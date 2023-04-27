The final mock drafts are in. What BYU, Utah and local players are projected to be NFL draft picks?
Eight or more prospects with Utah ties could hear their names be called
Last year, there were three Utah ties taken in the entirety of the 2022 NFL draft.
The number of Utah ties selected in this year’s draft could potentially triple that number, if draft experts are to be believed.
Just like last year, there’s a first-round talent from the state in Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.
Beyond that, there’s several other draftable players from both Utah and BYU, as well as a trio of prospects who played their high school ball in Utah and collegiately out of state.
Here’s where five recent seven-round mock drafts have predicted for Utah ties to get drafted:
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 1, No. 21 overall to Los Angeles Chargers.
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 1, No. 13 overall to Green Bay Packers.
- Pro Football Focus: Round 1, No. 26 overall to Dallas Cowboys.
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 1, No. 21 overall to Los Angeles Chargers.
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Round 2, No. 38 overall to Las Vegas Raiders.
Brugler said: “Justin Herbert would love to see this projection come to fruition on draft night because it would give him arguably the best pure pass catcher in the entire draft.”
Miller said: “Kincaid, who recently recovered from a back injury, is the best threat in this tight end class when it comes to creating space in his route tree. ‘There’s definitely some [George] Kittle to his game,’ one AFC scout told me, ‘but he’s not there yet as a blocker.’”
Pro Football Focus said: “If the Cowboys take a tight end in Round 1, he needs to add a dimension to the offense. Kincaid’s ability to stretch the seam and present mismatches against linebackers and safeties does exactly that.”
Reuter said: “Justin Herbert played very well his rookie year when he had Hunter Henry as his safety valve at tight end. Kincaid has similar attributes as Henry, who has since moved on to New England, and will pressure defenses that are already worried about covering Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.”
Iyer said: “The Raiders did sign Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard after trading Darren Waller and knowing Foster Moreau isn’t available, but both are stopgaps and not the special athletic target Kincaid can be for McDaniels.”
Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 3, No. 76 overall to New England Patriots.
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 3, No. 73 overall to Houston Texans.
- Pro Football Focus: Round 3, No. 86 overall to Baltimore Ravens.
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 4, No. 104 overall to Houston Texans.
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Round 2, No. 36 overall to Los Angeles Rams.
Miller said: “The Texans drafted Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre last year, but adding a certified menace at slot corner is a must for DeMeco Ryans’ scheme. Phillips had six interceptions last season.”
Pro Football Focus said: “After adding an outside cornerback with their first pick, the Ravens go back to the cornerback well with their second pick. While Phillips might not have lit up the offseason with his size and speed, he produced an 86.3 PFF coverage grade last year and could be a fit both inside and out in the NFL.”
Iyer said: “The Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins and need to think about replacing him with another playmaking corner. Phillips was very productive in college and fits Raheem Morris’ scheme well for a smaller corner.”
Siaki Ika, DT, East High
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 3, No. 80 overall to Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 3, No. 85 overall to Los Angeles Chargers.
- Pro Football Focus: Round 2, No. 49 overall to Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 3, No. 98 overall to Cleveland Browns.
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Round 2, No. 32 overall to Pittsburgh Steelers.
Miller said: “The middle of the Chargers’ defense is a yearly need, and it finally gets addressed with a starter-level talent in the early rounds. Ika is 6-3 and 335 pounds and has flashed Vita Vea-like upside.”
Pro Football Focus said: “Ika has enough quickness to be more of a pass-rush threat than you would expect from a 330-plus-pound nose tackle. He would be competing for a role as a rookie with Montravius Adams, who has struggled against the run at that spot in Pittsburgh.”
Iyer said: “The Steelers are weak at the nose in their 3-4 and Ika has drawn comparisons to five-time Pro Bowler Casey Hampton with the way he can control the action against the run inside.”
Blake Freeland, OT, BYU and Herriman High
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 4, No. 117 overall to New England Patriots.
