For two consecutive weekends, “The Minecraft Movie,” has dominated at the box office, grossing more than $565 million in ticket sales worldwide, per Box Office Mojo — making it the highest-performing movie of the year so far.

Heading into Easter weekend, “The Minecraft Movie” is likely to continue its streak of success. But if you, like a large chunk of moviegoers, have already seen the movie-of-the-moment, there are plenty more family friendly options in theaters over the holiday weekend.

Faith-centered movies “King of Kings” and “The Chosen” are a couple of the family friendly movie options for theaters this weekend.

Here are movies you can see in theaters over Easter weekend.

‘The Chosen’ Season 5

“The Chosen: Last Supper” is the fifth season of the biblical drama, all episodes of the season will be available in theaters over Easter weekend.

“Last Supper” features scenes from Holy Week, including the triumphal entry, the last supper, Jesus turning tables at the temple and the betrayal of Judas.

“In this season, you’re going to see these big, epic moments that we all know and we’ve all heard about — but especially you’re going to get to see the intimacy and the authenticity and the relationships," Jenkins told the Deseret News.

Rating: TV-PG

‘A Minecraft Movie’

Based on the video game Minecraft, “The Minecraft Movie,” follows a group of misfits who are sucked into a strange cubic universe called Overworld.

To return home, the group must follow a crafter named Steve (Jack Black) on a magic-filled quest and learn to navigate the unusual terrain.

Rating: PG

‘The King of Kings’

British author Charles Dickens (Kenneth Branagh) narrates the story of Jesus Christ (Oscar Isaac) with his spirited son, Walter (Roman Griffin Davis).

As he hears the stories of Jesus unfold, Walter uses his imagination to walk next to Jesus during the telling of his ministry.

Rating: PG

‘The Amateur’

CIA decoder Charlie Heller (Rami Malek) seeks vengeance when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack.

Charlie relies on his brains — which make up for his lack of brawn — while on a dangerous mission to track down the people responsible for his wife’s death.

Rating: PG-13

‘Sneaks’

Edson (Swae Lee), a high school student, is thrilled when he wins a fresh pair of designer sneakers in a raffle. Before he can take the shoes home, a devious collector (Laurence Fishburne) attempts to buy the sneakers off him, and Edson refuses.

The collector steals the shoes, Maxine (Chloe Bailey) and Ty (Anthony Mackie) — which manage to escape and begin a journey through the chaotic streets of New York City.

Rating: PG

‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’

Eccentric millionaire, Charles (Tim Key), pays a large sum of cash to bring two former bandmates to the remote Wallis Island to play a private reunion show — except half the band, Herb McGwyer (Tom Basden), arrives under the assumption he is performing solo.

Tensions rise when Herb’s former lover and second half of the band, Nell Mortimer (Carrey Mulligan), arrives on the island with her husband, Michael (Akemnji Ndifornyen).

Rating: PG-13

‘Snow White’

In this live-action retelling of Disney’s “Snow White,” when Snow White (Rachel Zegler) learns the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot) has conspired to kill her, she flees to the woods where she finds refuge in the cottage inhabited by seven dwarfs.

A group of palace guards attempt to hunt Snow White down, but she is provided protection from woodland bandits.

Rating: PG