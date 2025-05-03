Some people might say the best part of sports is winning, bringing home the gold, or even dominating the competition.

However, sports movies show us it’s much more than just what happens on the field or court; it’s about perseverance, dedication, teamwork and personal transformation. It’s these stories that push their viewers to be more than what we are.

So here are some inspiring sports movies and where to watch them.

31 inspirational sports movies

‘Forever Strong’ (2008)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Peacock

Rick Penning (Sean Faris) is a rugby star in Flagstaff, Arizona, but when a drunk driving accident causes him to have to serve time at a juvenile detention center in Utah, Rick starts to learn more than just rugby while playing for the Highland rugby team under head coach, Larry Gelwix (Gary Cole).

Inspired by a variety of true stories, “Forever Strong” shows how Gelwix’s coaching philosophy that led the team to 19 national titles but also transformed boys into men.

“Kia Kaha” has been a common phrase in my family since the moment we all watched this movie as a constant reminder to each of us to be forever strong.

‘Remember the Titans’ (2000)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Disney+

This is one of my all-time favorite sports movies to watch.

In 1971 at T.C. Williams High School, football was everything. But when the school was forced to integrate, things got tense on and off the field.

Amid the tension, Coach Boone (Denzel Washington) is tasked with finding a way to help his players, Black and white, rise above their differences and become a team to remember.

‘Miracle’ (2004)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Disney+

While it may be easy to find the best players, finding the right ones and getting them to become a world-class hockey team is a different kind of challenge.

Based on a true story, “Miracle” tells the story of player-turned-coach Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell) as he strives to lead a team of college athletes to become a world-class hockey team to defeat the Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

‘The Perfect Game’ (2009)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

When a group of boys from Monterrey, Mexico, dream of playing baseball in America, they never expected the challenges and triumphs that would come along the way.

Based on a true story, “Perfect Game” tells the inspiring story of Angel Macias (Jake T. Austin) and his teammates’ journey to becoming the first non-U.S. team to win the 1957 Little League World Series with the help of their coach, Cesar Faz (Clifton Collins Jr).

‘Hoosiers’ (1986)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Being the new face in a small town isn’t always easy and for coach Norman Dale — played by the late Gene Hackman — being the new basketball coach with a past and recruiting the local drunk, Shooter (Dennis Hopper), as his assistant coach, things don’t get any easier.

“Hoosiers” is a classic redemption story of a small-town high school basketball team that becomes big time contenders for the Indiana state championship in the 1950s.

‘The Blind Side’ (2009)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw and Quinton Aaron, “The Blind Side” tells the story of Michael Oher (Aaron), who goes from being a shy, homeless boy with a traumatizing past to a first-round NFL draft pick.

This movie is sure to bring tears to your eyes as you watch the small act of a family giving a boy a place to sleep for the night turn into giving him a life worth living.

‘Cinderella Man’ (2005)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Rent on AppleTV

Inspired by a true story from the depths of the Great Depression, Russell Crowe stars as Jim Braddock, a washed-up boxer who — after rediscovering what he’s fighting for — gets a second chance to become the heavyweight champion of the world, according to IMDb.

Braddock’s story shows that when you get knocked down, it’s what you‘re fighting for that will give you the strength to get up and keep fighting.

‘The Boys in the Boat’ (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Another Depression-era film based on a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “The Boys in the Boat” depicts the inspiring story of the University of Washington rowing team and their journey to competing for the gold medal at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany.

The story of this rowing team is inspiring as they overcome not only physical, but also mental and emotional challenges along their journey to a gold medal.

‘Young Woman and the Sea’ (2024)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Leaving the lightsaber behind and heading to the 1920s, Daisy Ridley stars in “Young Woman and the Sea” as Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle — the first woman to swim the English Channel.

Even before she ever steps in the water, Trudy proved that she was stronger than she looked. Her journey across the channel wasn’t just a story for the history books but one that changed the course of women’s sports forever.

