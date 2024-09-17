This image released by FX shows Hiroyuki Sanada in a scene from "Shogun." The Japanese period piece has received praise for its production and dedication to cultural authenticity.

“Shōgun” emerged as a standout series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, earning 25 nominations and winning 18 awards, setting a record for the most Emmy wins by a single series in one year.

The Japan-based period drama marked historic achievements at the Emmys, becoming the first majority non-English-language series to win outstanding drama series.

Additionally, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai made history as the first Japanese actors to win in the lead actor and actress categories in a drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sanada, who also served as a producer on “Shōgun,” follows in the footsteps of Lee Jung-jae, who became the first Asian to win lead actor in a drama series for his 2022 role in “Squid Game.”

Sawai is the first Asian actress to win in her award’s category.

The success of ‘Shōgun’ was celebrated throughout the industry.

“It was an East-meets-West dream project, with respect,” Sanada said in his award acceptance speech. “‘Shōgun’ taught me that when people work together, we can make a miracle. We can create a better future together. Thank you so much!”

In her acceptance speech Sawai, who struggled to hold back tears, recognized the role her mother played in leading her to this achievement and dedicated her win to “all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone.”

According to The New York Times, “Shōgun” also marks a major achievement for FX, the network behind the series, which had never won an Emmy for a drama series despite years of critical praise for its programming.

Sanada and Sawai both expressed gratitude to FX for supporting the project. Their sentiment was echoed by Justin Marks, a producer and writer on “Shōgun,” who accepted the Emmy for outstanding drama series.

“You guys greenlit a very expensive, subtitled, Japanese period piece whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition,” Marks said. “I have no idea why you did that, but thank you for your faith in this incredible team.”

Who are Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai?

Sanada’s acting career spans nearly six decades, beginning at age five when he starred in “Game of Chance” as the son of famed Japanese actor and martial artist Sonny Chiba, per IMDb.

Over the years, Sanada has become one of Japan’s most respected actors, known for roles in films like “The Twilight Samurai” and “The Last Samurai.”

His work culminated in his dual role as actor and producer in “Shōgun,” where he prioritized cultural authenticity throughout the project.

“When I came to Hollywood, my mission was to show our culture correctly. If there was a wall between East and West, I want to break it down,” Sanada told USA Today. “So yes, dreams come true.”

Before Sawai’s acclaimed performance in “Shōgun,” she began her career as a member of the J-pop group Faky.

She left the group in 2018 to focus on acting, according to People, landing a role in “F9: The Fast Saga” and later appearing in “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” and “Pachinko” on Apple TV+.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she would reunite with her bandmates, Sawai said, “I don’t think so. I mean, I’m so happy doing what I’m doing right now.”

“I’m glad that I had that experience, but I left for a reason,” she added.