Female giant panda "Jia Jia," one of two giant pandas from China, is seen in its enclosure on Monday, Oct. 29, 2012, in Singapore.

The pandas are back. Two pandas were flown in Tuesday to live in the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. Their arrival is notable because earlier this year, the U.S. had to return three pandas to China from the zoo due to an “expiring loan agreement between the U.S. and China,” according to Georgetown University.

Ground crew walk up to a FedEx cargo plane carrying giant pandas from China after it landed at Dulles International Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Sterling, Va. | Kevin Wolf

The U.S. and China were able to find an agreement in order to continue the “panda diplomacy” program that allows the U.S. to exhibit pandas on American soil, per USA Today.

Here’s what we know about the pandas, according to CBS News:

Bao Li: a 3-year-old male who was born in Sichuan and whose mother was born at the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in 2013.

a 3-year-old male who was born in Sichuan and whose mother was born at the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in 2013. Qing Bao: 3-year-old female who will be loaned to the U.S.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare for the pandas’ arrival, and we’re thrilled to welcome Bao Li and Qing Bao to Washington, D.C., the only place you can see giant pandas for free in the nation,” said Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of NZCBI, per a release.

In honor of the pandas’ fateful return to the U.S., here are eight more places to find more panda content.

