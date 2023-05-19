High school baseball: Skyrdige defeats Davis to maintain hope of making a 6A title run

Skyridge defeated Davis 7-2 on Friday and is back in the 6A bracket play after last year’s season was cut short by Pleasant Grove in its Super Regional matchup.

It’s been a successful year so far for the Falcons, who ended the regular season with a 17-5 record and earned the first seed in this year’s 6A tournament.

However, with success comes expectations, and the expectations are clear: Skyridge wants to take home its first state baseball title.

But before the Falcons secured a spot in the 6A bracket, they needed to beat Davis in a best-of-three super regional series.

Skyridge dominated its matchup with Davis, beating the Darts in back-to-back games by a combined score of 18-3.

“We are just letting our guys play,” said Skyridge head coach Ryan Robinson. “Last year we played Pleasant Grove because of how the seeding worked out. Pleasant Grove beat us.

“These guys have had that in the back of their heads for a long time and wanted to get to the big stage and play on that field. With the way guys are playing and swinging the bat right now, I like our chances against anybody. They’re tough, we have great leadership, our seniors are great and they’ve been mentoring the younger guys and are not afraid of the moment.”

Skyridge senior Dalton Young was a standout for the Falcons Friday. Young hit a home run with three RBIs in the second inning, which gave the Falcons a 4-0 lead.

Young says his team is hungry to make a championship run.

“Obviously, the expectation is to win. We all want to win but also want to just have fun,” said Young.

“We’re out here to play and have fun, and to do that as a team. I’ve been playing with these guys for four years now and we’re just doing our best.”

With seven seniors on the roster, Skyridge has the advantage of experience and leadership on its side.

“We’ve got nine guys who are leaders,” said Young. “If one guy has an off day, then the other eight are going to pick him up.

“It’s great because if you have an off day, you know you have the boys to pick you up. Everyone has each other’s backs right now and that’s what it takes if we want to take it all the way.”

Robinson said that while the Falcons expect to win, he also expects having fun to be an emphasis for his team.

“Our motto is having fun; we’re going to have fun,” said Robinson. “Everybody says ‘one game at a time’ but our guys know that we want to win a state championship.

“That’s why we’re going down there, so we don’t hide from that fact, but baseball is a game where you need to take a pitch at a time and all those clichés, but I want our guys to have fun. They’re having fun, they’re swinging the bat, and having fun with each other. Guys are making fun of each other with the perfect ratio of not going too far but having fun and being brothers and competing together.”

Skyridge will get a chance for revenge against Pleasant Grove on Day 1 of the 6A bracket play, when the Falcons will face the Vikings at UCCU Ballpark at Utah Valley University.