‘A League of Their Own’ (1992)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Tubi

With the men away during World War II, Dottie (Geena Davis) and her younger sister Kit (Lori Petty) join the first all-female baseball league. However, things get difficult when the sisters start to have their own rivalry brewing.

“A League of Their Own” has plenty of laughs and tears from Tom Hanks, playing team manager Jimmy Dugan, and the other women in the cast, and is sure to be a new favorite for you and your family.

‘Soul Surfer’ (2011)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Teenager Bethany Hamilton (AnnaSophia Robb), a naturally talented competitive surfer, was surfing off the North Shore of Hawaii when she was attacked by a shark, causing her to lose her arm and a future in the sport she loved.

However, with the help of her parents (Helen Hunt, Dennis Quaid), Bethany is determined to return to competition and rediscovers her love for the sport.

‘King Richard’ (2021)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Max

Today, the Williams sisters are household names in the world of tennis but in this sports drama it is their father, Richard (Will Smith), who has a moment in the spotlight.

“King Richard” gives you an inside look at how Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) became the amazing players they are with the help of their father’s 78-page plan to make them champions, according to IMDb.

‘The Greatest Game Ever Played’ (2005)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Disney+

It’s not very often that you get the chance to meet your idol, let alone compete against them, but in 1913 that is just what Francis Ouimet (Shia LaBeouf) did.

“The Greatest Game Ever Played” portrays the true story of the beginnings of Francis’ career where he was first employed as a caddy at the Brookline Country Club and was able to fine-tune his skills to take on the British 1900 U.S. Open champion, Harry Vandon (Stephen Dillane), according to Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Rudy’ (1993)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Netflix

When you‘re told your dreams are too far out of reach, it can be discouraging. But for Rudy, it’s time to work a little harder.

“Rudy” is another inspiringly true story about Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger (Sean Astin), who — despite being told he’s too small — has a dream to play college football at Notre Dame and will do anything to get there.

‘The Karate Kid’ (1984)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Hulu

Moving from New Jersey to Los Angeles becomes that much harder when teenager Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) attracts the attention of the school bully and karate star. But with the help of the handyman, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), Daniel is able to learn how to fight back.

“The Karate Kid” is a classic that will have you quoting “wax on, wax off” and “Daniel-san,” but it’s the life lessons from Mr. Miyagi that will inspire you to change your life and pursue your dreams.

‘Cool Runnings’ (1993)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Disney+

After Jamaican sprinter Derice Bannock (Leon) is disqualified during the Summer Olympic trials, another opportunity to go to the Olympics arises, but on the other extreme.

“Cool Runnings” is based on the true story of the first Jamaican bobsled team. This comedic saga will keep you entertained as an unconventional team of bobsledders and their coach, Irv Blitzer (John Candy), defy the odds at the 1988 Winter Olympic Games.

‘Glory Road’ (2006)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Disney+

The road is never easy when you start to change the way things have been, but it is always worth it in the end.

“Glory Road” is inspired by the true story of Texas Western coach, Don Haskins (Josh Lucas), who changed the game by leading the first all-Black starting line-up basketball team to the NCAA national championship in 1966, according to IMDb.

‘When The Game Stands Tall’ (2014)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Rent on Amazon Prime Video

After losing a 151 win streak, the De La Salle High School football team has to try and navigate a season full of uncertainty and challenges.

But for the team‘s coach, Bob Ladouceur (Jim Caviezel), it’s much more than about winning and losing, it’s about coming together and getting back up after being knocked down.

‘Coach Carter’ (2005)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Paramount

In Richmond, California, high school student are more likely to go to prison than college. In order to help his players have an opportunity for a real future, basketball coach, Ken Carter (Samuel L. Jackson), expects his players to perform well on the court and in the classroom.

However, controversy around the coach’s methods begin to stir when he locks his entire team out of the gym due to their poor academic performance, according to IMDb.

‘Greater’ (2016)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

“Greater” is inspired by one of the greatest walk-on stories in the history of college football.

