Utah State Aggies football: 2022 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

Here is the list of official letter of intent signings for the Aggies. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.

Austin Okerwa

WR — Skyline (Salt Lake City)

6-4, 205

★★ — 247 Sports

Not rated — Rivals

Productive at the high school level, Okerwa was added to the Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class on National Signing Day.

Tom Turpin

DE — Bonneville (Washington Terrace)

6-4, 240

Not rated — 247 Sports

Not rated — Rivals

Turpin joined the class officially on National Signing Day, though for months he shared his commitment to the USU program.

Turpin finished his high school career with 71 tackles and nine sacks (three in his senior season), per the Deseret News database.

Kyle Baker

TE — Green Canyon (Logan)

6-4, 205

★★★ — 247 Sports

Not rated — Rivals

Baker was a consistent part of Green Canyon’s offense, finishing his career with 74 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns, per the Deseret News database. As a senior, he had 32 receptions for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

Baker also drew interest from other in-state schools including BYU and Dixie State, according to 247 Sports.

✍️



Kyle Baker

TE

Green Canyon HS, UT#HurdEmUp22 pic.twitter.com/aDTQU4xxPQ — USU Football (@USUFootball) February 2, 2022

OT — Herriman (Herriman)

6-5, 285

Not rated – 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Hansen chose the Aggies over offers from BYU, Colorado State, San Jose State and New Mexico, among others. Utah State offered Hansen on March 2 and he committed July 5. Hansen was an integral part of a Mustangs team that went 6-6 last season, before falling short against Skyridge in the second round of the 6A state tournament.

Hansen and the rest of the Herriman offensive line helped four Mustangs rush for over 200 yards last season.

OT — Timpview (Provo)

6-4, 270

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Rated the 24th-best prospect in Utah, per 247 Sports’ composite rating, and the 146th-rated offensive tackle prospect in the country, Aloisio chose the Aggies over an offer from Nebraska. Sporting a 5.5 rating on Rivals (0.8315 on 247 Sports) Aloisio helped the T-Birds to a 7-5 record and a berth in the 5A state championship game as a junior.

OLB — West (Salt Lake City)

6-2, 230

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Rated the 36th-best prospect in Utah and the 180th-best linebacker in the country, per 247 Sports, Lotulelei was offered by Utah State on February 4 and committed on June 25. Lotulelei led the Highland Rams — he has since transferred to West High — as a junior with 50 tackles. The Rams lost to Spanish Fork in the first round of the 5A state tournament.

As a senior, Lotulelei racked up 47 tackles, three sacks and an interception for the Region 2 champion Panthers.

OT — Green Canyon (Logan)

6-6, 285

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Offered by UNLV, New Mexico and Utah State, Radford chose the hometown Aggies, following in the footsteps of his father Curt Radford. Radford has been a key cog on the Wolves’ offensive line, and in 2019-20 helped Green Canyon to a 5-5 overall record and a berth in the second round of the 4A state tournament.

✍️



Bryce Radford

OL

Green Canyon HS, UT#HurdEmUp22 pic.twitter.com/npA42M1KwI — USU Football (@USUFootball) February 2, 2022

OT — Mililani (Mililani, Hawaii)

6-5, 280

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Holding offers from Washington State, Hawaii, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State and Utah, Motuapuaka announced his commitment to the Utes on Aug. 30.

Motuapuaka decommitted from Utah on Dec. 12, however, switching his allegiance to Utah State, citing “a change of heart.”

A participant in the Polynesian Bowl, Motuapuaka is considered the 4th-best prospect in Hawaii and a top 150 offensive lineman prospect nationwide (118).

OLB — Northridge (Layton)

6-3, 185

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

The 30th-best recruit in the state of Utah, Fonoti-Maikui made an instant impact even as a freshman in 2018-19. In his first season playing high school football he tallied 18 tackles and an interception. He then took a leap forward as a sophomore and led the Northridge Knights with 77 tackles and three sacks.

As a junior, Fonoti-Maikui transferred to Layton, where he had regular double-digit tackle performances and dabbled at playing quarterback. Fonoti-Maikui was back at Northridge for his senior year and had a breakout season. While playing quarterback, he threw for 2,824 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 301 yards and seven touchdowns.

MJ Tafisi

LB — Alta (University of Washington)

6-0, 230

One of the top prospects in Utah in the Class of 2018, Tafisi returns to the Beehive State from Washington. In four seasons with the Huskies, Tafisi appeared in 22 games and tallied 20 tackles. He left the team during the 2021 season and entered the transfer portal.

✍️



MJ Tafisi

LB

University of Washington, WA #HurdEmUp22 pic.twitter.com/IxuuY1nVc1 — USU Football (@USUFootball) December 15, 2021

OLB — Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, Idaho)

6-3, 235

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

A combination linebacker/defensive end — he also plays tight end sparingly — Fitzgerald chose the Aggies over offers from BYU, Idaho State and Nevada, with reported interest from Boise State as well.

Rated the 83rd-best edge rusher in the country and 5th-best prospect in Idaho, Fitzgerald originally committed to BYU, before de-committing and then pledging to the Aggies. Per Hudl, Fitzgerald runs a 4.67 second 40 yard dash and benches 315 pounds.

