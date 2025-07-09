Awards are displayed onstage during the Show Up For Teachers – Honors in Education Awards Gala held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

If possible, Utah first lady Abby Cox would invite each of the state’s tens of thousands of teachers to “walk down the red carpet” and receive the individual recognition she believes they deserve: Recognition for instilling hope in Utah’s kids — and recognition for educating them with love.

“Through your inspiration, your love and your hope, we are all going to make this state and this country a better place,” said Cox at Tuesday’s third annual Honors in Education Gala at The Grand America.

“You’re teaching and you’re inspiring the next leaders, the next innovators, the next peacemakers in this state and in this country — and that’s what we so desperately need. Thank you for your service as teachers.”

Presented by the Deseret News and sponsored by Robert H. and Katharine B. Garff Foundation and Success in Education, the gala celebrates the state’s outstanding educators — and the businesses that support them.

Twenty-one educators from a variety of professional disciplines and regions were honored Tuesday — including the Lifetime Achievement Award to Camie Palmer, a kindergarten teacher for The Center for Creativity, Innovation and Discovery in Cache County.

Camie Palmer, second from right, a kindergarten teacher at The Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Discovery, holds the distinguished educator lifetime achievement award as she poses with, from left, Deseret News publisher Burke Olsen; Kathi Garff, board chair of the Ken Garff Automotive Group; Utah first lady Abby Cox; and Deseret News executive editor Doug Wilks during the Show Up For Teachers – Honors in Education Awards Gala held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Meanwhile, five businesses were honored for their support of Utah education.

Deseret News Executive Editor Doug Wilks said the 175-year-old newspaper is proud to partner with the first lady and her Show Up for Teachers initiative that elevates the teaching profession in Utah.

“We express our gratitude for Utah’s outstanding educators,” he said. “We are learning more about the work you do and the challenges you face, and we appreciate you.”

Lita Sagato, left, co-owner of Sagato Bakery and Café, accepts an award from Deseret News executive editor Doug Wilks during the Show Up For Teachers – Honors in Education Awards Gala held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The first lady and the governor salute Utah’s educators

Teaching is elemental to Abby Cox’s family legacy.

Her mother, Charlene Palmer, was a school teacher — and a lifelong example of resilience. That’s a trait the first lady continues to draw upon in her own unique duties.

At one point during a challenging period for the Palmer family, Mrs. Palmer had to return to the classroom and teach full-time to help care for her 10 children, the family farm and her husband, who was ill.

Such resilience, said Cox, “was beautiful to behold” — and it inspired the future first lady to become an educator working with children with special needs.

Utah first lady Abby Cox speaks during the Show Up For Teachers – Honors in Education Awards Gala held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Now as first lady, Cox said she thinks about Utah’s educators every day — and, once again, she finds examples of resilience and hope. “You, as educators, are the very definition of hope during the difficult days; during the difficult times. You press forward.”

The love that Utah’s educators share with the children in their care, Cox added, helps each student know “that they are seen — and that they can do hard things.”

Abby Cox’s husband, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, also spoke Tuesday — and offered an apology of sorts in regards to a bill that was passed during the recent Legislative session that was unpopular with many educators.

The governor did not specify the bill in his remarks Tuesday — but he was likely referring to House Bill 267, which bans collective bargaining for public labor unions.

“I want to thank those of you who have been vocal and who have made your voices heard,” said Cox. “This was a very difficult legislative session for lots of reasons that I could get into — particularly around that bill and the way it went, the negotiations that happened around that bill, and the way things turned out.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during the Show Up For Teachers – Honors in Education Awards Gala held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“I was not happy about it, and I know many of you were very angry about it.”

The governor reassured educators Tuesday that their voices continue to be heard.

“The last chapter has not been written,” he said. “There will be changes that you will be very happy about, and that’s because of the way that you came together and worked so hard to help people understand why it meant so much to you.”

Last month, Cox issued an executive order declaring a referendum over HB267 will go on the ballot for the 2026 general election.

This executive order comes after an earlier announcement from Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson that the referendum had officially fulfilled the requirements to go to public vote.

Following the 2025 Legislative session a group of public labor unions against HB267 submitted a referendum application and launched a massive signature gathering effort. In the end, a total of 251,590 signatures were verified.

Spencer Cox added that his wife, Abby, remains a tireless advocate for Utah’s educators.

The governor also spoke Tuesday about another challenge facing Utah classrooms: smart phones. “The best teacher in the world is no competition for the addiction that comes with this device and the apps that are on that device.”

Cox encouraged educators to exercise their authority to outlaw smart phones “the minute they (enter) your classroom.”

The emergence of AI in education, he added, will present new challenges to Utah teachers. “I fear that we’re losing what is most human about us: our ability to think and our ability to reason. The people who can (do those things) will have all the advantages in the future.”

Utah continues to be renowned for its economy and education, said Cox — adding that success in those two sectors is directly related.

Camie Palmer, left, a kindergarten teacher at The Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Discovery, reacts beside Kathi Garff, board chair of the Ken Garff Automotive Group, after Palmer received the distinguished educator lifetime achievement award during the Show Up For Teachers – Honors in Education Awards Gala held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“And it’s because of you — the teachers who are in this room, and those who are not in this room —who are making all of the difference. So I thank you and keep pleading with you to keep doing what you’re doing.”

Kathi Garff: ‘You are teaching the future leaders of our world’

A long-time champion of education, Garff said Tuesday that the teaching profession represents “my heroes and my inspiration.”

“You have embraced one of the most important professions on the face of the earth…and I thank you for your dedication to your profession,” she told the educators.

Garff assured teachers that their quiet, personal and often unseen efforts to empower and educate students truly matter. It’s what makes them remarkable.

Kathi Garff, board chair of the Ken Garff Automotive Group, speaks during the Show Up For Teachers – Honors in Education Awards Gala held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“You are teaching the future leaders of our world. The future scientists. The future doctors. The future craftsmen. Our future neighbors and our friends.”

Tuesday’s education honorees were each saluted in short video tributes offered by nominators that included professional colleagues, parents, spouses and students.

The honorees represented a variety of educational fields — including teachers, principals, advisors, a library technology specialist, a college professor and a coach.

Honorees included Alpine School District teacher Alema Tauiliili, Roy Junior High School library technology specialist Amy Hall, Granite School District special education teacher Andrea Parker, Copper Canyon Elementary teacher Brittany Jaque, Settlement Canyon Elementary Principal Camille Hanson, Barratt Elementary School Principal Caroline E. Knadler, Brigham Young University English professor Chris Crowe, Mountain Ridge High School teacher Dannel Black and Horizon Elementary teacher Dawnell Marie Ticarich.

Also, Hillsdale Elementary teacher Emily Devault, Taylorsville High School teacher Hayley Winslow, Wasatch High School college success advisor Kim Danley, Northridge Elementary teacher Linda Pontius, Timpanogos High School teacher Marcus Scott Draper, Davis School District teacher Marilee Hullinger, Washington County School District teacher Senecca Corsetti, American Fork Junior High School teacher Sherilyn Rawlings, Lone Peak High School’s Sherri Parrish Berry, Center Nebo School District teacher Steve Boyack and Tintic High School teacher Traci W. Warnick.

Business Honorees included Utah Symphony/Utah Opera, Sagato Bakery, Cyprus Credit Union, Young Automotive Groups and WCF Insurance.