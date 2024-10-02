Daniel Day-Lewis, left, and wife Rebecca Miller attend a special screening of "She Came to Me" at Metrograph on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. Day-Lewis, who previously announced he was done with acting, is returning to the screen in "Anemone," which is directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis.

Daniel Day-Lewis, who previously announced he was done with acting, is returning to the screen to act in a movie directed by his son.

After making the film “Phantom Thread” in 2017, Day-Lewis said he was quitting acting, per CNN.

On Tuesday, the film “Anemone” was announced by Focus Features and Plan B, which are partnering on the project. This film will be the directorial debut for Day-Lewis’ son, Ronan Day-Lewis, and will star Daniel Day-Lewis.

What is ‘Anemone’?

The film “Anemone” was co-written by Daniel Day-Lewis and his son Ronan Day-Lewis, per People.

Daniel Day-Lewis will star in the film alongside Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

The script, written by the father-son duo, explores family bonds focusing on fathers, sons and brothers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to People, Focus Features Chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement, “We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator. They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B.”

Who is Ronan Day-Lewis?

Daniel Day-Lewis’ son Ronan Day-Lewis is a 26-year-old filmmaker and painter. He previously exhibited his art in New York and has a new solo exhibition in Hong Kong, per The Hollywood Reporter.

He previously directed the short film “The Sheep and The Wolf” and the music video “Snow and Sun”

Ronan Day-Lewis is the second of Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller’s three sons.

What is Daniel Day-Lewis best known for?

According to People, Daniel Day-Lewis is a three-time Oscar winner. He won the Academy Award for best actor for “My Left Foot,” “There Will Be Blood” and “Lincoln.”

He was the first person to win three Academy Awards for best actor.

Daniel Day-Lewis’ other notable films include “The Age of Innocence,” “Gangs of New York” and “Phantom.”