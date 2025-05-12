Gavin Peterson, 12, of West Haven, died following a long period of neglect and abuse at the hands of his father and stepmother. A judge said she hopes the stepmom — the "architect of (his) destruction" — is never released from prison.

The stepmother of a 12-year-old boy will spend at least 20 years and up to life in prison after pleading guilty to his murder.

Nichole Scott’s actions were similar to what happened in concentration camps during World War II, a judge said, noting the isolation, dehumanization and deprivation of basic human needs. She said that is the only thing she could think of that comes close to describing what she saw in the case of Gavin Peterson’s death.

“I don’t know that you will get out, and frankly, I hope that you don’t get out,” 2nd District Court Judge Camille Neider said. “I think it’s entirely fair for you at this point to serve the rest of your life in prison.”

Gavin died of sepsis on July 9, 2024. Responding officers found a room with no bed or carpet, and an investigation shows food and water were withheld from him. Although others were involved in the abuse, the judge called Scott the “architect of Gavin’s destruction.” She told Scott that she had the opportunity, each day, to put an end to it.

“Don’t think for a minute that I believe that you were unaware of what was going on with that little boy. … You did everything you could to strip Gavin of his humanity, of his ability to receive and accept validation and love,” Neider said.

Scott, 51, was in tears as she said she wished she could go back and change things and apologized to Gavin’s mother and siblings.

“I want to say how truly sorry I am. Gavin did pass away in my care; I should have done better by him. He deserved better,” she said.

The woman interrupted the judge as she talked about Gavin being forced to eat his own vomit and feces, claiming, “It wasn’t like that.” Neider, however, said she doubted much of what the woman self-reported, saying she created her own story about what happened.

Scott was ordered to serve a term of 15 years to life in prison for murder, a first-degree felony; five terms of one to 15 years in prison — three for aggravated child abuse and two for obstruction of justice, second-degree felonies. She was also sentenced to a term of zero to five years for endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony; and one year in jail for possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was given credit for the almost 10 months she had already spent in jail.

The judge ordered that the sentences run consecutive, meaning at least 20 years.

Gavin Peterson pictured wearing a Marvel shirt, ahead of his death when he was just 12. | Melanie Peterson

An attorney representing Gavin, Brandon Merrill, said the stepmother in Cinderella would have been a better parent for Gavin, saying the boy suffered not just neglect, but “prolonged torture” from someone who was supposed to be a parent.

“Gavin’s life mattered,” he said, saying his stepmother failed him and her punishment should reflect that.

Scott’s husband, Shane Jesse Peterson, 47, will spend at least eight years and up to life in prison after pleading guilty to causing his son’s death. Neider ordered Peterson on May 6 to serve a term of five years to life in prison for child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony; three terms of one to 15 years for aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony; and one term of zero to five years for endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony.

This story will be updated.