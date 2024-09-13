Ron Howard, left, and Henry Winkler at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

On Monday, the Television Academy released a list of 56 stars who will make appearances as presenters at the 76th Emmy Awards hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy on Sunday, Sept. 15.

“The diverse lineup of talent represents critically acclaimed television series, Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres, and Emmy nominees — all tapped to celebrate television excellence on the esteemed awards show,” per the Television Academy.

The latest Emmys ceremony in January of this year focused on cast reunions for the presenters of awards, per Variety.

According to Variety, this weekend’s Emmys will focus on individual characters to celebrate TV differently than in the Emmys in January. There will still be some reunions, but not as many as at the previous ceremony.

Related Everything to know about the 2024 Emmy Awards

Will there be special appearances at the Emmys?

Ron Howard and Henry Winkler are set to reunite and reminisce in honor of the 50th anniversary of the show “Happy Days”.

There could also be another memorable cast reunion. According to Variety, “although the producers didn’t confirm a ‘The West Wing’ tribute, they hinted at another ‘big one.’ It’s not hard to deduce what they’re talking about. It’s the 25th anniversary of ‘The West Wing.’”

The list of presenters includes “West Wing” stars Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney and Richard Shiff.

A few other notable presenters from the Television Academy’s list include Dick Van Dyke, Maya Rudolph, Reba McIntire, George Lopez and Viola Davis.

Along with longtime established superstars, there are a few presenters who are newer to the scene, including Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicola Coughlan.

Which presenters are also nominees?

There are a few stars on the Television Academy’s presenter list who are pulling double duty at the show and are also nominated for awards.

Here is a list of those presenters and their nominations, per the Television Academy:

Christine Baranski, outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Matt Bomer, outstanding actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Lily Gladstone, outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Selena Gomez, outstanding actress in a comedy series

Jimmy Kimmel, outstanding talk series

Greta Lee, outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Steve Martin, outstanding actor in a comedy series

Nava Mau, outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Martin Short, outstanding actor in a comedy series

Jean Smart, outstanding actress in a comedy series

Kristen Wiig, outstanding actress in a comedy series

Who is making a special appearance at the Emmys?

In addition to the list of presenters, the Television Academy announced that Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medalist rugby player Ilona Maher will be making special appearances.

Who is performing at the Emmys?

According to Variety, Emmys producer Jesse Collins revealed that Jelly Roll will be performing for the show’s In Memoriam segment.

Jelly Roll will be taking a break from his tour for this Emmys performance.