✍️



Paul Fitzgerald

DE

Thunder Ridge HS, ID#HurdEmUp22 pic.twitter.com/6GBrdfUj2L — USU Football (@USUFootball) December 15, 2021

DL — Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, California)

6-4, 260

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Offered by the Aggies on April 8, Tomczyk committed to play his college football in Logan on June 27. Rated the 193rd-best prospect out of California by 247 Sports — he is the 204th-best defensive line prospect in the country — Tomczyk recorded 31 tackles and eight tackles for loss in six games played as a junior.

Utah State is the only school to have offered Tomczyk a scholarship thus far and he is the 13th member of the Aggies’ 2022 class.

✍️



Adam Tomczyk

DT

Los Alamitos HS, CA#HurdEmUp22 pic.twitter.com/VV58ybt3ls — USU Football (@USUFootball) December 15, 2021

ATH — Orem (Orem)

6-4, 200

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

The 38th-best prospect in the state of Utah in the 2022 class, Tuatagaloa was Utah State’s first commitment, choosing the Aggies over an offer from Morgan State.

A former Bingham Miner, Tuatagaloa transferred to Orem prior to last season. He proved to be a solid pass catcher for the Tigers, hauling in six receptions for 56 yards, an average of 9.33 yards per catch. His total receiving yardage was the fourth-most on the team.

As a senior, Tuatagaloa took over as the Tigers’ quarterback and threw for 1683 yards and 17 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also demonstrated some versatility, rushing for 222 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.93 yards per carry.

Anthony Switzer

S — Marion, Ark. (Arkansas State)

6-0, 205

A three-year player for Arkansas State, Switzer reunites with his former head coach Blake Anderson as a transfer for the Aggies.

For his career, Switzer has tallied 91 tackles and an interception.

✍️



Anthony Switzer

STRK

Arkansas State University, AR#HurdEmUp22 pic.twitter.com/8XYPEQZwiI — USU Football (@USUFootball) December 15, 2021

OL — Bingham (South Jordan)

6-4, 295

★★★ — 247 Sports

Not rated — Rivals

Rated the 14th-best prospect in Utah and the 52nd-best offensive line prospect in the country, per 247 Sports, Lapuaho chose the Aggies over offers from Utah, New Mexico and UNLV. He was offered by Utah State on May 21 and committed on July 2. Lapuaho helped the Miners to a 8-4 record and a run to the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament as a junior.

OL — Lehi (Lehi)

6-5, 285

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Rated the 34th-best prospect in Utah and the 96th-best offensive line prospect in the country, Andersen chose the Aggies over offers from Baylor, Indiana, Air Force and Army, among others.

Andersen took an official visit to Utah State the weekend of Dec. 12, was offered a scholarship and committed the next day.

As a senior, Anderson helped the Lehi Pioneers win the 5A state championship.

RB — Bellville (Bellville, Texas)

5-7, 170

Not rated — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

An all-purpose running back out of southeastern Texas, Briggs was offered by the Aggies on April 11, visited Logan on June 23 and committed on June 25. Per 247 Sports, Briggs was Texas District 12-4A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2018, was a Texas 12-4A-II first-team All-District selection at both running back and returner as a sophomore in 2019, and was Texas District 12-4A-II Utility Player of the Year as a junior in 2020.

A speedster, Briggs runs a 4.42 second 40-yard dash and a a 10.7 second 100 meter dash. He is the first offensive skill player to commit to the Aggies for 2022.

RB — Park City (Park City)

6-1, 215

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

Rated the 32nd-best prospect in Utah and the 125-best running back in the country, per 247 Sports, Alford chose the Aggies over offers from Air Force, Colorado State and Navy, among others.

As a junior last season, Alford rushed for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns according to the Deseret News statistical database, and added 30 receptions, 448 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Alford was expected to be a key contributor again for the Miners, as they moved up to the 5A classification, but he suffered season-ending injury in a season opening defeat against Wasatch.

✍️



Max Alford

LB

Park City HS, UT#HurdEmUp22 pic.twitter.com/YIuETP6vXe — USU Football (@USUFootball) December 15, 2021

OLB — Mesquite (Mesquite, Texas)

6-2, 200

Not rated — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

The second linebacker to commit to Utah State during this recruiting cycle — Fonoti-Maikui was the first — Williams has only one FBS scholarship offer and that came from Aggies, back on May 3. He committed to Utah State on June 9, becoming the eighth member of the class at that time.

Williams has a 5.3 overall prospect rating per Rivals, and is not rated by 247 Sports.

As a junior at Mesquite High School, Williams showed great versatility from his outside linebacker position, playing behind both three-man and four-man fronts, where he was often asked to rush the quarterback.

QB — Spring (Spring, Texas)

6-1, 187

Not rated — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

A pro-style quarterback, Davenport chose the Aggies over interest from Houston Baptist, Lamar and Texas Southern. As a junior last season, Davenport was named District 14-6A Overall MVP after leading Spring High School to an undefeated regular season. Davenport threw for 3459 yards and 36 touchdowns with only three interceptions, while also rushing for 680 yards and seven scores. He was offered by the Aggies on June 21 and committed on June 25.

Gurvan Hall Jr.

S — West Palm Beach, Fla (Miami)

6-0, 192

A four-star prospect coming out of high school, Hall Jr. played four seasons at Miami before signing with Utah State on Wednesday (he had not previously publicly announced his commitment).

In 36 career games for the Hurricanes, Hall Jr. tallied 36 tackles, two sacks and an interception.