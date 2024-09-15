The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off Sunday night at The Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy.
“The Bear” and “Shōgun” lead the way with more than 20 nominations each — with “The Bear” breaking the record for scoring the most Emmy nominations in a single year for a comedy series. “The Bear” was nominated for 23 awards, including best actor, best actress and comedy series.
The Emmys run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. MDT. The award show airs live on ABC.
Here are the 2024 Emmy Winners
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- Paul Rudd, “Only Murders In The Building”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live.”
Supporting actor in a drama series
- Winner: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
- Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
- Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
- Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Winner: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadow”
- Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Winner: Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Meryl Streep, “Only Murders In The Building”
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Winner: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
- Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
- Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
- Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
- Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
- Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Winner: Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
- Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”
Outstanding reality or competition series
- Winner: “The Traitors”
- “The Amazing Race”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series
- Winner: Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”
- Aja Naomi King, “Lessons In Chemistry”
- Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”