Brandon Burlsworth (Christopher Severio) had always dreamt of playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, but was told he was too short and too fat to play. But in 1994, Brandon walked on and worked harder than anyone, on and off the field, according to IMDb.

Despite being a devout Christian and doing all the right things, tragedy struck when Brandon was killed a week after being drafted to the NFL. But his story still lives on today and has inspired generations, per IMDb.

‘The Rookie’ (2002)

Rating: G

Streaming: Disney+

As a kid, Jimmy Morris (Dennis Quaid) always wanted to play major league baseball, but after getting hurt in college, he was forced to put his dream aside.

While coaching a high school baseball team, Jimmy brings the heat that shocks his players and leads them to strike a deal that if they make the playoffs then he has to give his dream a second chance by going to major league tryouts.

‘Rocky’ (1976)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Rent on Amazon Prime Video

“Rocky” is the ultimate classic sports movie of all time. This sports drama centers on a small-time Philadelphia boxer, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone).

The film follows Rocky as he pushes himself to the limit when he’s given the rare opportunity to fight the world heavyweight champion and finds his own self-respect, according to IMDb.

‘Gran Turismo’ (2023)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Rent on various platforms

When working-class gamer Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) is given a chance to become an actual race car driver, it seems like a dream come true, until he actually gets behind the wheel.

However, with the help of an idealistic motorsport executive, Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom), and former failed driver Jack Salter (David Harbour), Jann is able to overcome the odds and write his name in the history books.

‘My All American’ (2015)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix

Another one for the underdogs.

Freddie Steinmark (Finn Wittrock) has a desire to play football but is told he’s too small to play. But with the help of his father’s training and the fight he has within himself, Freddie catches the eye of legendary University of Texas coach, Darrell Royal (Aaron Eckhart), according to IMDb.

But just after leading the Longhorns to a championship season, Freddie suffers an injury that causes him to learn what being a champion is really all about, per IMDb.

’23 Blast’ (2014)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix and Tubi

Travis Freeman (Mark Hapka) was a high school football star when a sinus infection causes him to lose his sight, leaving him to wonder if football is still an option.

With the help of his family and friends, Travis is able to learn how to rely on his other senses and return to the game that he loves.

‘Unstoppable’ (2024)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

In a biopic about Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), who — despite being born with one leg — became the 2011 national champion wrestler during his time competing for Arizona State University.

Along with Jennifer Lopez (Judy Robles), the movie stars Michael Peña (coach Bobby Williams), Don Cheadle (coach Shawn Charles) and Bobby Cannavale (Rick Robles), per IMDb.

’42’ (2013)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: YouTube TV

In 1947, Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) became the first African American to break the color barrier and play professional baseball.

Faced with intense racism, death threats, hostile fans, players and more, Robinson withstands it all and lets his remarkable talent in the game speak for itself.

‘McFarland, USA’ (2015)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Finding himself in one of the poorest cities in America — McFarland, California — struggling coach and teacher Jim White (Kevin Costner) finds seven boys that are rich with cross-country potential.

Based on a true story, “McFarland, USA” shows how, with no history of coaching cross-country, Jim is able to help a group of boys rise above their circumstances and believe that they can have a future beyond working in the fields.

‘Ford v Ferrari’ (2019)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

When Ford asks American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) to build a car that will take down Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, he recruits the unconventional driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to get them there.

“Ford v Ferrari” is an extraordinary movie that will have you laughing and crying thanks to the amazing performances and remarkable storytelling.

‘Free Solo’ (2018)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Disney+ and Hulu

This sports documentary will have you on the edge of your seat as it gives you an up-close look at what it was like for experienced rock climber Alex Honnold as he pursues El Capitan in Yosemite National Park as a Free Solo climb — with no rope and alone.

‘We Are Marshall’ (2006)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Rent on Amazon Prime Video

After a devastating plane crash takes the lives of the Marshall University football team, staff and some fans, the fate of the football program is uncertain.

It’s now up to the team‘s new coach, Jack Lengyel (Matthew McConaughey), and the surviving players to show they have what it takes to rise above this tragedy and keep the program alive.