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 4, No. 122 overall to Kansas City Chiefs.
- Pro Football Focus: Round 3, No. 95 overall to Kansas City Chiefs.
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 3, No. 99 overall to San Francisco 49ers.
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Round 3, No. 69 overall to Los Angeles Rams.
Miller said: “Kansas City has a potential need at right tackle, and Freeland — coming from Andy Reid’s alma mater — has elite movement ability at 6-8 and 302 pounds. He would give Lucas Niang a run for his money as the starting right tackle for the reigning Super Bowl champs.”
Pro Football Focus said: “Freeland is more of a project at this stage, but he’s too freaky of an athlete at 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds to not at least take a flier on in the third round.”
Iyer said: “Freeland is a natural big run blocker whose size and athleticism can be refined well for pass protection. The Rams need to develop strong depth behind Joe Noteboom and Rob Havenstein.”
Jaren Hall, QB, BYU and Maple Mountain High
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 4, No. 122 overall to Kansas City Chiefs.
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 3, No. 65 overall to Houston Texans.
- Pro Football Focus: Round 7, No. 254 overall to New York Giants.
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 5, No. 170 overall to Green Bay Packers.
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Round 4, No. 123 overall to Seattle Seahawks.
Brugler said: “The BYU connection between Andy Reid and Hall is a fun story, but I’m told the Chiefs ‘love’ Hall’s skill set. Kansas City understands the importance of the backup quarterback, so much so that the Chiefs might even make this pick a round earlier.”
Miller said: “The Texans passed on quarterbacks in the first two rounds, but they can take a flier on a developmental prospect who fits Bobby Slowik’s scheme. Hall is an older prospect (25) but has good arm strength, mobility and processing speed.”
Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 5, No. 171 overall to Los Angeles Rams.
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 6, No. 186 overall to Tennessee Titans.
- Pro Football Focus: Round 5, No. 159 overall to Detroit Lions.
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 2, No. 48 overall to Detroit Lions.
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Round 3, No. 70 overall to Las Vegas Raiders.
Pro Football Focus said: “Sewell is a throwback linebacker who joins his brother Penei as a young prospect at only 20 years old.”
Iyer said: “Sewell is a tough and active playmaking machine the Raiders could use to further boost their defense on the second level.”
Braeden Daniels, G/T, Utah
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 5, No. 157 to Baltimore Ravens.
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 5, No. 148 overall to Chicago Bears.
- Pro Football Focus: Round 5, No. 174 overall to Las Vegas Raiders.
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 4, No. 130 overall to Buffalo Bills.
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Round 6, No. 194 overall to Detroit Lions.
Pro Football Focus said: “Daniels brings high-end athleticism and an unrefined approach to the Raiders’ offensive line room. He has extensive experience at guard and tackle. He could be a good match for a Vegas team that pulls its linemen more than most.”
Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 5, No. 155 overall to San Francisco 49ers.
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 5, No. 176 overall to Indianapolis Colts.
- Pro Football Focus: Round 7, No. 222 overall to San Francisco 49ers.
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 6, No. 191 overall to Los Angeles Rams.
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Round 4, No. 127 to Jacksonville Jaguars.
Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Not selected.
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 7, No. 222 overall to San Francisco 49ers.
- Pro Football Focus: Round 6, No. 212 overall to Dallas Cowboys.
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Not selected.
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Not selected.
Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Not selected.
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Not selected.
- Pro Football Focus: Round 7, No. 256 overall to Green Bay Packers.
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 6, No. 207 overall to New York Jets.
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Not selected.
Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Not selected.
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Not selected.
- Pro Football Focus: Not selected.
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 7, No. 230 overall to Houston Texans.
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Not selected.
One final note
One mock draft, from Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, had former Utah running back Tavion Thomas being selected in the fourth round (No. 103 overall). Earlier this month, Thomas, the Utes’ leading rusher the past two seasons, was arrested for investigation of two incidents of domestic violence.