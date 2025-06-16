A scene from the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 2016 production of "Much Ado About Nothing" in the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre in Cedar City.

Every summer, Cedar City transforms from a relaxed southern Utah town into a bustling hub of Shakespearean drama.

Set among red rocks and soaring mountains, the Utah Shakespeare Festival gathers visitors and locals alike to appreciate theater. The festival attracts tens of thousands of out-of-towners, from casual fans of the arts to seasoned thespians. It even draws some celebrities — Matthew Gray Gubler, for instance, has been sighted at the festival several times over the years.

Although Shakespeare is the driving force behind the festival, the performances have expanded to include plays and musicals by other playwrights. It has become a beloved cultural event for both dedicated theater buffs and visitors tired after a long day exploring the local national parks.

Here’s everything you need to know about attending the Utah Shakespeare Festival this year.

When does it run?

The Utah Shakespeare Festival runs from mid-June to early October this year. Previews open on June 16, and final performances will be held on Oct. 4.

Each play has a different preview and opening date, so be sure to check the calendar on the festival’s website. Performances of the seven main productions will all be running by July 11.

What shows will be playing this year?

The 2025 Utah Shakespeare Festival will include the following productions:

Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” presented as part of the Festival’s artist exchange program with London’s famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, will have a limited run the last week of July.

You can also purchase tickets for “Words Cubed,” a series of staged readings of contemporary plays.

What should I wear to the Shakespeare Festival?

The festival has no official dress code, so feel free to dress in Elizabethan garb or your comfiest sweatsuit.

However, you will want to consider the venue of your performance. The Randall L. Jones Theatre and The Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre are both indoors and are kept cool, so you may want a light jacket if you run cold. The Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre is an outdoor theater inspired by London’s Globe Theatre, so check the weather for rain! (Umbrellas are not allowed, but you can bring a poncho.)

How much are tickets?

Tickets vary based on the show and performance date, but generally run between $25-$85. There are discounts for children, students, local residents, seniors and the military, and there are season passes available for students and local residents.

Does the festival include any other activities?

The Greenshow is a must-see for anyone attending the Utah Shakespeare Festival. Held outdoors at the Ashton Family Greenshow Commons, it is a free 30-minute performance of singing, dancing, storytelling and music.

You can also book a backstage tour, attend a luncheon and discussion, and witness the set changeover between the matinee and evening shows. Free production seminars, play seminars and play orientations can help you better understand the history of each production.

If you’re in the mood for a laugh, the REACH Cabaret is a comedy variety show held every Thursday to raise money for the arts.

Where is the best place to stay for the Utah Shakespeare Festival?

Visit Cedar City has a helpful lodging guide to some of Iron County’s many hotels, Airbnbs and quaint B&Bs. However, you can also consider camping — Cedar City and the surrounding area is home to some of Utah’s most beautiful vistas. If you’re spending your evening watching an outdoor performance, why not continue to spend the night under the stars?

What else is there to do in Cedar City?

The festival’s productions and events are all held in downtown Cedar City off its historic Main Street. Here are some fun places to explore while you’re in town:

The Southern Utah Museum of Art is free and open to the public Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. The museum is located right next to the Randall L. Jones Theatre.

The two sculpture gardens at the Beverley Center for the Arts, just east of the museum, are both free to explore. The Pederson Shakespeare Character Garden depicts characters from some of your favorite plays, while the Stillman Sculpture Court is “dedicated to many variations of the human form.”

Historic Downtown has a number of local shops. My favorites are Bulloch Drug, an old-fashioned pharmacy and candy store, and Main Street Books, a used bookstore.

Main Street Park has a fun playground — perfect for kids!

Cedar City is also home to a number of great restaurants, including:

Rusty’s Ranch House

Centro Pizza

The Pub Spirits + Craft Kitchen

Ninja Japanese Steakhouse

Pizza Cart

The Hub Pizza Co.

And if you’re willing to drive a bit further out of the city center, Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso is a great spot for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The Shakespeare Festival isn’t the only event going on this summer. Cedar City is known as “Festival City USA,” with a Midsummer Renaissance Faire, a Saturday farmer’s market and more. Check out the city events calendar and keep an eye out for more fun activities.

What else is there to do near Cedar City?

Southern Utah is known for its breathtaking scenery and outdoor spaces. It would be a shame to visit Cedar City without also hiking around or exploring at least one of the nearby national or state parks. Here are some great places within about an hour of Cedar City: