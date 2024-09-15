Emmy statues appear on stage at the 70th Primetime Emmy nominations announcement in Los Angeles on July 12, 2018.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off Sunday night at The Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy.

“The Bear” and “Shōgun” lead the way with more than 20 nominations each — with “The Bear” breaking the record for scoring the most Emmy nominations in a single year for a comedy series. “The Bear” was nominated for 23 awards, including best actor, best actress and comedy series.

The Emmys run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. MDT. The award show airs live on ABC.

Here are the 2024 Emmy Winners

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders In The Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Winner: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Lead actor in a comedy series

Winner: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadow”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Winner: Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders In The Building”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Winner: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Lead actress in a comedy series

Winner: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Outstanding reality or competition series

Winner: “The Traitors”

“The Traitors” “The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series