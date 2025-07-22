The Olympic rings are pictured at the Olympic and Paralympic Cauldron Plaza at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Transgender athletes will be banned from competing in the Olympics under a new policy that’s being described as quietly changed by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The news comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order in February intended to prevent transgender women from competing in sports. The “Keeping Men Out Of Women’s Sports” specifically targets the Olympics.

In a letter to the Team USA community, USOPC leaders referred to the president’s order as “aimed at protecting women’s sport” and said since it was signed, the organization has “engaged in a series of respectful and constructive conversations with federal officials.”

What they were told reinforced “our mandated responsibility to promote athlete safety and competitive fairness. Accordingly, we have updated our athlete safety policy to reflect this federal guidance."

President Donald Trump signs an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. | Alex Brandon, Associated Press

The USOPC letter said the “revised policy emphasizes the importance of ensuring fair and safe competition environments for women” and that all U.S. national governing bodies for individual sports “are required to update their applicable policies in alignment.”

The letter also points out that the Colorado Springs organization is federally chartered, and as such has “an obligation to comply with federal expectations.”

The New York Times described the new policy as “expressed in a short, vaguely worded paragraph” on the USOPC website as part of the section on athlete safety without using the term “transgender” or referring to Trump’s order by name.

The next Olympics is the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy, followed by the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Utah will host a second Winter Games in 2034. There has already been speculation about the impact of Trump’s transgender ban on the L.A. Games.

New International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe announced last month a working group is being assembled to examine the issue of what she and others have called protecting the female category in sport.

USOPC Chair Gene Sykes told reporters in April unspecified “feedback” from the U.S. State Department about the president’s order had been discussed in closed-door board meetings but did not offer any specifics.

“As a board, we reaffirmed our commitment to protecting opportunities for athletes to participate in sport. We will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities,” Sykes said, “to ensure women have a fair and safe competitive environment.”