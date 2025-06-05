Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday. Salt Lake City's Open Streets returns this weekend and every Friday and Saturday this month.

Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City will once again go carless this weekend, as the city brings its Open Streets back to where it all began five years ago.

Vehicular traffic on the street will be closed off from South Temple to 400 South beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, while the four blocks are transformed into a space for arts, entertainment, activities and food. Main Street will remain closed off to motor vehicles until 2 a.m. on Saturday. A similar schedule is planned from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday before the street is reopened.

The same 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. schedule is planned for every Friday and Saturday in June, allowing for the different activities.

“Whether you’re getting there right at 2 p.m. or not leaving until 2 a.m., this year’s Open Streets truly has something for everyone,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall in a statement. “Four blocks of curated fun on Main Street means four different spaces to spend time with family, friends and neighbors — all while supporting our favorite downtown.”

The city previously unveiled this year’s design, which riffs on Mendenhall’s proposed Main Street promenade plan. This year’s Open Streets divides the four blocks into four concepts: Family Commons, Arts Avenue, Village Market and Restaurant Row. All four will have different features beginning this weekend.

Family Commons (South Temple): “Hands-on fun” for all ages, including stilt walkers, jugglers, balloon art and magicians.

Entertainer Greg Frisbee performs a juggling act during Busker Fest in Salt Lake City on May 30. Stilt walkers, jugglers, balloon artists and magicians are among the activities that will be featured within the "Family Commons" section of Open Streets every Friday and Saturday this June. | Carter Williams, KSL.com

Open Streets debuted in 2020 as an emergency measure to bring people back to downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s setup is similar to the four Main Street blocks within a study of the promenade last year.

This year’s event will include more seating and other infrastructure, which seeks to improve the experience for downtown visitors as the city tests out the different concepts, city officials told KSL.com in April.

Signs promoting Open Streets hang from light poles along Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday. | Carter Williams, KSL.com

Jason Lecates, who owns both Whiskey Street and White Horse on Main Street, said in April that he was looking forward to seeing the street feel “alive.” City leaders hope that’s the case starting this weekend.

“Downtown is the heart of Salt Lake City, and events like Open Streets help it beat even stronger,” said Salt Lake City Councilwoman Eva Lopez Chavez, whose district includes downtown. “It’s a great way to bring our community together, celebrate our local culture and support our small businesses in an exciting way.”