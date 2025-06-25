A radiological buffer area caution sign is pictured in the Materials and Fuels Complex at the Idaho National Laboratory in a remote area west of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, made the case Wednesday before a congressional hearing.

Utah has been identified as a prime location to tap into this carbon free resource.

If Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, was driving in the Indy 500 — one of the most celebrated fast-track races in the country — he’d have a good roll bar and be on the inside track.

On this pursuit, however, he wants Utah to cross the finish line as a forerunner in the development of nuclear energy.

On Wednesday, Curtis emphasized Utah’s leadership in making nuclear a practical and viable clean energy solution during an Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on the nomination of Usha-Maria Turner to be assistant administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency for the Office of International and Tribal Affairs, and David A. Wright to be a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for another term.

During the hearing, Curtis cited past challenges and the need for collaboration with the NRC, and stressed the importance of regulatory certainty and clarity for innovators and utilities.

“We’ve had a conversation to talk about Utah and, as you know, Utah aspires to be a centerpiece in nuclear as we move forward. It’s just a great solution to clean baseload. And as you’re aware, we’ve had some attempts, not always successful. And I’m curious how the NRC can work with our entities in the state on paths forward and specifically lessons learned, so that we can make this a reality in Utah.”

But there have been pitfalls, such as the failed project by the Utah Associated Municipal Power System to deploy a small modular reactor at Idaho National Laboratory to power entities independent from energy derived from Rocky Mountain Power/PacifiCorp, its parent company.

The Carbon Free Power Project pursued by the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems to deliver nuclear power as a base load energy source to some Utah municipalities and districts and others was declared officially dead in 2023.

The Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and NuScale, the developer, announced it was DOA.

Despite significant efforts by both parties to advance the project, the two said it appears unlikely it will have enough subscription to be viable.

But Curtis and others in Utah and the country refused to be deterred.

Small town mayors and nuclear

Wright is on board to be nominated to serve another term as a member of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Like Curtis, he served as mayor. His service was in Irmo, South Carolina.

There was a frank discussion in Wednesday’s hearing.

“So first off, once a mayor, always a mayor. All right, mayor? So, you know, I know that there have been some issues there with UAMPS and everything, but, you know, we’re a safety regulator, right? And so we, utilities and other nuclear companies out there, companies that have nuclear, they make decisions on their energy assets, whether it’s nuclear, gas or anything else. They make that in a boardroom. And we’re not a part of that financial discussion.”

But Wright stressed as a safety engineer, that comes first.

“But what we are committed to as a safety regulator is to get to collaborate with the states, like Utah, to have discussions early on, things that they are looking at, maybe technologies they’re looking at, or other permits that they’re, like it’s early site permits or things like that. And we commit to getting it done efficiently. We have been getting our house in order to do that. And that’s the lesson learned that we took from the early work with NuScale.”

But Curtis wanted to know how that path moves forward.

“And I think for any emerging technology, especially advanced nuclear, the clear rules of the road are not just helpful, but really mandatory. So my question is, how can the NRC ensure that applicants, whether they’re startups or utilities, know what to expect as they navigate the licensing process?”

Wright was plain in his response.

“Well, first off, we have to be transparent about everything, and we’ve got to provide clarity along the way. We need to be sure that we’re truly communicating what needs to be done and we’re not playing hide the rock with the people who come before us.”

“Although, we are ‘not supposed to be consultants or to be promoters,’ you know we do promote nuclear safety. That’s one thing we do. And if we know the answer to what an applicant might need to get a decision reached by us, we’ve got to share that information with them. We shouldn’t hide it. Right. So we’ve got to be transparent.”

Both Wright and Curtis, also a former mayor, discussed the challenges on a more local front that also pertain to the advancement of nuclear energy.

“So, senator, every part of my life, my life experience has taught me, and I apply it today. I mean, I’m a colon cancer survivor. As is my daughter. And having to fight that battle with both of us, for both of us, and as a dad and supporter of a daughter, you learn a lot about mettle and about what it, you know, what you’re made of.”

“As a mayor, you’ve already spoken to this, you have to be nimble. That’s the closest to the people you’re going to get. I didn’t even leave the town to buy gas. I bought everything inside the town. You know, you got to support your people,” Wright said.

Curtis was quick to respond.

“As a mayor you can’t jaywalk in your own town either, when you’re mayor.”

But maybe it is the leaders closer to the people who can make this transition. It remains to be seen.

“I mean, so everything I learned about leadership came from either cancer, baseball, or serving as mayor of a small town. And in the end, it’s about people. It’s just about people and leading people,” Wright said.