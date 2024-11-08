A fan pays tribute to late singer Liam Payne, former member of the British boyband One Direction, in Treptower Park in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. Three people have been charged in connection to Payne’s death for “illicit conduct,” according to Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office.

Three people have been charged in connection to singer Liam Payne’s death for “illicit conduct,” according to an investigation report from Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office.

Payne, a former member of the band One Direction, died on Oct. 16 in Argentina “after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo,” an initial police statement said, per the Buenos Aires Times.

Following Payne’s death, and investigation was launched, which revealed the singer had “multiple substances” in his body at the time of his death, as previously reported by The Deseret News.

The prosecutor’s office reported though the investigation, “illicit conduct was discovered from which three people were charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics.” Arrests for these individuals were requested last Friday.

One of the individuals charged is “the person who accompanied the artist on a daily basis during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires,” said the report. They were charged with “crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death.”

A hotel employee who supplied the singer with cocaine during his stay was also charged. The final individual charged is a “drug supplier” who provided Payne with drugs twice on Oct. 14, the report said.

Prior to Payne’s death, hotel staff requested police assistance with “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol,” per CNN.

The hotel manager noted in a call to police that Payne’s room included a balcony and said “we’re a little afraid that he’ll do something,” according to CNN.

Toxicology report: Payne died from ‘multiple trauma’

Final results from Payne’s toxicology report found that “in the moments before his death and in the period of at least his last 72 hours, Payne only had traces of polydrug use of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body.”

Thanatologists who performed the autopsy concluded Payne’s death was caused by “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage” as a result of falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room.

The autopsy ruled out “self-harm of any kind and/or physical intervention by third parties.”

“The victim did not adopt a reflex posture to protect (himself) from the fall, so, for the moment, it can be inferred that (he) may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness,” per the report.

“Those substances included ‘pink cocaine’ — a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others — as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack. An improvised aluminum pipe to ingest drugs was also found in his hotel room,” according to ABC News.

In wake of Payne’s death, his former One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson said they were “devastated” by the news.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” the former band members wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”