arlington | 1 p.m.
- April 27 — SUU softball vs. UT Arlington | 12 p.m.
Utah Tech University sports in April
- April 4 — Utah Tech women’s tennis vs. Weber State | 2 p.m.
- April 4 — Utah Tech softball vs. Tarleton State | 2:05 p.m.
- April 4 — Utah Tech baseball vs. UVU | 6:05 p.m.
- April 5 — Utah Tech softball vs. Tarleton State | 12:05 p.m.
- April 5 — Utah Tech baseball vs. UVU | 2:05 p.m.
- April 6 — Utah Tech baseball vs. UVU | 12:05 p.m.
- April 8 — Utah Tech baseball vs. BYU | 4:05 p.m.
- April 12 — Utah Tech women’s volleyball vs. UNLV | 12 p.m.
- April 12 — Utah Tech women’s soccer vs. SUU | 2 p.m.
- April 17 — Utah Tech baseball vs. Grand Canyon | 6:05 p.m.
- April 18 — Utah Tech softball vs. California Baptist | 4:30 p.m.
- April 18 — Utah Tech baseball vs. Grand Canyon | 6:05 p.m.
- April 19 — Utah Tech softball vs. California Baptist | 12 p.m.
- April 19 — Utah Tech baseball vs. Grand Canyon | 12:05 p.m.
- April 29 — Utah Tech baseball vs. UNLV | 6:05 p.m.