P&M Productions Powwow performs during the Living Traditions Festival at Washington Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Utah is host to multiple festivals and community day celebrations throughout the summer. Here are some of the main ones this year.

May

Jus and Fitri Sutansyah dance a traditional Indonesian dance during the annual Asian Festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 9, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

June

July

August

September

Sept. 19-20 — Melon Days | Green River, Emery County