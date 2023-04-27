The final mock drafts are in. What BYU, Utah and local players are projected to be NFL draft picks?

Last year, there were three Utah ties taken in the entirety of the 2022 NFL draft.

The number of Utah ties selected in this year’s draft could potentially triple that number, if draft experts are to be believed.

Just like last year, there’s a first-round talent from the state in Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Beyond that, there’s several other draftable players from both Utah and BYU, as well as a trio of prospects who played their high school ball in Utah and collegiately out of state.

Here’s where five recent seven-round mock drafts have predicted for Utah ties to get drafted:

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Brugler said: “Justin Herbert would love to see this projection come to fruition on draft night because it would give him arguably the best pure pass catcher in the entire draft.”

Miller said: “Kincaid, who recently recovered from a back injury, is the best threat in this tight end class when it comes to creating space in his route tree. ‘There’s definitely some [George] Kittle to his game,’ one AFC scout told me, ‘but he’s not there yet as a blocker.’”

Pro Football Focus said: “If the Cowboys take a tight end in Round 1, he needs to add a dimension to the offense. Kincaid’s ability to stretch the seam and present mismatches against linebackers and safeties does exactly that.”

Reuter said: “Justin Herbert played very well his rookie year when he had Hunter Henry as his safety valve at tight end. Kincaid has similar attributes as Henry, who has since moved on to New England, and will pressure defenses that are already worried about covering Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.”

Iyer said: “The Raiders did sign Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard after trading Darren Waller and knowing Foster Moreau isn’t available, but both are stopgaps and not the special athletic target Kincaid can be for McDaniels.”

Utah defensive back Clark Phillips III participates in the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Utah practice facility on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

​​Miller said: “The Texans drafted Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre last year, but adding a certified menace at slot corner is a must for DeMeco Ryans’ scheme. Phillips had six interceptions last season.”

Pro Football Focus said: “After adding an outside cornerback with their first pick, the Ravens go back to the cornerback well with their second pick. While Phillips might not have lit up the offseason with his size and speed, he produced an 86.3 PFF coverage grade last year and could be a fit both inside and out in the NFL.”

Iyer said: “The Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins and need to think about replacing him with another playmaking corner. Phillips was very productive in college and fits Raheem Morris’ scheme well for a smaller corner.”

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Siaki Ika, DT, East High

Miller said: “The middle of the Chargers’ defense is a yearly need, and it finally gets addressed with a starter-level talent in the early rounds. Ika is 6-3 and 335 pounds and has flashed Vita Vea-like upside.”

Pro Football Focus said: “Ika has enough quickness to be more of a pass-rush threat than you would expect from a 330-plus-pound nose tackle. He would be competing for a role as a rookie with Montravius Adams, who has struggled against the run at that spot in Pittsburgh.”

Iyer said: “The Steelers are weak at the nose in their 3-4 and Ika has drawn comparisons to five-time Pro Bowler Casey Hampton with the way he can control the action against the run inside.”

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Erin Hooley, Associated Press

Blake Freeland, OT, BYU and Herriman High

Miller said: “Kansas City has a potential need at right tackle, and Freeland — coming from Andy Reid’s alma mater — has elite movement ability at 6-8 and 302 pounds. He would give Lucas Niang a run for his money as the starting right tackle for the reigning Super Bowl champs.”

Pro Football Focus said: “Freeland is more of a project at this stage, but he’s too freaky of an athlete at 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds to not at least take a flier on in the third round.”

Iyer said: “Freeland is a natural big run blocker whose size and athleticism can be refined well for pass protection. The Rams need to develop strong depth behind Joe Noteboom and Rob Havenstein.”

BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes during the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU and Maple Mountain High

Brugler said: “The BYU connection between Andy Reid and Hall is a fun story, but I’m told the Chiefs ‘love’ Hall’s skill set. Kansas City understands the importance of the backup quarterback, so much so that the Chiefs might even make this pick a round earlier.”

Miller said: “The Texans passed on quarterbacks in the first two rounds, but they can take a flier on a developmental prospect who fits Bobby Slowik’s scheme. Hall is an older prospect (25) but has good arm strength, mobility and processing speed.”

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Michael Conroy, Associated Press

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High

Pro Football Focus said: “Sewell is a throwback linebacker who joins his brother Penei as a young prospect at only 20 years old.”

Iyer said: “Sewell is a tough and active playmaking machine the Raiders could use to further boost their defense on the second level.”

Utah’s Braeden Daniels participates in the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Utah practice facility on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Braeden Daniels, G/T, Utah

Pro Football Focus said: “Daniels brings high-end athleticism and an unrefined approach to the Raiders’ offensive line room. He has extensive experience at guard and tackle. He could be a good match for a Vegas team that pulls its linemen more than most.”

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Tyler Kaufman, Associated Press

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua catches a ball for a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in an NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High

Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

Washington State running back Max Borghi, left, tries to get away form BYU defensive back Kaleb Hayes during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU

One final note

One mock draft, from Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, had former Utah running back Tavion Thomas being selected in the fourth round (No. 103 overall). Earlier this month, Thomas, the Utes’ leading rusher the past two seasons, was arrested for investigation of two incidents of domestic violence.